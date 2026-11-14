A married couple on Medicare can have their state pay the Part B premium and most of their cost-sharing if their income is up to $1,824 a month and their savings are up to $14,910 in 2026. The help comes through the Qualified Medicare Beneficiary program, known as QMB. It is the most generous of the four Medicare Savings Programs, the state-run programs that pay Medicare costs for people with limited money.

The numbers are for a couple. A single person gets a lower bar, with income up to $1,350 a month and savings up to $9,950. Each state runs its own program, so a couple who fit the federal limits still have to apply to their state to get the help. Medicare.gov says the programs are run by the state, and the application is where eligibility is settled.

Which couples fit QMB

The couples most likely to qualify live mostly on two modest Social Security checks or a small pension, with little in the bank. If their combined monthly income is at or below $1,824 and their combined savings are at or below $14,910, QMB is the program to ask their state about. A couple with income between $1,825 and $2,455 a month should ask about two cheaper programs instead, described below.

Stay ahead of Medicare premium news: We explain each Medicare premium update in plain English, with the one step to take. Join the Retirement Money Brief, one email every weekday from Ellen at RetireShield, and we’ll send you our Medicare Premium Help & IRMAA Route Finder as a welcome gift.

Get the Brief + the premium help guide →

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

What the state pays for a QMB couple

QMB covers the Part B premium, which CMS set at $202.90 a month for 2026, up $17.90 from $185.00 in 2025. For two people that is $405.80 a month, or about $4,870 over the year.

The program also pays more than the premium. Medicare.gov says QMB covers Part B premiums, deductibles, coinsurance and copayments for services and items Medicare covers. People who do not get Part A free also have their Part A premium paid.

CMS has not yet published the 2027 Part B premium, so $202.90 remains the figure in force. Anyone approved for QMB would have the premium covered at whatever level CMS sets for next year.

The limits for a couple, and the next two rungs

For a married couple, Medicare.gov lists a QMB income limit of $1,824 a month and a savings limit of $14,910. The savings number is the same for QMB, SLMB and QI. Only the income line changes from one program to the next.

A couple who earn too much for QMB may still get something. The Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary program, or SLMB, goes up to $2,184 a month for a couple. The Qualifying Individual program, or QI, goes up to $2,455 a month for a couple. Both pay the Part B premium, but only QMB also covers the deductibles and coinsurance.

For a single person, the same ladder runs $1,350 a month for QMB, $1,616 for SLMB and $1,816 for QI, each with a $9,950 savings limit. Medicare.gov labels all of these the monthly income and resource limits for 2026,.

Medicare.gov adds that the limits are slightly higher in Alaska and Hawaii. It also says a person may qualify in other states even when income is above the federal numbers, because the programs are run by the states.

How a couple applies through the state

The application goes to the state, not to Medicare. Medicare.gov points people to its state contact page on Medicaid.gov, which lists where to get help in each state. Most states handle Medicare Savings Program applications through their Medicaid office.

Couples who want help filling out the forms can call their State Health Insurance Assistance Program. The SHIP directory lists a free counselor in every state. A counselor can say which of the four programs fits a couple’s numbers and what papers the state will want to see.

People approved for a Medicare Savings Program also get Extra Help with Part D drug costs automatically, according to Medicare.gov’s Extra Help page. For 2027 that page lists a $0 plan premium and deductible, and copays of up to $5.80 for generics and $14.40 for brand-name drugs at participating pharmacies.

That makes QMB a two-part saving for a qualifying couple. The state covers the Part B premium and Medicare cost-sharing, and Extra Help caps what each spouse pays at the pharmacy counter. A couple who also pay a Part D plan premium should ask the state how Extra Help changes it.

The limits are stated in dollars a month, so a small raise or a one-time payment can matter. A couple near $1,824 or $14,910 should know which program their numbers land in before they fill out a form, because the three programs pay different things. QMB pays the most, and all three share the same $14,910 savings limit for a couple.

Medicare.gov lists the federal limits, and the state runs the application. A denial under one program does not rule out another, and a couple above the QMB income line can still ask about SLMB or QI. For a couple paying $405.80 a month in premiums, the question is worth asking before the 2027 premium is set.

Does a couple’s Part B bill fit under QMB?

A couple who miss the QMB limits by a few dollars, or never apply, keep paying $405.80 a month in Part B premiums, with deductibles and coinsurance on top.

The Medicare Money Bundle includes the guide Extra Help & Medicare Savings Programs: who qualifies, what each program pays, and how to apply, plus IRMAA Appeal Basics: Form SSA-44 step by step, with a filled-in sample. It is eight guides, 102 pages, in one download with large print.

Get the QMB couples’ Medicare Savings Programs guide and application checklist →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.