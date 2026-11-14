Food stamp households that report changes must tell their state when income changes by more than $150, according to USDA’s fiscal 2027 figures, which took effect Oct. 1. The same $150 line applies in the 48 states, D.C., Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the Virgin Islands. It covers only households the state has put on change reporting.

The number sits in a footnote to USDA’s yearly cost-of-living memo for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, as food stamps are formally called. Sasha Gersten-Paal signed the memo on Aug. 21 for Ronald Ward, acting associate administrator of SNAP at the Food and Nutrition Administration. Every figure in it runs through Sept. 30, 2027.

Who has to watch the $150 line

The households that have to watch it are the ones assigned to change reporting. A raise at work, a larger pension check or a new benefit payment can push a household over the line, and the state then needs to hear about it. The state agency decides which households report changes this way, so anyone unsure which system applies can ask the local SNAP office before the next paycheck or pension check arrives.

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The footnote on USDA’s memo is short. Beside the line for required reporting of household income changes it says the threshold “applies only to households assigned to change reporting.” The memo does not spell out which kinds of income count. That is in the federal rule.

Which income changes count

The federal rule on reporting changes, 7 CFR 273.12, says a change reporting household must tell the state about a change of more than $100 in unearned income, such as Social Security or a pension. The rule adjusts that $100 figure each year to the nearest $25. USDA’s fiscal 2027 table lists $150.

Earnings work a little differently. States may require households certified for six months or less to report a change of more than $100 a month in earnings from the amount last used to figure the benefit, adjusted the same way. A household in a state that has not taken that option still has to report when someone starts or stops a job.

The job rule is separate from the dollar line. The regulation lists a change in the source of income, “including starting or stopping a job,” as a reportable change. A household with a part-time worker can owe a report for a new job even when no paycheck has moved by $150.

Ten days to report

The deadline is 10 days. For a reportable income change, the rule has the state require a report within 10 days of the date the household receives the first payment attributable to the change. A pension that rises by $200 a month, for example, starts the clock when the first larger check arrives.

Other changes have their own triggers in the same rule. Households tell the state when someone joins or leaves, when they move and their shelter costs change, when they get a licensed vehicle that is not excluded, and when a member wins substantial lottery or gambling money. Cash, stocks and bank accounts must be reported once they reach the resource limit, which USDA’s memo keeps at $3,000, or $4,750 for a household with a member 60 or older or disabled.

Adults who fall under SNAP’s three-month work-rule time limit also report when their work hours drop below 20 a week, averaged monthly.

Households that follow a different rule

Not every household reports this way. A state may place households certified for at least four months in simplified reporting, where the trigger is not $150 but the gross income limit. Those households report when monthly gross income goes above the limit in effect at their last certification. Under the fiscal 2027 table that limit is $1,729 for one person and $2,345 for two in the 48 states and D.C.

Households certified for longer than six months file a periodic report between the fourth and sixth month, as the state requires. Households certified for 12 months or less in which every adult is elderly or has a disability, with no earnings, are exempt from that report.

Whatever the reporting system, reported income is tested against the fiscal 2027 limits. Net income after deductions has to come in at $1,330 a month or less for one person and $1,804 for two. The memo also sets the standard deduction at $217 for households of one to three people and caps the shelter deduction at $769, the figures a state subtracts from income it has on file.

What the household receives is set against the same table. The top monthly benefit in the 48 states and D.C. is $306 for one person, $562 for two, $808 for three and $1,023 for four, and households of one or two people get at least $25 a month. A reported change that moves net income can move the benefit anywhere in that range, which is why the state wants the report on time.

USDA’s SNAP eligibility page sends questions about an individual case to the state agency, and the state agency is the office that decides how a household reports.

Did a raise or a new check cross $150?

A household on change reporting that misses the 10-day window after a raise or a larger pension check leaves the state working from old income, and the monthly benefit can end up wrong.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer is a 20-page guide with 51 state packs, a renewal document checklist and a renewal and reporting calendar for keeping reporting dates next to renewal dates.

Get the income-change reporting calendar and state pack for the household →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.