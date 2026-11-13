Scammers who pose as police officers and other government officials generated nearly 61,000 complaints and more than $1.6 billion in reported losses from January 2025 to July 2026, the FBI says. The bureau’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, known as IC3, described how the scheme works in a public service announcement dated Sept. 17, and it spells out the FBI’s warning signs.

The announcement updates a 2022 FBI warning on the same kind of fraud. Its main message is short: a real official will not call or text to demand payment, and no real agency takes payment in prepaid cards, cryptocurrency or through a courier.

How the FBI says the call is built

Most of these contacts are unsolicited phone calls, though some come by text or email, according to the IC3 announcement. The numbers, email addresses, employee names and agency credentials are spoofed, so a call can show a real agency’s name on the screen. The FBI notes that even IC3’s own name is used.

The tone is urgent and aggressive. Callers refuse to let anyone but the target take the call or get the messages, and they keep the person on the phone for the whole scam. They also tell victims not to talk to family, a bank or law enforcement. Some now use artificial intelligence to appear as officials on video calls, the FBI says.

The stories callers use to get paid

The majority of complaints involve an accusation of a crime. The caller says the person is connected to something illegal and faces arrest or prosecution unless money moves. The FBI also counts complaints by the other stories callers tell. Jury duty or a missed court date drew 6,833 complaints and nearly $36 million in losses. An expiring passport, driver’s license or professional license drew 496 complaints and more than $348,000.

Threats aimed at medical practitioners’ licenses drew 3,322 complaints and more than $37 million. Extradition or passport-cancellation threats against foreign nationals, international students and some ethnic communities drew 1,809 complaints and more than $140 million, the largest dollar total of any group the FBI broke out.

Anyone who gets a call about a warrant, a missed jury summons or an expiring license that ends in a payment demand is hearing the script the FBI describes. The FBI’s guidance is to stop, not share personal information until the caller’s identity is confirmed, and look up the agency’s official, publicly listed number rather than using any number the caller offers.

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Fake police uniforms and mock government offices show up too, mainly in schemes aimed at foreign nationals and international students. For most older adults the scam arrives as a voice on the phone and a threat.

The 61,000 complaints and $1.6 billion cover 19 months, from January 2025 through July 2026, and they are what people reported to the FBI, not a full count of the fraud. The announcement was published Sept. 17 and counts complaints through July 2026.

The dollar figures also show where the largest losses sit. The 1,809 complaints in the extradition and passport group cost more than $140 million, an average of well over $75,000 each, while the 496 license complaints cost under $350,000 in total. The scam that sounds smallest is not always the cheapest one to fall for.

How victims are told to pay

The FBI lists the payment methods callers demand: prepaid cards, couriers, bank wires, cryptocurrency, and cash fed into cryptocurrency kiosks. The bureau says officials will never call or text to demand any payment or to ask for personal or sensitive information, and will never ask for payment by prepaid card, cryptocurrency or courier.

The FBI also tells people to check web addresses. A site that is supposed to belong to an agency should end in .gov, and scammers sometimes use near-identical addresses or “.com” in place of “.gov.” The IC3 name has its own warning: a separate July 20 alert says IC3 will never contact people directly by phone, email, social media or chat, and will never ask for payment to recover lost money.

Verification is where spoofing bites. The FBI says to check an official’s identity using publicly available contact information, not the number, email address or website the caller supplies, because those details can be faked. A person who hangs up and finds the agency’s number on its own website, or in a phone book, reaches the real office and can ask whether the call was real.

What the FBI says to do if the call already happened

The announcement gives six steps. Stop all contact with the scammers. Tell the bank or other financial institutions so the accounts can be protected. Report to local law enforcement. File a complaint at www.ic3.gov. Include the scammer’s contact details, payment details such as bank or crypto addresses, and any texts or emails. Keep all financial records and communications.

For cash put into a crypto kiosk, the FBI refers readers to a separate IC3 alert, PSA230824. People 60 and older who need help filing a report can call the Justice Department’s Elder Justice Hotline at 1-833-FRAUD-11, which is 833-372-8311, according to the FBI’s July alert.

Told to pay a fine or fee to a “police officer” by phone?

A caller who says a warrant, a missed jury summons or an expiring license has to be settled today is trying to rush a payment before anyone checks. The FBI says these callers also tell victims to keep it secret, which leaves the accounts they can reach wide open.

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Get the weekend guide to locking accounts against fake-police calls →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.