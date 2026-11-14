Humana is ending Medicare Advantage drug plans for about 530,000 people on Dec. 31, UnitedHealth Group for about 367,000 and CVS Health for about 254,000, according to a count from the health research group KFF. Members of those plans have until Dec. 7 to pick new coverage for January. Anyone who misses that date gets a second window, which opens Dec. 8 and runs through the last day of February.

The figures cover people in individual Medicare Advantage plans that include prescription drug coverage, known as MA-PD plans. KFF puts the number of people losing an MA-PD plan at about 3.1 million. It adds about 1.2 million people in stand-alone Part D drug plans that are also being terminated, for roughly 4.3 million people overall.

Which insurers are ending the most plans

In its analysis of 2027 plan terminations, KFF analysts Jeannie Fuglesten Biniek, Meredith Freed, Nancy Ochieng and Juliette Cubanski count about 2.8 million people in general-enrollment MA-PD plans that will be terminated, plus about 300,000 in special needs plans. That is about 14% of individual MA-PD members, up from 13% for 2026, and about 4% of members in special needs plans.

Humana’s 530,000 members are 19% of the 2.8 million. UnitedHealth’s 367,000 are 13%, and CVS Health’s 254,000 are 9%. Aware Integrated, which sold Blue Cross-branded plans in Minnesota, is close behind at about 249,000, or 9%. Those four companies account for about half of the individual plans being terminated.

The question for each member is whether the plan on the card is one of these. KFF says people in a terminated MA-PD plan must proactively enroll in another Medicare Advantage plan, so the move is the member’s to make. Anyone unsure can match the plan name on the card against the insurers and plan names KFF lists, or ask the insurer directly whether the plan returns for 2027.

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Terminations are not the same as plan mergers. KFF counts another 1.4 million Medicare Advantage members whose plan is being folded into a different plan from the same insurer, about 500,000 in general-enrollment plans and about 900,000 in special needs plans. Those members are not counted among the terminated.

Stand-alone drug plans are being cut too

The stand-alone drug plan side, known as PDPs, is dominated by one company. About 950,000 people, or 81% of the PDP members facing a termination, are in CVS Health’s SilverScript Choice plan, which is ending in 13 PDP regions, KFF says. Another 190,000, or 16%, are in HealthSpring Extra Rx from Health Care Service Corporation, across 16 regions.

The remaining 3% are small groups: BlueCross Rx Value in South Carolina, with about 14,000 members, and Blue Rx PDP Complete and Blue Rx PDP Plus in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, with about 7,000 each. KFF does not name Humana or UnitedHealth among the stand-alone terminations.

Taken together, CVS Health is ending plans for roughly 1.2 million people: the 254,000 in Medicare Advantage drug plans plus the 950,000 in SilverScript Choice. KFF says 6% of PDP members face a termination this year, double last year’s 3%, and the average member will have 9 drug plans to choose from in 2027, down from 11 in 2026.

What the switch window into February covers

Medicare’s annual enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, and changes made in it take effect Jan. 1, according to Medicare’s enrollment periods guide. For a plan whose contract with Medicare is not renewed, the same guide adds a special window that runs between Dec. 8 and the last day of February of the following year.

People who do not join another Medicare Advantage plan before the old one ends are enrolled in Original Medicare, the guide says. A member who joins a new plan during the special window gets coverage that starts the first day of the month after the plan receives the request, Medicare says. A request filed in January, for example, starts Feb. 1.

Medigap rights if the choice is Original Medicare

Members who go back to Original Medicare can buy a Medigap supplement policy. When a Medicare Advantage plan leaves Medicare, Medicare’s Medigap page says people have the right to buy any Medigap policy sold by an insurance company in their state. The window opens 60 days before the plan’s coverage ends and closes no more than 63 days after. For a Dec. 31 end date, that window opened around Nov. 1 and runs into early March.

The right applies only to people who switch to Original Medicare, not to those who join another Medicare Advantage plan, and Medigap coverage cannot start until the old plan’s coverage ends. Medicare says the page describes federal rights only and points people to their State Insurance Department and State Health Insurance Assistance Program for state rules. Outside the window, no federal rule guarantees that an insurer will sell a Medigap policy.

The open question for each affected member is whether the plan on the card is one of the ones KFF counted. If it is, the choice comes down to a new Advantage plan that keeps the member’s doctors and drugs, or Original Medicare with a drug plan and a Medigap policy, with Dec. 7 as the first deadline.

Is the plan on the card one of them?

Members of a terminating plan have a short list of dates and a long list of questions: whether a doctor is in the new plan’s network, whether the drugs are covered, and what Original Medicare plus Medigap would cost. A plan picked in a hurry before Dec. 7 can turn out to be the wrong one.

The 2027 Medicare Open Enrollment Decision Kit is a 55-page guide that includes a cost calculator spreadsheet that compares plans on cost, drugs and doctors. It also holds a provider call script and the Medigap guaranteed-issue rights that apply when a Medicare Advantage plan leaves, with a call script.

Get the terminating-plan decision kit with the cost calculator spreadsheet →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.