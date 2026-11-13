Rhode Island plans to double the asset limit for most older and disabled adults seeking Medicaid on Jan. 1, 2027, raising it from $4,000 to $8,000 for one person and from $6,000 to $12,000 for a couple. The state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services says the change is part of the fiscal 2027 budget as enacted. It still needs federal approval of the State Plan changes behind it.

The asset limit is the cap on savings and other countable resources a person can hold and still qualify. For Rhode Islanders applying for home care or nursing home help, it is often the number that decides whether an application goes forward.

Who the higher limit reaches

The state’s page on its FY2027 Medicaid budget initiatives says the increase covers elders and adults with disabilities seeking Community Medicaid, most people seeking long-term services and supports, and people who qualify because of high medical expenses, known as medically needy. The page says the change will not affect groups with federally required asset limits, groups that already have higher limits, or groups with no asset test.

Long-term services and supports, often shortened to LTSS, covers help at home or in a nursing facility. Rhode Island’s rule on LTSS financial eligibility, effective July 27, 2026, sets a $4,000 resource limit for LTSS eligibility and exempts adults covered under the Affordable Care Act expansion from it.

For an older Rhode Islander, the question is whether the change reaches a particular household. A single applicant with $6,500 in savings is over the current $4,000 limit and under the planned $8,000 one, and a couple with $10,000 sits between $6,000 and $12,000. Nothing can be filed under the new limits before Jan. 1, so anyone close to the line has the next seven weeks to learn the state’s final rule and to gather bank and account statements.

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What has to happen before Jan. 1

The state’s page says the change needs coordination with eligibility staff at the Department of Human Services, federal approval of Medicaid State Plan changes, updates to state regulations and changes to the eligibility computer system. It says the state was targeting fall 2026 to submit the federal approval request. State plan amendments go through a 30-calendar-day public comment period, according to the same page.

The state’s own list of plan amendments and waiver changes does not yet show a notice for the asset limit. Its newest entry is dated April 17, 2026, and the page carries no date of its own. A notice there would be the first public sign that the federal request is moving. The state’s page ties the Jan. 1 date to federal approval and does not say what date would apply if approval comes later.

How the LTSS limit is counted

The LTSS rule sends couples to the community spouse resource standard in another part of the state’s rules and sets the home equity limit there as well. Its hardship test leaves out “a vehicle required by the applicant or member for transportation” when measuring what remains. Those details sit outside the $4,000 figure, and the state has not said whether they change Jan. 1.

Adults covered under the ACA expansion are already exempt from the LTSS resource limit, the rule says, so the change matters for applicants outside that group. For applicants who are 65 or older or disabled, the dollar limit is the figure the Jan. 1 change moves.

Other Medicaid changes on the same list

The asset limit is item four of six on the state’s list. Assisted living rates rise Oct. 1 for Tiers A, B and C, and Tier C gets a further 13 percent increase Jan. 1, 2027, though the page says federal approval is still pending and the rate list may change. A nursing facility add-on for particularly complex patients is updated starting April 1, 2027. Rate increases for home- and community-based services take effect as of Oct. 1, 2026, the page says, and are applied back to that date even if implementation runs later.

One change has already started. Beginning Oct. 1, 2026, Medicaid no longer covers certain GLP-1 drugs prescribed only for weight loss, and the page says members using them for that purpose alone may lose coverage of the drugs. The state says no federal approval is needed for that one.

The list comes out of the budget Gov. Dan McKee signed June 12, 2026. The governor’s release on the signing does not mention the asset limit, but it describes about $20 million to help Rhode Islanders keep their Medicaid and SNAP benefits after the 2025 federal law.

The EOHHS page does not say how many people the higher limit is expected to reach or what it will cost, and it does not name the Medicare Savings Programs among the affected groups. Households that use those programs should not assume the new numbers apply to them until the state says so.

Will Rhode Island’s $8,000 limit start Jan. 1?

A higher asset limit can change who qualifies, but it does not change the paperwork that follows. A household that gets Medicaid or SNAP still has renewal and reporting dates to keep, and a missed one can end the benefit.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer is built for that second job, not for the asset question itself. It includes 51 state packs and a renewal and reporting calendar, so a household can set its own state’s dates in one place, and it lists the documents a renewal needs.

Get a renewal and reporting calendar and the Rhode Island state pack in one organizer →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.