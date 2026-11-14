Going-out-of-business sales have started at every Children’s Place and Gymboree store in the United States and Canada, and Children’s Place gift cards will be honored only through Dec. 12, 2026. All sales are final. The liquidation team announced the sales on Nov. 12, after a federal bankruptcy court in New Jersey approved the process.

Stores stay open during regular hours unless a sign says otherwise. Prices are expected to fall further as the sale goes on, and the deals vary by location. The same joint venture is also clearing inventory through both company websites, which means the discounts are not limited to people who can reach a store.

A gift card has a date on it now

Anyone holding a Children’s Place gift card has about four weeks to decide what to do with it. The release says cards will be honored through Dec. 12 under court-approved procedures, “after which they may no longer be accepted.” The balance does not come back as cash, so a card that sits in a drawer past that date is a card that may be worth nothing.

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Gymboree cards are a separate question. The company’s customer page says Children’s Place and Gymboree cards continue to be accepted for a limited time, subject to court approval, and no final Gymboree cutoff has been published. Gymboree’s own help page says its cards work at gymboree.com, childrensplace.com and in stores, and that they carry no expiration date or dormancy fee in normal times. The liquidation changes that.

My Place Rewards points are on the same short clock. The customer page says points can be redeemed for a limited time, and the company has asked the court for a 30-day window that starts with the judge’s first order. Points have no cash value. Rewards worth $5 per 100 points can be used up to $50 a day while the program lasts.

Why every store is selling off

The Children’s Place filed for Chapter 11 on Sunday, Nov. 8, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey, according to Retail Dive. Court papers list more than $881 million in debts against about $742 million in assets. The company runs about 500 stores in North America under the Children’s Place and Gymboree names.

The company has been trying to sell itself by the end of 2026, with bids due Dec. 9. It has received nine proposals, which it calls “not currently actionable.” Six were for a going-concern or brand-rights deal, and three were offers to liquidate essentially all of the assets. Co-chief restructuring officer Rudy Morando said the company is “committed to conducting an efficient and transparent sale process.”

The liquidation itself is run by a joint venture of GA Group, Tiger Group, SB360 Capital Partners, Gordon Brothers and Hilco Global. Joe Malfitano, president and head of retail, merchant and industrial solutions at GA Group, said in the Nov. 12 release that the sale “represents a unique opportunity for families to access substantial savings.” The release gives no closing date for the stores.

Returns are mostly closed

The release says all sales are final, subject to posted terms, and that earlier Children’s Place policies may be modified, with exclusions and restrictions possible. The company’s customer page draws the line at Nov. 6. Purchases made from Oct. 23 through Nov. 6 can still be returned or exchanged under the 45-day policy, with a receipt and the original tags, according to a summary of that page.

Anything bought after Nov. 6 cannot be returned or exchanged. That includes anything picked up during the liquidation sale. Shoppers who buy a coat or a pair of school shoes at a deep markdown are buying it for good, so size and fit need to be settled before the register.

Merchandise credits are the one gap. Gymboree’s help page says returns made within 45 days without the original payment method earn a merchandise credit that cannot be redeemed for cash. The release does not say whether credits already issued will be honored, or for how long.

Where to check, and what a buyer could change

The release points shoppers to store signs, the company websites and court-approved notices for changes. It links the Children’s Place store locator and the Gymboree store locator. Gymboree’s gift card help page lists customer service at 1-877-752-2387.

Card holders can also check the balance on each card now, since the liquidation discounts are the fastest way to spend one down. Grandparents holding a card bought as a birthday gift are in the same spot as everyone else: the card is honored through Dec. 12, and the release does not say what happens to a balance afterward.

A sale of the brands could change the picture. Bids are due Dec. 9, and a buyer for the Children’s Place or Gymboree names could decide for itself whether to honor old cards. The release does not say a buyer will honor them, and it warns that cards may stop working after Dec. 12.

The company has told shoppers to watch for court-approved notices. Until a buyer is named, the dated rule in the Nov. 12 release is the one that counts.

Holding a Children’s Place card that ends Dec. 12?

A gift card balance that is still unspent after Dec. 12 may no longer be accepted, and everything bought in the closing stores is final. A gift card is not a settlement claim, so the turn here is to the wider job of tracking money tied to a store that is shutting down, including balances and refunds that can sit unclaimed.

The Settlement & Refund Recovery System is a 50-page guide that comes with a 5-tab Excel tracker pre-filled with all 51 state unclaimed-property offices. It also includes the source vault of 12 official places money sits, so a closed retailer’s loose ends have a place to be checked.

Get the Children’s Place gift card and closed-store money tracker, with the 51-office unclaimed-property sheet →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.