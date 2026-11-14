The IRS says its online Tax Withholding Estimator now counts the new deductions for tips, overtime pay, car loan interest and people 65 and older. That lets workers check whether their paychecks are holding back too much federal income tax, too little, or about the right amount. The deductions come from the 2025 tax law that President Trump signed, which the IRS now calls the Working Families Tax Cuts.

What the estimator now counts

In a March 18 release, the IRS listed the changes built into the tool: No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, No Tax on Car Loan Interest and the enhanced deduction for seniors. The agency added that the estimator also handles changes to family-related credits, homeownership and charitable giving more accurately than before.

An earlier IRS notice, IR-2026-35 from March 12, describes how it works. The tool asks about income, dependents, deductions and multiple jobs, then recommends whether to adjust withholding. The IRS says it is free, open around the clock and does not require a login or personal information.

The people most likely to see a different answer are workers who earn tips, workers who are paid overtime, anyone paying interest on a loan for a new American-built car, and people who are 65 or older. For them, a paycheck set up before these deductions existed may be taking out more tax than needed. The step is to run the estimator with a recent pay stub in hand and, if it recommends a change, give the employer the new Form W-4 it produces.

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What each deduction is worth

The IRS lays out the limits in a fact sheet on the four deductions. All of them run for tax years 2025 through 2028, and all are open to people who take the standard deduction as well as those who itemize.

The tips deduction is capped at $25,000 a year and covers workers in listed occupations who receive qualified tips. The overtime deduction covers only the premium part of overtime pay required by federal wage law, up to $12,500, or $25,000 on a joint return. Both begin to shrink once modified adjusted gross income passes $150,000, or $300,000 for joint filers.

The car loan interest deduction allows up to $10,000 of interest a year. The loan must have started after Dec. 31, 2024, and must be for a new personal-use vehicle assembled in the United States. Leases do not count, and the deduction starts shrinking above $100,000 of income, or $200,000 for joint filers.

The senior deduction is $6,000 per person, or $12,000 for a married couple when both spouses qualify. A person must turn 65 by the last day of the tax year. It begins to phase out above $75,000 of modified adjusted gross income, or $150,000 for joint filers. In each case, married couples must file jointly and list a Social Security number for the person claiming it.

A deduction lowers the income that is taxed, so each one is worth less than its face amount. A $6,000 deduction saves a taxpayer in the 12% bracket about $720, for example. That is the kind of arithmetic the estimator does automatically across a full year of pay.

How the estimate becomes a paycheck change

The IRS says its Tax Withholding Estimator can be used only by people with a job that withholds tax or a pension or annuity that does. Nonresident aliens are told to use Notice 1392 instead. The tool asks for the most recent pay stubs from each job, pension or annuity, plus a spouse’s stubs if the couple files jointly.

People with other income, or who might itemize, are asked to have last year’s federal return and records of self-employment, gig work or Social Security payments nearby. The IRS also points to life changes as reasons to run it again, among them a new job, a major change in income, marriage, divorce, a birth or adoption, or a home purchase.

When the tool recommends a change, it fills in a Form W-4 for the employer or a Form W-4P for a pension provider. The W-4 itself is the form that tells an employer how much federal tax to hold from each check. Handing in a new one changes the withholding on later paychecks, not the ones already paid.

Retirees with pensions or annuities are covered too. The IRS page says the tool works for anyone whose pension provider withholds federal tax, and the Form W-4P it produces goes to that provider rather than an employer. Social Security payments are not withheld through the W-4P, so recipients who want tax taken from their benefits use a separate IRS form for that.

The estimator gives an estimate, not a promise about the final return. The deductions are claimed on the tax return itself, and the phaseouts depend on total income for the year. A worker who gets a raise, a second job or extra overtime late in the year can change the result, which is why the IRS suggests running it again after a life or income change.

Is a paycheck still holding back the old amount?

A withholding amount that ignores a new deduction can mean a larger bill in April, or a refund that was really money held back all year. For people 65 and older, the senior deduction is one of the lines that moves that number most.

Cut Your Retirement Tax Bill: 12 Moves is a 14-page guide that walks through the new $6,000 senior deduction ($12,000 for a couple) for 2025 through 2028 and works out how much of a Social Security check is taxed on one worksheet. It also puts the 2026 numbers on a single page and comes in a large-print edition.

Get the senior-deduction and Social Security tax worksheet guide →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.