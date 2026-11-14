A divorced person who is 62 or older, unmarried and was married at least 10 years can draw up to half of an ex-spouse’s Social Security benefit, the agency says. Social Security spelled out the rules in an Oct. 27, 2026 post on its blog about benefits for divorced spouses. The payment is made on the ex’s work record, not the divorced spouse’s own.

The rules turn on four facts about the marriage and the person: how long it lasted, how old the divorced spouse is, whether that person has remarried, and whether the ex is entitled to benefits.

Three tests for a divorced spouse

The blog says a person must be 62 or older, unmarried and divorced from someone entitled to Social Security retirement or disability benefits. The marriage must have lasted at least 10 years, and the blog says so without exceptions.

A divorced person who has remarried cannot collect on the former spouse’s record, according to the agency, unless the later marriage ended. The agency’s family benefits eligibility page lists the same 10-year marriage rule for ex-spouses and names retirement or disability entitlement as the usual condition on the family member.

Anyone divorced from a 10-year marriage, now 62 or older and single, is the person this rule is written for. That person’s next question is usually whether the ex has to claim first.

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The two-year rule when an ex has not filed

Social Security says a divorced person can apply on a former spouse’s record even if the ex has not filed, once the two have been divorced at least two years. A person divorced for two years or more can apply on the former spouse’s record even if the former spouse has not filed for benefits, the blog says.

The two-year clock matters for people who are 62 or older and divorced recently. Before it runs out, the ex’s filing decides when the divorced spouse can start. After it, the ex’s choice to wait no longer holds the other claim up.

People who want to know where their own marriage and divorce dates put them can call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213, the number the blog lists for appointments and questions.

What half means in dollars

The agency’s family benefits page says a family member could get up to half of the worker’s benefit amount. Its amount page puts the base at the benefit the ex would get at full retirement age, which is between 66 and 67 for people claiming now.

The payment is “up to” half, not a fixed half. Social Security says the amount is higher the longer a person waits to apply, up to full retirement age, and applications can start at 62. The amount page says payments to ex-spouses do not count toward the family maximum, the limit on what one worker’s family can receive.

As a plain illustration, an ex whose full-retirement-age benefit is $2,000 a month would support a divorced-spouse payment of up to $1,000 for someone who waits until their own full retirement age. Claiming at 62 pays less than that, and the agency’s pages give no percentage for the reduction.

That second point answers a common worry. A divorced spouse’s claim does not push down checks for the ex’s current spouse or children through the family maximum, because the agency does not count ex-spouse payments toward it.

When a person has a record of their own

A person who is entitled to benefits on their own work record does not get both. The blog says Social Security pays the higher of the two benefits, not both.

The post adds a rule for people born before Jan. 2, 1954. They can take only the divorced-spouse benefit at full retirement age and let their own benefit grow, which the agency says may result in a higher monthly amount later.

The same blog covers a former spouse who has died. A divorced person who is at least 60, or at least 50 and disabled, who was married at least 10 years, is not currently married and does not qualify for a higher benefit on their own record, can collect widow’s benefits on the ex’s record. The blog also lists benefits at any age for someone caring for the ex’s child under 16, or an older child with a disability who is entitled to benefits.

The ages differ between the two situations. A divorced spouse of a living ex can claim from 62, while a divorced person whose ex has died can claim widow’s benefits from 60, or from 50 with a disability. Both paths need the 10-year marriage and both end with a later marriage, unless that marriage itself ended.

That split is why the first question for a divorced reader is whether the ex is living. The answer decides which age, which benefit and which of the agency’s rules applies, and it can change the monthly amount by a wide margin.

The blog does not describe application steps and sends readers to the family benefits page for more. The family benefits page links to the agency’s application for spouse and ex-spouse benefits.

Divorced after a 10-year marriage?

Qualifying for a divorced-spouse benefit is one job, and getting the first payment on schedule is another. Once a claim is approved, a late, short or wrong deposit is the part a new claimant has no history to judge by, and the first weeks are when mistakes are easiest to miss.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit is a 75-page guide to that second job. It includes the 2026 payment calendar and a first-24-hours plan for a late or missing payment, and its Part 4 covers late, short or wrong payments step by step.

Get the payment-calendar kit for a new divorced-spouse claim →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.