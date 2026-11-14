Acima rent-to-own customers who were hurt by the company’s payment plans stand to receive part of a $183.5 million settlement with 43 states. The deal sets aside $43 million in restitution and $130 million in lease cuts, and eligible consumers do not have to do anything to get either one. It still needs a court’s approval, according to North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson.

Acima Digital LLC and its parent company offer lease-to-own financing through stores such as Best Buy, Ashley Furniture and Rooms To Go. Attorneys general say the terms shoppers signed at the register were not the terms they ended up paying.

Two kinds of relief, two ways it reaches people

The $43 million is cash restitution. A settlement administrator will contact the people who qualify for it. The $130 million is a reduction in what customers still owe on their leases, and Acima itself will contact those customers. Neither contact is something consumers have to start.

Washington’s release gives a sense of the size per person. About 2,300 Washington consumers will share $645,000 in restitution, an average of about $280 each. More than 1,300 others will get $1.7 million in lease forgiveness, about $1,290 apiece. Washington says it is one of the 43 participating states, and it alleges Acima broke its Lease Purchase Agreements Act and Consumer Protection Act.

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What happens if the mail goes unread

Customers who used Acima should watch for a letter or email from the settlement administrator about restitution, or from Acima about a lower lease balance. Neither release says when those contacts will start. The North Carolina release does not name the administrator, and the Washington release does not either, so a notice from an unfamiliar name is worth matching against the state attorney general’s own announcement before anyone responds. Both states say eligible consumers do not need to take any action.

The money is not paid yet. The North Carolina release says the $183.5 million deal is subject to court approval, and the Washington release links to a consent judgment without saying whether a judge has signed it. Neither release gives dates for the payments or the lease reductions.

What the states say Acima did, and what it must change

The attorneys general allege that Acima told customers their payment periods were 90 days and interest-free. They say customers were then enrolled automatically in a 12-month plan with interest, and some paid twice the advertised price. North Carolina’s release says customers were confused when withdrawals kept coming after the 90 days, or after the price of the item had been repaid.

Jackson said Acima “tricked North Carolinians into rent-to-own agreements with unfair, unexpected terms that left them with higher costs,” in the North Carolina announcement. Washington Attorney General Nick Brown said consumers were “infuriated to find out Acima’s payment plans charged them more than twice the advertised price at the store.” Brown also said he was grateful the team secured relief and that Acima was “forced to change its operations to no longer mislead consumers.” Washington’s complaint says Acima made it hard to return items and cancel agreements.

The states also allege that Acima advertised no credit checks but ran them, and said the agreements would not create debt but then called customers, sent threatening emails and reported missed payments to credit bureaus. Other claims include marking up merchandise prices, unclear disclosure of terms, and charging a penalty for returning an item to end an agreement. These are the states’ allegations, and the settlement is not a court finding.

The settlement carries conduct rules along with the money. Acima must train its retail partners and stop deceptive advertising, show the agreement terms clearly during electronic signing, and stop marking up retailers’ prices. It must also stop blocking early exits through penalty-free returns, and it must handle late deliveries, damaged merchandise and in-lease repairs properly.

Washington’s release adds that the company must make returns and cancellations easier. One change touches credit files. Acima has to stop reporting rent-to-own agreements to the three major credit bureaus for five years, according to both the North Carolina and Washington releases.

Where the money lands in North Carolina

North Carolina gives its own breakdown. More than 6,200 residents will receive $1,668,588 in restitution, and more than 3,300 will receive $4,244,022 in lease forgiveness. The Washington figures are smaller, at $645,000 and $1.7 million, and show the amounts differ by state.

The coalition is made up of North Carolina and 42 other states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The Washington attorney general’s release ties the $183.5 million figure to the 43 participating states, while North Carolina describes the restitution and lease reductions as nationwide. Customers in a state that is not on the list can ask their own attorney general’s office or Acima whether they are covered.

Waiting on Acima restitution or a lease reduction?

Neither state release says when the letters from the settlement administrator or from Acima will go out, and nobody has to file anything. A payment that arrives without a form is easy to lose track of, and a lease balance that drops is easy to miss.

The Settlement & Refund Recovery System includes a claim log and payment tracker, so each notice, amount and date from the administrator or the lender goes in one place. It also covers how to get an expired or uncashed settlement check reissued.

Get the Acima restitution and lease-reduction payment tracker and claim log →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.