Social Security put out a warning on Nov. 1 that people posing as government workers are reaching Americans through spoofed caller ID, fake texts about unpaid tolls and paid search ads that lead to copycat websites. The Federal Trade Commission received more than 375,000 reports about government impersonation scams in 2025, and people reported losing over $900 million. Those are the FTC’s numbers, and Social Security cites them to show how common the scams have become.

The notice, titled “Is That A Call From The Government—Or A Scammer?”, describes how the contact usually arrives. A caller ID can show what looks like a real government number. A text can look like it came from a toll program. A search for a government service can turn up an ad that is not the agency’s own site.

Anyone who gets a call, text or letter saying benefits will end, a Social Security number will be suspended or money must be moved to a “safe” place faces the same choice: stop and check before answering. Social Security’s notice says real government staff do not make those demands, and it asks people to report the contact to the FTC instead of paying.

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Who the impostors say they are

The FTC’s list, as Social Security repeats it, covers more than one agency. Callers claiming to be from Social Security say benefits will end or a Social Security number will be suspended unless the person pays immediately. Others pose as an FTC “agent” who offers to recover lost money or to move money to “protect” it.

Some impostors use Medicare as the hook. They ask for personal information to send a “new” Medicare card, or ask about a medical equipment claim. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is the agency they imitate.

Toll texts follow the same pattern. The messages warn of “overdue toll charges” and imitate real programs such as EZ-Pass, SunPass, FasTrak and TxTag. Impostors also claim to be local courts or police, saying the person missed jury duty or has a warrant and must pay a fine or face jail.

Spoofed numbers and search ads that look official

Social Security lists the tools scammers use to look real. They fake the caller ID, send photos of employee IDs or badges that have been doctored, and mail letters that look official. They also buy paid search ads on Google and Bing that imitate government websites, so a person who searches for help can land on a fake page.

The agency’s separate scam page adds more detail. Scammers may spoof official government numbers, including local police numbers, and use the names of real employees. They also build fake social media accounts that borrow Social Security’s images and colors. Social Security says it will never ask for sensitive or personal information through social media, email or text message.

Every version of the scam leans on pressure. The notice says scammers create urgency so a person acts before thinking or talking to someone trusted. A call that demands an answer in minutes is the warning sign by itself.

The red flags Social Security lists

Social Security says government employees will never tell a person to move money to protect it. They will not threaten to suspend benefits unless a payment is made right away. They will not demand payment by payment app, cryptocurrency, wire transfer or gift cards.

They also will not contact people by text or messaging apps to ask for money, personal information or access to an account. Any message that does is a scam, according to the notice, even when the number or the logo looks right.

Where to report a scam

The notice boils the advice down to three steps. Recognize the warning signs, especially contact nobody expected and pressure to pay quickly. Report any suspected scam. Then visit Social Security’s scam page for more on scams that involve the agency.

Social Security asks people to report any suspected government impersonation scam, or any other scam, to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Scams that involve Social Security can also be reported to the agency’s inspector general through its online scam form, and the agency says those reports help it spot trends and pursue legal action. People who need help in another language can call the FTC at (877) 382-4357 and press 3 for an interpreter, and the inspector general also offers email alerts about new scams.

People who already lost money should stop contact with the scammer, report the crime to local police and look up the FTC’s recovery steps, the agency’s scam page says. It also suggests a free my Social Security account. With one, a person gets an alert right away if someone tries to change an address or direct deposit without permission, and it is harder for an identity thief to open one in that person’s name.

If a scammer may already have personal information, Social Security suggests contacting the three major credit bureaus about a fraud alert and visiting IdentityTheft.gov for a recovery plan.

Opened a my Social Security account before a scammer could?

Social Security’s list shows what scammers ask for: money moved, gift cards bought, a code read aloud. A fake caller does the most damage when a credit file is open and a bank login has no extra lock on it.

The guide Scam-Proof Your Accounts in a Weekend lays out ten moves in the order that protects the most money first. It covers how to freeze your credit at all three bureaus, free by federal law, and how to lock your bank logins with two-step login, alerts and a verbal password. It runs 13 pages and ends with a first-hour plan for a scam that gets through anyway.

Get the 13-page guide that locks accounts against fake Social Security calls and toll texts →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.