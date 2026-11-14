Starting Jan. 1, 2028, federal law bars state Medicaid programs from paying for nursing-home care or home-based care when the applicant’s home equity is above $1 million. The cap comes from H.R. 1, the 2025 budget law that President Trump signed. In the 12 places that use the highest limit today, $1,130,000 for 2026, the new ceiling is a cut of at least $130,000.

What changes on Jan. 1, 2028

Home equity is what the house is worth minus any mortgage. Medicaid has counted it for long-term care eligibility since 2006, when the Deficit Reduction Act set a $500,000 base limit and let states go as high as $750,000. Those figures have been indexed to inflation since 2011.

That is where the law now steps in. Justice in Aging, a legal advocacy group for older adults, says the 2025 law sets a hard $1 million ceiling for homes on non-agricultural lots. Anyone with equity above that line can be denied Medicaid coverage for nursing-home stays and home- and community-based care, no matter what the state allowed before.

The law covers what Medicaid calls long-term services and supports. That means nursing-home care and also help at home or in the community. The National Health Law Program says the cap applies to both, so a person who wants to stay in the house with home-care aides faces the same $1 million test as someone moving into a facility.

For a family, the question is plain: is the parent’s home worth more than $1 million after the mortgage, and does Medicaid look like the way care will be paid for? Anyone in that spot has about 14 months to find out where the numbers stand.

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The 12 places that use the highest limit

Medicaid’s own bulletin for 2026 shows a minimum home-equity limit of $752,000 and a maximum of $1,130,000. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services published both figures on Dec. 9, 2025, and repeated them in an April 27, 2026 update on SSI and spousal-protection standards.

The bulletins do not say which states use the maximum. Justice in Aging’s April 2026 fact sheet lists them: Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Washington and the District of Columbia. Most other states use the $752,000 minimum, and some states apply a higher figure only in certain areas.

The cut is bigger than it looks. Because the limits rise with inflation each year, Justice in Aging estimates the top figure would reach about $1,198,000 by 2028 if prices climb 3% a year in 2027 and 2028. That puts the drop in the 12 high-limit places at roughly $200,000 on the group’s assumption.

Who is not caught by the cap

Federal law already says no home-equity limit applies when the applicant’s spouse lives in the home. The same goes for a child under 21 or a blind or disabled child of any age. Justice in Aging says those protections remain in the statute, citing 42 U.S.C. 1396p(f)(2).

The spouse protections sit alongside separate income and asset rules. The CMS bulletin issued April 27, 2026 for state Medicaid agencies also lists the 2026 spousal-impoverishment standards, including the monthly allowances for a spouse who stays home. CMS says the monthly maintenance and housing allowances are adjusted each July 1, so the numbers change from year to year even though the cap will not.

Homes on land zoned for agricultural use are also outside the $1 million ceiling. They stay under the older rules, including the yearly inflation increases, and can be worth more than $1 million.

The law also lets an applicant bring equity down with a reverse mortgage or a home equity loan. And Congress told CMS to set up a hardship waiver, but Justice in Aging says CMS and most or all states have not built one. The group adds that none of these exceptions stops Medicaid from seeking repayment from the estate after death.

States that had no limit are affected too

California shows how sharp the change can be. The National Health Law Program says Medi-Cal has never set a home-equity limit for long-term care, so the state would have to change its rules to comply. Its fact sheet adds that Medi-Cal enrollees with more than $1 million in home equity after Jan. 1, 2028 would be ineligible for Medi-Cal-funded long-term care.

That group also points out that the new cap does not rise with inflation. A $1 million line set in 2028 will buy less every year, so more homes cross it over time. Justice in Aging estimates states now at $752,000 would reach $1 million in roughly seven to 10 years.

Families weighing a move before 2028 should also know that Medicaid reviews gifts and transfers made in the five years before an application. Federal rules set that 60-month look-back in the Deficit Reduction Act, which means signing over a house can bring its own penalty.

Is a home near the $1 million line?

The risk for a family is a late surprise: a parent applies for Medicaid after a fall, the house tests above the cap, and the options narrow just when care is needed. Giving the house away to dodge the cap can trigger the look-back penalty instead.

Protect Your Savings From Care Costs is a 10-page guide that covers what Medicare pays for nursing care, and what it won’t, plus Medicaid’s 5-year look-back before you give anything away. It also includes a “2026 figures” section on how an at-home spouse is protected and a care-plan worksheet to fill in with relatives.

Get the nursing-home look-back and spouse-protection guide before the 2028 home-equity cap →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.