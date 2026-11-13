Cases brought under the Federal Trade Commission’s Impersonation Rule have secured more than $80 million in redress for consumers since the rule took effect in 2024, the agency says. The same rule lets the agency go to federal court to recover money for people who were harmed and to seek civil penalties of up to $53,088 for each violation.

The FTC laid out the numbers in an Oct. 29 announcement about its work against imposter scams. It also said registrars have taken down 19 websites that posed as the agency after the FTC sent letters about apparent violations of the rule.

How a fake FTC contact usually sounds

People who get a call, text or message from someone saying they are with the FTC, or from a website that looks like the agency’s, can use the agency’s own description of what it does and does not do. The FTC says it will never demand money, make threats, tell anyone to transfer money or promise a prize. On its page about FTC impersonators, the agency says nobody who works there will ever tell a person to move money to protect it.

That page also describes the versions in circulation. A caller says a person’s phone was used for scams in another country, reads out a badge number and threatens to deactivate the phone number if the person does not cooperate. Others text a request to verify identity with a photo ID, which the FTC says a real employee will not do. Some offer to recover lost money through an FTC “agent,” and the agency says it has no agents.

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The FTC also says it does not insist that anyone cash out a 401(k) or a savings account and hand the money to someone else. A contact that asks for that, from anyone claiming to be the FTC, is the pattern the agency has been warning about. The agency’s June “Never Ever” campaign on government and business imposter scams drew more than 140 participants, the announcement says.

What the Impersonation Rule and its $80 million cover

The FTC’s announcement says the rule lets it file cases in federal court to recover money for harmed consumers and to seek civil penalties. The agency counts its results under the rule in dollars of redress. The penalty limit applies to each violation, so the amount a court can order is counted violation by violation rather than as one cap per case.

The agency says 14 enforcement actions have been completed since the rule took effect. It has also filed eight cases alleging violations of the rule since early April 2025. Christopher Mufarrige, who directs the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said imposter scams have been the top reported fraud category over the past several years and that the agency will keep enforcing the law against bad actors.

Redress is money the FTC obtains for the people who were harmed. The announcement gives one total, more than $80 million, and does not break it out by case or say how much has already reached people’s accounts. It is a running total across cases, not a single refund program that a person can sign up for.

The largest case the announcement names is still in progress. The FTC alleges that Credit Glory took $200 million from U.S. consumers, including servicemembers, and says a federal court temporarily halted the scheme in August 2026. That is an allegation and a temporary order, not a finding, and no refund total has been announced for it.

Where to report a fake FTC call or site

Reports go to ReportFraud.ftc.gov, the same place the agency sends people for any fraud, scam or bad business practice. The FTC’s consumer education pages are at consumer.ftc.gov, and its Nov. 4 consumer alert points people to Pass It On, an FTC resource for talking with friends and relatives about scams, and to the “Never Ever” campaign materials on government and business imposter scams.

The 19 website takedowns came from letters, not court orders. The FTC sent letters to domain registrars and other third parties identifying sites whose operators apparently violated the rule, and the registrars removed the sites. The announcement does not name the sites or say whether the operators have been charged.

What is still open on the rule

In September the FTC asked for public comment on whether to update the Impersonation Rule or write a new rule that addresses platforms’ ad-optimization tools. That request is still a question, not a rule, and the announcement does not say when the agency will decide.

The $80 million will change as cases finish. For now it measures what the FTC has secured, not what scammers took, and the agency’s own count shows the scale of the problem: a separate FTC alert dated Nov. 12 says the agency received more than 1 million reports about imposter scams last year, with reported losses of $3.5 billion. Mufarrige calls imposter scams the top reported fraud category.

Did a caller say they were from the FTC?

A caller who says they work for the FTC and asks for money, a photo ID or a move of savings is using the agency’s name to get past a careful person’s guard. The FTC says it never does those things.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.