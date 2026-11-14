The Social Security deposit that lands in December is the benefit for November. Social Security pays every monthly benefit in the month after it is due, the agency says in its January 2026 guide for people on retirement or survivors benefits. A retiree’s first deposit of the new year, in turn, covers December.

Retirees who read a December deposit as December’s money are off by a month. The only people on a different clock are those who receive Supplemental Security Income, and a household that gets both payments sees the two clocks side by side on a bank statement.

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What the agency says about the month that follows

The agency’s publication number 05-10077, the agency’s guide for people on retirement or survivors benefits, states the rule in one sentence: “The benefits are paid in the month that follows the month for which they are due.” Its own example is a July benefit that arrives in August.

Apply that to the next two months. The money that arrives in November pays for October, and the money that arrives in December pays for November. A retiree who sees one deposit each calendar month is always being paid for the month before.

The same guide says the payment day depends on the birth date of the person whose earnings record the benefit comes from. For a spouse or a survivor, the date follows the worker’s birthday and not the recipient’s own. A widow whose late husband was born on the 22nd, for example, is paid on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Which December date applies

Social Security’s calendar lists the November dates as the 3rd, 11th, 18th and 25th, and the December dates as the 3rd, 9th, 16th and 23rd. Every November date pays October’s benefit. Every December date pays November’s.

For most people the date is a Wednesday tied to a birthday. The guide lists the second Wednesday of the month for birth dates on the 1st through the 10th, the third Wednesday for the 11th through the 20th, and the fourth Wednesday for the 21st through the 31st.

The agency’s 2026 payment calendar puts those Wednesdays in December on the 9th, 16th and 23rd. A worker born on the 14th is paid Dec. 16 for November, and a worker born on the 28th is paid Dec. 23. Someone born on the 5th has already been paid Nov. 11 for October and is next paid Dec. 9.

People who began Social Security before May 1997, or who receive both Social Security and SSI, are paid on the 3rd instead, which is Thursday, Dec. 3. The agency’s handbook section on payment dates describes that standard as the third day of the month following the month for which the payment is due.

Supplemental Security Income runs on a different clock

Supplemental Security Income, known as SSI, is the needs-based payment for people with limited income and resources. It does not follow the month-later rule. The handbook says SSI payments are “usually dated and delivered on the first day of the month that they are due.”

An SSI payment on Dec. 1 is therefore for December itself. The January 2026 guide describes the split for people who get both benefits: the Social Security payment arrives on the third of the month and the SSI payment arrives on the first.

That means a household with both benefits gets the SSI deposit for the current month first and the Social Security deposit, for the month before, two days later. Anyone budgeting from those two deposits should count each one against its own month, so December’s SSI and November’s Social Security are the pair that arrive together in the first days of December.

What to do if the deposit is not there

The month-later timing shapes the household calendar. A retiree paid on the fourth Wednesday gets the November benefit on Dec. 23, which is the money that has to stretch through the holidays and the first bills of January. The next deposit, for December, does not arrive until January.

A first-time recipient also sees the rule at work. Because every deposit is for the previous month, a person whose first eligible month is December would see that first Social Security deposit in January, not in December.

A missing deposit is a different matter, and the date to check is the one on the agency’s calendar for that birth-date group. The calendar carries a single instruction: allow three additional mailing days before contacting Social Security when a payment does not arrive on the expected date.

The calendar, the guide and the handbook are all free to read on the agency’s own site, and the guide’s birth-date table is enough to find any household’s December date in a minute. A retiree who matches the worker’s birth date to the Wednesday list, then checks the bank statement against that date, will know whether a deposit is on time before anyone has to call.

Counting on the December deposit?

A late or missing payment feels the same in any month, and the first day is when most of the fixing gets done. A deposit that lands in December and covers November is easy to mix up with a payment that is overdue, especially for a household that budgets around one date.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit puts the 2026 payment calendar and a first-24-hours plan for a late or missing payment in one 75-page guide. Its Part 4 walks through late, short or wrong payments step by step, so a household knows what to check before calling.

Get the payment-calendar kit with the late-deposit plan for December →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.