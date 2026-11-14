The Federal Trade Commission is warning veterans that fake VA grant messages on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are after Social Security numbers and VA.gov logins. In a consumer alert published Nov. 10, the agency’s Bureau of Consumer Protection says scammers study a veteran’s public profile and then message about a grant program that sounds real. The FTC’s one-line test is short: the VA, it says, “will never message” a veteran on social media.

How the fake grant message works

According to the alert, the scammers pull details from posts: military history, promotion photos, tagged locations. They then write as if they work for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and send the veteran to a realistic-looking website to see whether he or she “qualifies” for the grant.

The fake site is where the damage happens. The FTC says it asks for a Social Security number or the login for a VA.gov account. Anyone who gets a direct message, comment or chat invitation from an account claiming to be the VA, offering money, has already seen the red flag, and the safe move is to stop replying and not click.

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Why a Social Security number and a VA.gov login are the prize

A Social Security number is the key to a new credit card, a loan or a tax return filed in a veteran’s name. A VA.gov login can open the account where benefit payments, health records and direct deposit details live. The FTC alert does not give a dollar loss for this scheme, and it does not say how many veterans have been hit.

The agency’s alert on government grant scams explains why the pitch is built this way. The FTC says offers of free money from government grants are scams, that real grants require an application and are always for a very specific purpose, and that the government will not get in touch out of the blue about them.

The same page says the only official free list of federal grants is at grants.gov. Scammers also ask for fees or deposits, and the FTC says a demand for payment by gift card, cash reload card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency is always a scam.

Other pitches aimed at veterans

The alert describes a second scheme. Scammers set up fake profiles, use military slang and run flashy video ads in the newsfeed, then promise a “guaranteed way to beat the stock market.” The FTC’s warning is flat: “Investments always come with risk.”

Its advice is just as plain: never let someone met on social media direct investment decisions. The agency links a guide to the signs of an investment scam for anyone unsure about an offer that came through a friend request.

Fake grants are only one way scammers go after veterans’ benefits. The FTC’s page on veterans pension and disability benefits says the VA does not charge a fee to file a claim and that only the VA can decide eligibility. It also says no one can guarantee VA benefits, and that “never pay money upfront” is the rule for any helper.

An accredited attorney or claims agent may charge a fee for an appeal, but only after a VA regional office has issued a decision. The FTC says dishonest advisers charge anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars and may offer to move money around so a veteran seems to qualify for a pension. If the VA later finds the person was not eligible, the veteran may have to repay benefits already paid.

The alert tells veterans to check any helper with the VA Accreditation Search Tool before sharing details. A name with “veterans” or “military families” in it does not prove the group is approved.

Where to report, and what to tighten first

The FTC’s other advice goes to the source of the problem. Scammers build their pitch from public posts, so the alert tells veterans to adjust the privacy settings on each platform and limit who can see their posts and contacts. Details such as a unit, a rank photo or a tagged base give a scammer the opening line.

The alert also says to verify any VA benefit offer through VA.gov. The agency’s Veterans Day reminder did not describe any new law or rule; it is a warning about a pattern already circulating on social media.

The FTC points veterans to VSAFE.gov, a fraud-awareness site maintained by the Department of Veterans Affairs with partner agencies that include the FTC, the Federal Communications Commission, the IRS, the Securities and Exchange Commission, Social Security and the Defense Department. The VSAFE hotline is 833-38V-SAFE, or 833-388-7233.

Anyone who already gave out a Social Security number or a VA.gov password should say so when reporting, and can also file with the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. The FTC’s grant-scam page adds that a person who paid a scammer should contact the payment company at once, call the transaction fraudulent and ask for it to be reversed.

Got a VA grant message in the feed?

The cost of a fake VA message shows up later: a credit account opened with a stolen Social Security number, or a thief logged in to a veteran’s benefit account before the veteran knows anything is wrong. Locking those doors first takes the scammer’s best tool away.

Scam-Proof Your Accounts in a Weekend is a 13-page guide that walks through how to freeze your credit at all three bureaus, free by federal law, and how to lock your bank logins with two-step login, alerts and a verbal password. It lays out ten moves in weekend order and includes a first-hour plan for a scam that gets through anyway.

Get the credit-freeze and bank-login lock guide for veterans facing fake VA grant messages →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.