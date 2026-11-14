Family Dollar shoppers stand to share $40 million in refunds under a proposed $63 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission and 17 states. The agencies say the discount chain charged more at the register than the prices shown on shelves, price tags and ads. A federal judge in Virginia has not yet approved the deal.

The FTC announced the settlement on Nov. 12, 2026. The case is FTC v. Family Dollar Stores, LLC, No. 2:26-cv-01267, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, and the proposed order binds the company if the judge signs it.

Who could be paid and how claims would work

The proposed order defines eligible consumers as anyone who made one or more purchases from Family Dollar from Jan. 1, 2023 through Oct. 1, 2026. That is a wide group. It is not limited to people who noticed a price mismatch or kept a receipt.

The $40 million consumer redress fund is paid out through a claims form, according to the order. Consumers attest that they are eligible and give identifying information. The form and how it is submitted both need FTC approval before they go live.

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Under the proposed order, Family Dollar has to hire an independent claims administrator. Notice and a settlement website are due within 14 days after the judge enters the order, and the claims process within 30 days. Shoppers then get up to 180 days after the form is first made available to file.

The administrator has up to 30 days to review each claim. Valid claims are paid on a rolling basis until the $40 million is gone. Because the fund has a ceiling, the order does not promise any set payment. No per-person amount has been published.

The company must post notices on store doors, at every register and in weekly circulars, with links on the Family Dollar website and app. The settlement website has to stay live until the claims period ends or $40 million is paid, whichever comes first. Shoppers can also use the website to ask for a new payment if an earlier one went unredeemed.

What the $63 million adds up to

The $63 million figure is bigger than the redress fund. It is made up of $40 million for consumers, a $20 million discount program and more than $3 million for the states, according to the FTC release. The order puts the exact judgment at $63,000,011.36, with $60 million going to the FTC for the fund and the discount program and $3,000,011.36 going to the states.

The discount program is a fixed 15% reduction off current retail prices, offered for two consecutive days. It leaves out alcohol, tobacco, gift cards and prepaid cards. The order says the percentage has to be set before the discount is offered. The company must submit the plan for FTC approval, post notice at least 14 days ahead, and start within 90 days.

What the agencies say happened

The FTC says thousands of Family Dollar stores nationwide overcharged shoppers, including in low-income communities. It alleges the company let the problem continue despite warnings, failed inspections, hundreds of consumer complaints and earlier enforcement actions. State and local regulators cited the company for thousands of pricing violations over the past five years, with fines of more than $3 million.

The agency also alleges that Smart Coupons in the Family Dollar mobile app did not deliver discounts at the register, and that internal records show six years of complaints about it. Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said the agency is committed to “ensuring price transparency and fairness so consumers can make informed choices.” The Commission voted 2-0 on the matter.

The 17 states and the next step

The states named in the order alongside the FTC are Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin. Florida gets the largest share of the $3,000,011.36 state payment at $506,985.16, followed by Ohio at $382,333.85 and Louisiana at $271,299.91. Nebraska gets the smallest at $36,662.15. The states are paid within seven days of the order’s entry.

The company also has to run a pricing accuracy program that is independently assessed and certified every year. It must monitor and verify prices, train employees to catch mismatches and correct errors promptly. Compliance reports are due at 90 days, every 90 days after that, and at the end. All of the settlement program has to be finished within 12 months of the order’s entry.

The FTC says a stipulated order has the force of law once the district judge approves and signs it. Until then, the open question for shoppers is when the court acts, because every claims date runs from the day the order is entered. On Oct. 26, the FTC and state partners also sued Dollar General over similar alleged pricing practices, and that litigation is ongoing.

Shopped at Family Dollar since 2023?

The claims window opens only after the judge enters the order, and shoppers get up to 180 days from the day the form is first available. A date that arrives in a store notice or on the settlement website is easy to miss.

The Settlement & Refund Recovery System includes a claim log and payment tracker, so the date the form opens and the day a payment lands can be written down in one place. It also covers how to get an expired or uncashed settlement check reissued.

Get the Family Dollar overcharge settlement claim log and payment tracker →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.