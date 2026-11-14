Medicare Advantage members whose insurer will not renew their plan for 2027 get a second chance to choose coverage after open enrollment closes on Dec. 7. Medicare opens a special window on Dec. 8 and keeps it open through the last day of February. Members who go back to Original Medicare also have a right to buy a Medigap supplement policy, and that right runs up to 63 days after the old plan’s coverage ends.

The dates matter this year because so many plans are on the way out. Here is what those members can do, and when, using Medicare’s own materials.

Who gets the Dec. 8 window

Medicare’s enrollment periods guide names the trigger in plain terms: the plan’s contract with Medicare is not renewed. That covers Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare drug plans and Medicare cost plans. In that case, the guide says, the member can switch to another plan between Dec. 8 and the last day in February of the following year.

The scale is large. KFF counts about 3.1 million people whose Medicare Advantage drug plans will be terminated at the end of 2026 and about 1.2 million in stand-alone drug plans, roughly 4.3 million in all. Humana, UnitedHealth Group and CVS Health account for the largest Medicare Advantage numbers in KFF’s count.

For a member whose plan is not coming back, the question is which path to take. One path is another Medicare Advantage plan. The other is Original Medicare, which members can pair with a separate drug plan and, if they want one, a Medigap policy. Medicare says members who do not join another Medicare Advantage plan before the old one ends are enrolled in Original Medicare.

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Drug coverage follows the path chosen. The enrollment guide says a member joining another Medicare Advantage plan can pick one with or without drug coverage, and the key dates sheet says people who switch to Original Medicare can separately join a Medicare drug plan. Either way, the plan has to be picked by name, since the old plan’s drug coverage ends with it.

The choice can be made in the regular enrollment period through Dec. 7 or in the special window afterward. Medicare’s key dates sheet, dated September 2026, calls Dec. 7 in most cases the last day to change coverage for the next calendar year, and says changes made by then start Jan. 1.

When the new coverage starts

Members who want a new plan in place on Jan. 1 have to act by Dec. 7. For a request made in the special window, Medicare’s special enrollment periods page says coverage starts the first day of the month after the plan gets the request to join.

That puts a request filed in early January at a Feb. 1 start and one filed in late February at a March 1 start. The old plan still ends Dec. 31 in either case, so the months in between are covered by whatever the member has chosen, or by Original Medicare if no new plan was joined. The Medigap application deadline in early March falls only a few days after the special window closes, which leaves little room for a late decision.

The Medigap right and its 63-day end date

The guaranteed Medigap right has its own clock. Medicare’s Medigap page says people whose plan leaves Medicare have the right to buy any Medigap policy sold by an insurance company in their state. The window opens 60 days before the Medicare Advantage plan’s coverage ends and closes no more than 63 days after. For a Dec. 31 end date, that means it opened around Nov. 1 and closes in early March.

There are conditions. The page says the right applies only to people who switch to Original Medicare, not to people who join another Medicare Advantage plan. Medigap coverage cannot start until the Medicare Advantage coverage ends. A member who had a Medigap policy before joining the plan may be able to buy that same policy again if the insurer still sells it.

Medicare notes that its answers cover federal rights only. Rights may last an extra 12 months in certain circumstances, and state law can add more, so the page sends people to their State Insurance Department and their State Health Insurance Assistance Program. Outside the window, it says, no federal rule guarantees that an insurer will sell a Medigap policy, and it is illegal to sell one to someone who still has a Medicare Advantage plan.

A different clock when Medicare ends the contract

A separate rule applies when Medicare itself ends a plan’s contract. In that case the enrollment periods guide says the chance to switch starts 1 month before the contract ends and runs until 2 full months after it ends. The Dec. 8 to end of February window is the one for plans whose contracts are simply not renewed.

The open question for each member is which of those situations the plan falls under, since the notice the plan sends sets the dates that apply. Members who want the Medigap route need to apply before the 63 days run out in early March, because the guarantee is tied to that window.

Is a Medicare Advantage plan not returning for 2027?

A member whose plan is not renewing can lose track of which window applies: the regular period that ends Dec. 7, the special window from Dec. 8 to the end of February, or the Medigap window that closes in early March.

The Medicare Money Bundle is eight Medicare guides in one download with large print. It includes Medigap vs. Medicare Advantage: your Medigap rights, state rules, and both paths priced, and Open Enrollment in an Afternoon, which takes Plan Finder in one sitting to a keep-or-switch answer.

Get the 8-guide bundle with the non-renewal Medigap rights and keep-or-switch guide →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.