Taxpayers whose 2025 adjusted gross income topped $150,000 have to prepay the smaller of two amounts for 2026 to avoid an IRS penalty: 110% of the tax on their 2025 return, or 90% of the tax on their 2026 return. The prepaying can come from paycheck withholding, quarterly estimated payments, or both. The next estimated payment is due Jan. 15, 2027, according to the IRS.

How the 110% rule works

The IRS spells it out in the instructions to Form 1040-ES, the estimated tax package. Estimated payments are generally required when a person expects to owe at least $1,000 for 2026 after subtracting withholding and refundable credits.

The required amount is the smaller of 90% of the tax shown on the 2026 return or 100% of the tax shown on the 2025 return. Taxpayers whose 2025 adjusted gross income was over $150,000, or over $75,000 if married filing separately, swap in 110% for the 100%.

A quick example shows the effect. A household with a $60,000 tax bill for 2025 and income above the line would need to prepay $66,000 to be safe from the penalty. If its 2026 tax is heading toward $80,000, the 90% test gives $72,000, so the smaller figure, $66,000, is the target.

Both figures come from the taxpayer’s own returns. The 110% test uses the tax and the adjusted gross income shown on the 2025 Form 1040. The 90% test uses a projection of the 2026 return, so it depends on a good estimate of income for the whole year.

The $150,000 line is a cliff, not a phase-in. A single filer with $149,000 of adjusted gross income in 2025 uses 100% of that year’s tax, while one with $151,000 uses 110%. Married couples who file separately face the lower $75,000 line.

The rule matters most to people whose income is not fully taxed at the source. That includes workers with side income, investors with large gains or interest, and retirees who take IRA withdrawals or earn pension and interest income without enough withholding. Anyone in that group who has not yet matched their 2026 withholding to the 110% or 90% target has until mid-January to make up the difference with a payment.

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The four payment dates

The IRS lists the standard schedule for 2026 as April 15, June 15, Sept. 15 and Jan. 15 of the following year. The IRS estimated tax page carries the same dates, and Form 1040-ES says a taxpayer can also pay the full estimate by April 15, 2026. For the fourth payment, that puts the deadline on Friday, Jan. 15, 2027.

Missing a date has a cost. The IRS warns on the same page that a taxpayer may be charged a penalty even when a refund is due if too little is paid by each due date. Form 1040-ES says the penalty is figured on each underpayment for the number of days it stays unpaid, and that it may be waived under certain conditions.

With the year nearly over, a taxpayer behind on the target has three routes. One is the Jan. 15 payment. Another is more withholding on the remaining paychecks or pension payments, since withholding counts as paid in. The third is the early-filing option below.

A way to skip the January payment

The fourth payment is not required if a taxpayer files the 2026 return by Feb. 1, 2027, and pays the entire balance due with it. For someone who is already close to the target, that is a way to avoid a separate January transfer. It only works if the full balance is paid when the return is filed.

The same Feb. 1 date is not a general extension. It applies only to the fourth payment, and the first three 2026 payments were already due in April, June and September.

The IRS describes this as a way to avoid the January installment, not a way to delay payment. Taxes owed above what was prepaid still have to be paid with the return.

Withholding counts as payment

Tax withheld from paychecks, pensions and some other payments counts toward the required amount. The worksheet in Form 1040-ES has a line for income tax withheld and expected to be withheld during 2026. A worker with a large amount withheld in the last months of the year can cover a shortfall that way, and a retiree can ask a pension provider to withhold more with a new Form W-4P.

Farmers and fishers follow different rules. If at least two-thirds of gross income for 2025 or 2026 came from farming or fishing, the IRS says to substitute 66 2/3% for 90%. They may pay all of the estimated tax by Jan. 15, 2027, or file by March 1, 2027, and pay the total tax due.

The IRS points to Form 2210 for figuring an underpayment penalty and to Publication 505 for special rules. Taxpayers unsure of their numbers can run the Tax Withholding Estimator to see whether paycheck withholding is on track.

Was enough tax paid in before Jan. 15?

A missed or short January payment can bring an underpayment penalty even when a refund is due, and the 110% target is easy to miss for people with IRA withdrawals, pensions or investment income that has no tax withheld.

Cut Your Retirement Tax Bill: 12 Moves is a 14-page guide that covers the new $6,000 senior deduction ($12,000 for a couple) for 2025 through 2028 and works out how much of a Social Security check is taxed on one worksheet. Each of its 12 moves names the form to use, including Form W-4V, and the 2026 numbers sit on one page.

Get the 2026 retiree tax numbers page and withholding forms guide →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.