Social Security will hold back $1 in retirement benefits for every $2 that a working beneficiary under full retirement age earns above $25,560 in 2027. The money is not forfeited. Once the worker reaches full retirement age, the agency says it recalculates the monthly benefit to credit the months it withheld.

The limit is up from $24,480 in 2026. The increase is $1,080 for the year. It matters to people who claimed retirement benefits before full retirement age and kept working.

What $25,560 works out to in 2027

The agency’s 2027 fact sheet sets the yearly limit at $25,560, or $2,130 a month, for beneficiaries who are under full retirement age for all of 2027. In 2026 the figures are $24,480 and $2,040. The fact sheet’s wording is plain: one dollar in benefits will be withheld for every $2 in earnings above the limit.

Here is how that works on a real paycheck. A beneficiary who earns $30,560 in 2027 is $5,000 over the limit, so Social Security would withhold $2,500. One who earns $27,560 is $2,000 over and would see $1,000 withheld. Earnings under $25,560 trigger nothing.

The math works the same for a steady part-time job. At $2,400 a month for all 12 months, a worker earns $28,800, which is $3,240 over the limit. Social Security would withhold $1,620 of benefits over the year. Because the limit is stated per year, the agency looks at the full year’s pay, not any single month.

For anyone who started retirement benefits early and is still on a payroll, the practical question is whether the year’s pay will pass $25,560. If it will, that worker is looking at smaller checks until full retirement age, and then a recalculated benefit.

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The year a worker reaches full retirement age

A different limit applies in the calendar year a beneficiary reaches full retirement age. The fact sheet sets it at $67,920 for 2027, or $5,660 a month, up from $65,160 in 2026. The withholding rate is lower, at $1 for every $3 above the limit. The limit itself is $2,760 higher than in 2026.

Only earnings in the months before the worker reaches full retirement age count toward that higher limit. The fact sheet says the test applies only to earnings for months before the worker reaches full retirement age, and no earnings test applies from that month on.

So a worker who reaches full retirement age in 2027 and earns $73,920 before that month would be $6,000 over the limit and have $2,000 withheld.

What counts as earnings and what does not

Social Security’s page on working while receiving benefits says it counts only the wages a person makes from a job or the net profit from self-employment. Bonuses, commissions and vacation pay count too.

Pensions, annuities, investment income, interest, and veterans or other government and military retirement benefits do not count. A retiree with a pension and a part-time job is measured on the job alone.

For anyone claiming before full retirement age who is still working, the figure to hold the year’s job pay against is $25,560. The agency does not count the pension, so the open question for each of these workers is how close the job’s pay will come to that line in 2027.

The distinction can change the outcome. A retiree with a $20,000 pension and a $20,000 job is measured on $20,000, which is under the 2027 limit, so nothing would be withheld.

How the agency credits withheld months back

The credit comes at full retirement age, not as a lump sum. Social Security says it will recalculate the benefit amount to give credit for the months it reduced or withheld benefits. The result is a higher monthly check from that point on.

That makes the earnings test closer to a timing rule than a tax, though the check is smaller in the meantime. A beneficiary who loses $2,500 to withholding in 2027 does not see the $2,500 again in one payment.

The agency also has a special rule for the first year of retirement benefits. The page says it will pay a full benefit for any whole month it considers the person retired, no matter how much the person earns over the year.

That rule can matter for someone who retires partway through a year after a high-earning stretch. In those first-year months, the question is whether the person counts as retired for that whole month, not how much they earned over the year.

The Social Security National Press Office published the limits in the agency’s 2027 fact sheet, certified October 14, 2026. The same table sets the 2027 cost-of-living increase at 3.6 percent and puts the average retired worker’s check at $2,170 after that increase, up from $2,095 before it. The maximum benefit for someone who claims at full retirement age is $4,188 a month in 2027, up from $4,152. Beneficiaries who work should check their own birthdate against full retirement age before comparing pay with either limit, because the two limits and the two withholding rates depend on which side of that date the year falls. The agency’s page on working while receiving benefits has the same rules in its retirement planner.

Working before full retirement age in 2027?

Withholding is taken out of the checks, so a working beneficiary who passes $25,560 can see payments shrink or stop for a stretch of months. The rules decide how much is withheld, but when each payment lands and what to do if one comes up short is a separate question.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit is a 75-page guide with the 2026 payment calendar and a first-24-hours plan for a late or missing payment. It also lists the three SSA forms that stop or pause collection, SSA-561, SSA-632 and SSA-634, for overpayment letters.

Get the 2026 payment calendar and late-check checklist for withheld-benefit months →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.