Photos or videos of a home’s belongings can help support a disaster loss claim on a federal tax return, the IRS says. The agency also tells people to keep their key records, such as tax returns, birth certificates and insurance policies, in waterproof, fireproof containers. The advice came in a September 3 reminder, IR-2026-104, built around one idea: the paperwork a family needs after a flood, fire or storm is far easier to gather before it hits.

Why the IRS wants a camera walk-through

In its disaster preparedness reminder, the IRS recommends taking photos or videos of homes, businesses, vehicles and other property. It says they can help support claims of losses for tax purposes and for insurance. IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano put it this way: “Preparing now can make a real difference when a disaster strikes.”

The point is proof. After a storm or fire, an owner has to show what was in the house and what it was worth, and memory is a poor record. A slow video of each room, with closet doors and drawers open, shows what a tax preparer or insurance adjuster will later ask about.

For homeowners, renters and small business owners in places that get hurricanes, wildfires or floods, the task is short. Walk through each room with a phone, film the vehicles and outbuildings, and save the files somewhere that will not be in the same building as the originals. Then put the paper records that cannot be replaced easily into a waterproof, fireproof container.

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The IRS release describes the photos as support for a claim, not a guarantee that a loss is deductible. Whether a particular loss counts depends on the tax rules in Publication 547, and the IRS release does not list them. A video of undamaged rooms taken months before a storm still matters, because it shows the condition and contents the claim started from.

Which records go in the box

The IRS names the documents it has in mind: tax returns, birth certificates, Social Security cards, insurance policies, property titles and other important records. Originals belong in waterproof and fireproof containers, the release says.

It also suggests scanning paper records and saving electronic copies on a secure device or in the cloud. Many banks and other financial institutions offer electronic statements, which means some of the record is already stored outside the house.

The agency adds that emergency plans should be reviewed every year. For checklists, it points to Ready.gov, which publishes versions for individuals and for businesses.

How a loss gets claimed

The IRS says individuals and businesses with uninsured or unreimbursed losses “may be eligible to claim those losses on a federal tax return, subject to applicable tax law requirements.” The release does not set out who qualifies. The IRS sends readers to Publication 547, Casualties, Disasters, and Thefts for the rules.

Losses on personal-use property are covered in Publication 584, which includes disaster loss workbooks. Those workbooks let a taxpayer list belongings and equipment room by room, which is where a set of photos and videos does its work. Business losses are covered in a separate publication, 584-B.

The IRS describes Publication 584 as a workbook designed to help taxpayers figure a loss on personal-use property after a disaster, casualty or theft. Its schedules cover a main home, the home’s contents and motor vehicles. The current revision is dated December 2025.

The workbook schedules are for the taxpayer’s own information. To report a loss, the IRS says, the taxpayer completes Form 4684, Casualties and Thefts. A completed workbook with a matching set of photos gives the numbers on that form something to rest on.

The key word in the IRS wording is “unreimbursed.” A loss that insurance pays back is not a tax loss to the extent of the payment, so the insurance policy and the claim paperwork belong in the same container as the photos.

Getting tax records back after a disaster

If originals are lost, the IRS says people can request copies of returns or transcripts through its online tax records and transcripts service. The IRS Individual Online Account also holds transcripts, notices and other records, and it is worth setting up before an emergency rather than after one.

That matters because a flooded filing cabinet takes the last few years of returns with it. A transcript shows most of the information on a return, and the online account keeps copies of IRS notices, so a family can still answer a letter or fill in an amended form after the paper is gone.

The release also covers deadlines. Taxpayers whose IRS address of record is in a covered disaster area generally receive relief automatically. Taxpayers outside a covered area whose records are needed for a deadline inside it can call the IRS Special Services Hotline at 866-562-5227.

Tax professionals handling many clients in a disaster area have their own route, a bulk-request page for disaster relief. The IRS also lists DisasterAssistance.gov and FEMA.gov for other help after a declared disaster.

Are the papers and photos in one place before the next storm?

The tax question is how to prove a loss; the job right behind it is having every policy, account and key paper in one place before a disaster. When a loss has to be proven, the missing piece is usually a policy number, a title or a photo of what was in the room. Families who gather those pieces after a disaster are doing it with no house, no files and often no power.

The Family Emergency Binder gives that gathering a place to live: 14 fill-in sections, one at a time, covering who to call first, bank and retirement accounts, doctors and medications and insurance policies. It takes one afternoon to fill in, with a yearly review date and a large-print edition.

Get the Family Emergency Binder to organize disaster papers and policy numbers →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.