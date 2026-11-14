People who paid a fee at a non-bank ATM from Oct. 24, 2007 through Aug. 14, 2026 have until Feb. 10, 2027 to claim a share of a $167.5 million settlement with Visa and Mastercard. Visa is putting in $88,775,000 and Mastercard $78,725,000. Both companies deny any wrongdoing.

The case, Burke v. Visa Inc., is in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. It accuses the two card networks of operating rules that kept independent ATM operators from charging lower access fees when a withdrawal could run over a cheaper competing network. The settlement covers the fees people paid at those machines for nearly two decades. The defendants named in the notice are Visa Inc., Visa U.S.A. Inc., Visa International Service Association, Plus System, Inc., Mastercard Incorporated and Mastercard International Incorporated.

Who is in the class

The nationwide class includes anyone in the United States who was charged a surcharge or access fee to take cash out of a deposit account at an independent ATM, in the U.S. or its territories, between Oct. 24, 2007 and Aug. 14, 2026, and was not fully repaid by their bank.

Anyone whose own bank refunded the whole fee is outside the class. A person who was refunded only part of it is still in. The notice also sets up separate statewide classes for California, Illinois, Massachusetts and Michigan.

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What a claim needs and what it could pay

The claim form is on the official settlement website. It can be filed online or by mail, and a mailed form has to be postmarked by Feb. 10, 2027. Claimants swear to their answers under penalty of perjury, and the claim page warns that anyone who does not qualify should not file.

The claim asks for proof of qualifying withdrawals. Top Class Actions lists bank statements, receipts or other records of the surcharged transactions as acceptable. The claim form asks for identifying information, and the notice does not set a minimum number of withdrawals.

There is no set payout. What is left of the fund after attorneys’ fees, costs, notice and administration expenses and service awards is divided among valid claimants in proportion to how many surcharged transactions each one had. The site says exact amounts depend on the number of claims filed, and it gives no estimate.

Class lawyers have said they will ask for up to 30% of the fund in fees, which would be as much as $50.25 million. They will also ask for service awards of up to $17,500 for each class representative. The judge decides all of it at the final approval hearing.

If the judge grants the full 30%, about $117.25 million would remain before notice and administration costs and service awards come out. That remaining money is what valid claimants split. Visa’s share of the total is about 53% and Mastercard’s about 47%, and the notice does not say the payout will be split by network.

Dates that matter, and when money could arrive

Dec. 11, 2026 is the deadline to exclude from the class or object to the deal. Excluding means keeping the right to sue Visa and Mastercard separately. Objecting lets a class member tell the judge why the deal should not be approved, and the judge can hear from the objector or the objector’s own lawyer at the hearing, at that person’s own expense. People who do nothing are bound by the court’s decision. The Feb. 10, 2027 deadline applies to the claim form, and the judge holds the final approval hearing on Feb. 17, 2027.

Two related cases in the same court, Mackmin v. Visa Inc. and National ATM Council v. Visa Inc., are moving separately. A choice made in the Burke case does not change anyone’s rights in those, according to the class counsel’s notice.

Nothing is paid until the judge approves the settlement. The final approval hearing is Feb. 17, 2027, a week after the claim deadline, and the notice does not describe payment methods or when checks would go out. Anyone who files by Feb. 10 will be waiting on the court’s decision and on the administrator’s review of the claims.

The calendar is short for the first date. As of Nov. 14, the exclusion and objection deadline of Dec. 11 is 27 days away, and the claim deadline of Feb. 10 is 88 days away. Filing a claim and excluding oneself are opposite choices. A class member who files stays in the class, while one who excludes keeps the right to sue Visa and Mastercard separately.

Who runs the claims

A.B. Data Ltd. is the settlement administrator. Its address is Non-Bank ATM Surcharge Fee Settlement, P.O. Box 173053, Milwaukee, WI 53217, and its phone line is 866-893-1052. Class counsel are Douglas G. Thompson of Finkelstein Thompson LLP and Christopher Lovell of Lovell Stewart Halebian Jacobson LLP.

The settlement notice is also available in Spanish by phone or on the website. Top Class Actions says it is not the administrator and cannot check the status of a claim, so questions about a filed claim go to A.B. Data. The open question for anyone with years of withdrawals is the paper trail, because the payout follows the number of surcharged transactions a claimant can document before Feb. 10.

Filing for the non-bank ATM fee settlement?

A claim filed after Feb. 10, 2027 does not count, and the payout follows the number of surcharged withdrawals a claimant can show. Statements from years of cash withdrawals are easy to misplace.

The Settlement & Refund Recovery System covers the four-date rule for reading a settlement notice and a step-by-step filing walkthrough. Part 5 is built around claiming when the receipts are gone, which is the problem for anyone trying to document withdrawals from years back.

Get the ATM fee settlement filing checklist and claim log, with the notice-date rule →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.