Americans 60 and older told the Federal Trade Commission they lost about $3 billion to fraud in 2025, roughly five times the $600 million reported in 2020. The biggest single category was investment scams, where reported losses rose 42% last year to more than $1 billion, the FTC says in its annual report on older consumers.

The agency released the report, titled Protecting Older Consumers 2025-2026, on Oct. 19 and described it in a consumer alert on Nov. 4. It is built on reports that people filed with the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel database during 2025, which means the totals count only what victims chose to report.

Where the older-adult losses come from

The FTC says older adults “continue to report losing far more money to investment scams than to any other fraud type.” Many of the people who lost money said the scammer first reached them on social media, according to the agency’s announcement of the report.

The growth in the total came largely from very large individual losses, the FTC says, not from a sudden jump in the number of people reporting. A small number of victims reporting very large amounts pulled the three-billion-dollar figure up. The agency also reports that older adults lose much more per person than younger adults. Among people 80 and over, the median reported loss was $2,000.

The FTC singles out several scam types where older adults were more likely than younger adults to say they lost money: tech support, prizes, sweepstakes and lotteries, romance, government impersonation, and scammers who pose as a friend or family member. The agency’s Nov. 4 alert repeats the point about tech support, prize and government impersonation scams.

What 60-and-older readers can do about an investment pitch

Anyone 60 or older who has been contacted online by someone offering to help them invest, especially through a social media message or a stranger who moved the conversation to a messaging app, is in the group the report is describing. The FTC’s advice on its consumer site is short: if a scam is spotted, report it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov, and use the agency’s Pass It On materials to talk with friends and relatives about it.

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The climb has been steady rather than sudden. The FTC’s report a year earlier put reported losses for people 60 and older at nearly $2.4 billion for 2024, up from about $1.9 billion in 2023. Add the roughly $600 million of 2020 and the new $3 billion figure, and each of those figures is higher than the one before it.

Reports matter because the totals come from them. The FTC’s yearly number is only as large as the reports behind it, and the agency takes them at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Which scams cost older adults the most

The FTC’s page names investment scams as the costliest category but does not rank the rest. A trade-press summary of the 58-page report lists investment scams at $1.059 billion from 10,578 loss reports, followed by government impersonators at $448 million, business impersonators at $422 million and romance scams at $384 million.

The same summary says the money moved mostly by bank transfer, about $1.03 billion, and by cryptocurrency, about $603 million. It also says the biggest losses carry most of the weight: 6,769 reports of losses over $100,000 added up to about $2.1 billion, roughly two-thirds of the $3 billion total. The FTC’s own announcement does not print those breakdowns.

What the FTC says and does not say

Christopher Mufarrige, who directs the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in the announcement that the agency is committed to protecting older Americans from scams. The Commission voted 2-0 to authorize the report. The FTC’s page gives three figures that anchor the story: about $3 billion in reported losses for 2025, up from about $600 million in 2020; investment scam losses up 42% to more than $1 billion; and an estimate that the overall cost of fraud to older adults in 2025 could be as high as $119.5 billion.

A separate FTC alert dated Nov. 12 says the agency received more than 1 million reports about imposter scams last year, with reported losses of $3.5 billion. Imposters and investment pitches are the two kinds of fraud the agency keeps returning to, and both can reach a person through a text, a social media message or a phone call.

The $3 billion is not the whole cost. It is what people reported, and the FTC’s own estimate for the full cost of fraud to older adults runs as high as $119.5 billion. Households that never filed a report are not in the tally at all, so the agency’s yearly report is a floor on what is happening, not a measurement of it.

Whether next year’s report shows investment scam losses rising again depends on facts that are not yet known, including how many people report. The FTC reports to Congress on older consumers every year, and the next report will cover 2026.

Got an investment pitch from a stranger online?

The FTC says older adults report losing more to investment scams than to any other fraud, and the pitch often arrives by social media message. The accounts a scammer can reach, a bank login, a brokerage account or an old credit file, are the ones that turn one bad contact into a large loss.

Scam-Proof Your Accounts in a Weekend shows how to freeze your credit at all three bureaus, free by federal law, and how to lock your bank logins with two-step login, alerts and a verbal password. The 13-page guide puts its ten moves in weekend order, with a first-hour plan if a scam gets through anyway.

Get the 10-move scam-lockdown guide for 60-plus investors →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.