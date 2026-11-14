USDA has proposed ending SNAP’s broad-based categorical eligibility by limiting categorical eligibility to households that receive TANF assistance, and it is taking public comments until Dec. 10. The department’s own analysis estimates that about 6.3 million people would lose food stamps in fiscal 2029, the first year of full effects. Nothing changes unless USDA finalizes the rule, and the notice gives no effective date.

Deputy Agriculture Secretary Stephen A. Vaden signed the proposal, which USDA published Nov. 10 under docket FNA-2026-0661. TANF is Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the federal cash-aid block grant that states run. Categorical eligibility lets a household that qualifies for TANF or certain other means-tested programs count as eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the formal name for food stamps, as well.

What would change for SNAP households

Most states use a wider version of that rule. As of December 2025, 46 states used broad-based categorical eligibility, according to the proposal. Since about 2009, those states have used small non-cash TANF-funded benefits to raise the gross income limit as high as 200% of the poverty guidelines or to drop the savings test. A household that got onto SNAP that way would go back to SNAP’s standard income and resource tests if the rule becomes final, and anyone in that position can send a comment by Dec. 10 or ask the state agency how the household was approved.

Stay ahead of SNAP and food benefit news: We explain each SNAP and food benefit update in plain English, with the one step to take. Join the Retirement Money Brief, one email every weekday from Ellen at RetireShield, and we’ll send you our SNAP Recertification & EBT Checklist as a welcome gift.

Get the Brief + the SNAP checklist →

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Under the proposal, only TANF “assistance” would count. USDA’s notice points to the definition in 45 CFR 260.31, which covers cash, payments, vouchers and other benefits designed to meet a family’s ongoing basic needs. Non-cash TANF services that the regulation calls “non-assistance” would no longer open the door. The proposal also drops the words “authorized to receive,” so a household would have to actually receive the qualifying benefit.

The savings test shows what is at stake for older households. The federal resource limit is $3,000, or $4,750 when a member is 60 or older or disabled, according to USDA’s SNAP eligibility page. A household with $5,000 in the bank and a member 60 or older sits above that federal limit, and it is the kind of household a state’s broad-based rule can keep eligible today.

What USDA estimates the change would cost recipients

The proposed rule, in the Federal Register notice, puts the effect at about 17.6% of SNAP participants. That is roughly 3.2 million households with 6.3 million people in fiscal 2029. USDA also estimates that federal SNAP benefits would fall by about $44.65 billion over fiscal 2027 through 2031.

States would feel it too. USDA estimates net state SNAP spending would drop by about $5.24 billion over the same five years, while states would face more administrative work to check who qualifies. The notice says the department wants to target benefits to needy households that qualify for TANF while keeping the simpler paperwork that categorical eligibility was meant to provide.

The effects reach beyond SNAP. USDA estimates about 1.78 million children would lose automatic eligibility for free school meals, though about 97% would still qualify for free or reduced-price meals on family income. About 42,000 children could lose Summer EBT, and about 5,500 of 22,000 WIC participants who qualify through broad-based categorical eligibility would lose that route.

How to comment by Dec. 10

USDA says written comments must be received on or before Dec. 10, 2026. People can submit them on regulations.gov by following the online instructions for docket FNA-2026-0661. Mail goes to the SNAP Program Development Division, Food and Nutrition Administration, 5601 Sunnyside Ave., Beltsville, MD 20705.

Comments can also be emailed to sm.fn.snappdbrules@usda.gov. The subject line has to carry the docket ID and the title “Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program: Reforming Categorical Eligibility.” USDA says comments and the names of the people who send them will be made public and posted on regulations.gov.

The department is also asking for comments on alternative approaches that would reach the same goals. A household that wants to be heard can describe what its state’s rule has meant for its own benefit, since the notice says the department is weighing the effect on states and on school meals as well.

Where the proposal goes from here

This is the second try at narrowing the rule. A July 2019 proposal would have limited the TANF benefits that confer categorical eligibility to ones that were ongoing and substantial. The Biden administration withdrew it on June 10, 2021.

The figures above are USDA’s own projections, not results. The notice refers readers to a Regulatory Impact Analysis that accompanies the rule for the estimates behind them, and the department says the change could raise administrative burden for states, cut SNAP spending and affect school meal eligibility.

For now, states keep the policies they have, and households keep the same renewal and reporting dates. A final rule would come only after USDA reviews the comments, and the notice does not say when that would be.

Does a household’s SNAP depend on its state’s categorical rule?

A proposal like this changes no one’s benefit yet, but a household approved through a state’s broad-based rule can learn about a change only after it is final, and the renewal and reporting dates still have to be kept either way.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer is a 20-page guide with 51 state packs, a renewal document checklist and a renewal and reporting calendar, built so those dates are on one page.

Get the SNAP rule-change renewal calendar and state pack for the household →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.