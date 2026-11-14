People on Medicare fall outside the Medicaid work requirement that Trump’s 2025 budget law, H.R. 1, sets for adults 19 to 64 on Medicaid expansion. The rule starts Jan. 1, 2027, and a state can start it sooner. CMS wrote the rule so that it reaches only adults who are not entitled to or enrolled in Medicare, which makes Medicare enrollees exempt in practice, whatever their age.

That matters for families where one person has Medicare and another has Medicaid. The rule asks Medicaid expansion adults to show 80 hours a month of work or other qualifying activity, or earnings of $580 a month. A person already on Medicare does not face that test.

Who the rule covers and who it leaves out

CMS issued the interim final rule on June 1, 2026. Its fact sheet says the requirement covers “non-pregnant adults between the ages of 19 and 64 who are not entitled to or enrolled in Medicare.” They must be eligible for or enrolled in the Medicaid adult group, or in certain section 1115 demonstration programs.

Two groups of Medicare enrollees fall outside that language. Anyone 65 or older is past the age range. Younger people who get Medicare because of a disability are outside because they are enrolled in Medicare, even though they are under 65.

Does the rule reach a Medicare household?

The question for a household is whether the person on Medicaid is also on Medicare. A husband on Medicare and a wife, 58, on Medicaid expansion would be treated differently. He is outside the rule, and she is inside it unless she qualifies for an exemption. A person on both programs at once is also outside it.

Adults on expansion Medicaid should look for a notice from their state agency and read what it says about hours, exemptions and deadlines. Medicare enrollees who get such a notice by mistake should tell the Medicaid office they are on Medicare. The state agency, not Medicare, handles that correction.

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Age works the same way in the other direction. An adult on expansion Medicaid who turns 65 passes out of the 19 to 64 range the fact sheet sets, and one who becomes entitled to Medicare earlier leaves the rule for that reason. Anyone close to either point can ask their state when the change takes effect for their case.

Adults on Medicaid who are not on Medicare may still be exempt. CMS lists these groups on its fact sheet:

former foster care youth

American Indians and Alaska Natives

parents, guardians, caretaker relatives or family caregivers of a child 13 or younger, or of a disabled person

veterans with a total disability rating

medically frail people, or those with special medical needs that make compliance hard

people meeting TANF work rules, or SNAP household members who are not exempt from SNAP work rules

people in drug or alcohol treatment

people held in public institutions

pregnant people, or those eligible for postpartum coverage

CMS puts the monthly test at 80 hours, or at least 80 times the federal minimum wage, which the fact sheet says is $580 a month in 2026.

Jan. 1, 2027, or sooner if a state chooses

The CMS fact sheet says the requirement begins “January 1, 2027, (or earlier date chosen by the state).” Connecticut’s Department of Social Services says its 80-hour monthly requirement is effective Jan. 1, 2027. The fact sheet’s own wording shows the date can differ by state. A household should ask its own state which date applies, because an earlier state start would reach an expansion adult before Jan. 1.

Some states are asking for more time. California’s Department of Health Care Services has asked CMS for a good faith effort exemption through June 30, 2027. Its request proposes a July 1, 2027 start and says that is the earliest date it can fully implement the rule. Section 71119 of H.R. 1 sets the requirement for expansion adults 19 to 64 beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

Medicaid is run by each state, so the state agency decides who gets a notice and when the clock starts. Medicaid.gov keeps a page for finding help in each state. A person on Medicare who is unsure of their Medicaid status can start there.

Families with one spouse on Medicare and one on Medicaid should be ready to give the state agency both coverage details when they call. A state record that shows the wrong coverage can lead to a work-rule notice for someone the rule does not reach.

The stakes are for people who are inside the rule, and the state agency is the one that sends the notices. An expansion adult under 65, not on Medicare and not in an exempt group, who does not show 80 hours or $580 a month risks losing Medicaid coverage. A household that includes both a Medicare enrollee and a Medicaid adult should know which of them the rule touches before the first notice arrives.

Is a Medicaid adult in the house still covered after Jan. 1?

A Medicaid adult under 65 who is not on Medicare can miss a work-rule notice and lose coverage, even when a spouse on Medicare is untouched by the rule.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer is a 20-page guide that covers the new Medicaid work requirement and who is exempt. It also has 51 state packs, a renewal document checklist and a renewal and reporting calendar.

Get the Medicaid work-rule exemption guide and renewal calendar for the household →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.