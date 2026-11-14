Social Security has charged $74 since Oct. 1 to verify a Social Security number by hand for a third party, and a paper copy of a person’s claim file now costs $151. The prices come from a fee notice the agency set for publication in the Federal Register on Sept. 21, 2026. Both apply to requests Social Security received on or after Oct. 1.

The fees are not a charge on benefits. They apply to people and companies that ask the agency for information for a purpose that has nothing to do with running a Social Security program.

What the notice says costs $74 and $151

The fee notice lists “Third Party Manual SSN Verification” at $74. That is the hand check a staff member does when an outside party needs the agency to confirm a number. Copying a paper folder costs $151, and copying an electronic folder costs $75.

The fees are charged per request. Social Security says they are set from its latest cost analysis, so the agency recovers what the work costs it. Each service on the schedule carries its own price, from $22 for a Numident copy up to $151 for a paper folder. The notice is signed by Mark Steffensen, the agency’s general counsel, and says the fees must be reviewed at least every two years.

A request that falls outside the schedule is priced case by case. The notice also says the fee can vary with the work involved, such as whether pages need redacting or a special service is requested.

Does this reach a retiree’s own check?

No benefit amount, payment date or deduction changes because of these fees. The notice covers requests made for “a purpose not directly related to the administration of a program under the Social Security Act.” Someone who needs a record to settle their own claim is a program request, and the agency says wage reports for program purposes carry no fee.

The line matters for retirees whose records are requested for another reason. Social Security’s own examples of non-program purposes include filing a tax return and establishing residency. On its W-2 page, the agency says that if a requester gives no reason, it assumes the request is non-program and charges the fee.

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The full price list

The notice sets these fees for requests received on or after Oct. 1:

Copying an electronic folder: $75

Copying a paper folder: $151

Third-party manual SSN verification: $74

Field Operations Headquarters certification: $65

Record extract: $46

Form SSA-7050, a request for Social Security earnings information: $49

W-2 or W-3 request: $54 for each one

Certifying detailed earnings information, additional: $30

Central processing certification: $30

Copy of the original Social Security card application, Form SS-5: $23

Copy of the Numident record, the agency’s number file: $22

The agency’s own Privacy Act request page lists the same $23 for an SS-5 copy and $22 for a Numident copy. It adds $10 per record if the person wants either one certified, and it says requests without exact payment will not be processed.

The notice calls the fee a nonrefundable advance. Social Security accepts a check, a money order or a credit card, and it does not accept cash. One form of payment has to cover the full fee.

Payment rules follow the price list. The Privacy Act page adds the practical detail. It says a request will not be processed without exact payment. Credit card payers complete Form SSA-714, and checks or money orders are made payable to the Social Security Administration.

A person filing a Freedom of Information Act request for public-interest reasons can ask for a fee waiver under 20 C.F.R. 402.85, according to the notice. The notice adds that the Freedom of Information Act does not apply to fee decisions made under a separate section of the Social Security Act that covers these charges.

Where the free routes are

Social Security still gives out some of this information for nothing. The notice says free, non-certified yearly earnings totals are available through Form SSA-7004 or the online my Social Security account.

The agency’s W-2 question page says a copy of a W-2 from 1978 to the present costs $54 per form per year for a non-program request, plus $30 per form to certify it. It points people to the Internal Revenue Service as a free source for a transcript or copy of a Form W-2.

For a claim file, the Privacy Act request page tells outside parties to use Form SSA-3288, the consent form, and to go through a local Social Security office. That page lists no fee for claim files. The $151 paper folder and $75 electronic folder prices come from the Federal Register schedule, which covers folder copies requested for a non-program purpose.

Anyone planning a records request should price it against the schedule above rather than an older figure. The notice says each fee applies to requests the agency receives on or after Oct. 1, 2026, so the date the agency receives the request, not the date it is mailed, decides which price applies.

Asking Social Security for records?

The part that trips people up is the line between a program request and a records request. A request made to settle a benefit carries no fee, while a copy sent out for a lender, lawyer or employer lands on the fee schedule, and the fee is a nonrefundable advance. Pay the wrong amount, or send cash, and the request can stall.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit is a 75-page guide that keeps the benefit side of the paperwork in one place. It includes the 2026 payment calendar, a first-24-hours plan for a late or missing payment, and an overpayment response worksheet with the three SSA forms that stop or pause collection.

Get the claim-file fee and payment-problem kit →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.