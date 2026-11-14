Social Security disability recipients who are not blind can earn $1,770 a month in 2027 before the agency treats their work as substantial, up from $1,690 this year. For people who are past their trial work period, a month over that line can mean no check for that month, and the line changes every year.

The new number is one of several the Social Security Administration published for 2027, along with a 3.6 percent cost-of-living increase. It matters most to people on Social Security Disability Insurance who have taken a job, picked up hours or are thinking about it.

The 2027 line is $80 higher

Social Security’s 2027 fact sheet lists the level of earnings the agency calls substantial gainful activity, or SGA. For people who are not blind it rises from $1,690 a month in 2026 to $1,770 in 2027, an increase of $80.

For people who are blind, the figure is $2,950 a month in 2027, up from $2,830. Blind recipients get the higher line.

The work page spells out how the agency measures it. For 2026 it says average monthly earnings of $1,690 or more are usually considered substantial, or $2,830 or more for people who are blind, and it adds that the amounts change each year. The 2027 figures replace those in 2027.

Nine trial months come before the line matters

Social Security does not start counting the $1,770 line against a check right away. Its Red Book guide to work incentives says the trial work period lets a person test their ability to work for at least nine months. Those months must fall within a 60-month window, and they do not have to be back to back.

A month counts as a trial work month when gross earnings top a set amount. That amount is $1,210 in 2026, and the 2027 fact sheet raises it to $1,270. Someone who is self-employed gets a trial work month by working more than 80 hours.

That leaves two numbers to watch for anyone on disability who works: how many trial work months have already been used, and what each month’s earnings come to against $1,270 now and $1,770 later. The person working is the one who sees each paycheck first.

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What happens after the trial months are used

When the trial work period ends and a person is earning over the SGA level, the benefit does not stop at once. The Red Book says Social Security pays benefits for the month the disability is considered to have ceased and for the following two months. That is the three-month grace period.

After that comes a 36-month stretch the agency calls the re-entitlement period. On its page about working while on disability, Social Security says it suspends cash benefits for any month in which earnings are over the substantial level. If work and earnings drop below that level in a month during the period, benefits can restart.

The limit on that second stretch is firm. Under the Red Book’s wording, benefits end if a person works above the SGA level after the 36-month re-entitlement period is over.

The three grace months matter because they are paid whatever the earnings turn out to be. A worker who crosses the line therefore does not lose the check in the same month. The suspensions start after the grace months are used.

Take a worker who is not blind, has used the trial work months and is in the 36-month period in 2027. A month of $1,700 in earnings sits below $1,770, so the check is not suspended for that month. A month of $1,800 sits over the line, and under the rules Social Security describes, the cash benefit is suspended for that month.

The same $1,800 in 2026 would have been over the old $1,690 line as well, so the extra $80 helps most in months that land between the two figures, from $1,691 to $1,770.

A separate question is medical. The work page says benefits can also stop if Social Security decides a person’s condition has improved and they no longer have a disability. Earnings do not drive that decision, so staying under $1,770 does not settle it.

Social Security’s National Press Office put out the 2027 numbers in the same fact sheet as the retirement figures. The page is certified October 14, 2026, and it also lists a $192,300 taxable earnings cap and a $1,970 earnings amount for one work credit.

What the fact sheet says about SSI

The SGA line and the trial work period are Social Security Disability Insurance rules. Supplemental Security Income, the needs-based program, has its own limits. The same 2027 fact sheet raises the federal SSI payment to $1,029 a month for an individual, up from $994, and to $1,544 for a couple, up from $1,491.

The SSI resource limits do not change in 2027. They stay at $2,000 for an individual and $3,000 for a couple.

Anyone who gets both kinds of payment has two sets of numbers to follow. The agency’s fact sheet and its work page for disability recipients are where those numbers are published.

Close to the $1,770 line in 2027?

The line changes every year, and a month over it after the trial work period can suspend the disability check. Months of earnings that run close to $1,770 are the ones that are easiest to misjudge.

The SSI & Disability Action Kit is a 74-page guide that includes the rules for working without losing benefits, in Part 4, and an income and resource organizer for tracking each month against the limits.

Track each month against the $1,770 line with the SSI and disability income organizer →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.