A retiree who misses the Dec. 31 required minimum distribution, or RMD, from an IRA or workplace plan faces an IRS excise tax of 25% of the amount not taken. The IRS says that rate drops to 10% if the shortfall is withdrawn within two years, and the agency can waive the penalty entirely if the miss was a reasonable error and the person is fixing it.

With seven weeks left in 2026, the question for anyone who has not yet taken this year’s withdrawal is the calendar. The waiver is a request, not a right, so the cleaner path is to take the money before the year ends.

Who has a Dec. 31 deadline this year

The IRS says RMDs generally start when an account owner reaches age 73. For each year after the first, the withdrawal must be made by Dec. 31, according to the agency’s retirement topics page on RMDs. People who turned 73 in 2026 get a break. They can wait until April 1, 2027, for their first RMD, though a second one is then due by Dec. 31, 2027.

That leaves a clear group for this year’s deadline: anyone who turned 73 in 2025 or earlier and has not taken a 2026 withdrawal from every account that carries one. The IRS lets IRA owners add up their RMDs and take the total from one or more IRAs, but a 401(k) or similar plan generally has to pay its own.

The question for that group is whether the 2026 amount has been taken in full, because the penalty applies to the shortfall, not to the whole RMD. A retiree who took half owes the 25% on the missing half only. Anyone unsure can check the year’s withdrawals against the amount their account provider calculated.

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What a missed RMD costs

The IRS charges 25% of the amount not distributed as required. On a $10,000 RMD where nothing was withdrawn, that is $2,500. The agency’s RMD frequently asked questions say the tax is reduced to 10% if the RMD is timely corrected within two years, which would make the same shortfall a $1,000 tax.

The IRS’s instructions for Form 5329, the form used to report the tax, spell out what “within two years” means. The 2026 version, which the IRS has posted as an early draft marked not for filing, says the correction window ends on the earliest of three dates: the mailing of a deficiency notice, the date the tax is assessed, or the last day of the second tax year after the year the tax applies. The agency says the person also has to take the missed amount out of the plan and file a return showing the additional tax.

The tax belongs to the year in which the RMD was due. A missed 2026 RMD is reported for 2026, on the return filed in 2027.

Workers still on the job have a different rule. The IRS says the first RMD from a 401(k) or similar plan is generally due April 1 after the later of the year the owner reaches 73 or the year the owner retires, if the plan allows the delay. Plan rules differ, so the plan administrator can say whether a 2026 withdrawal is due.

How to ask the IRS to waive it

The IRS says it may waive the tax when the shortfall came from reasonable error and the person is taking reasonable steps to fix it. The RMD FAQs say to request that relief by filing Form 5329 with a letter of explanation.

The draft 2026 instructions for Form 5329 lay out the steps. Attach a statement explaining the shortfall. Fill in the lines for the required amount and the amount actually taken. Then write “RC,” for reasonable cause, and the waived amount in parentheses on the dotted line next to the excess accumulation line, and subtract that amount from the total shortfall. Any tax still owed goes on line 55.

The IRS decides whether to grant the request. If it says no, the agency notifies the filer of any additional tax owed. That is why the instructions tie the waiver to steps already underway: the missed money should come out of the account as soon as the miss is found.

Filing the form when no return is due

Form 5329 usually travels with the Form 1040. A retiree who does not have to file a 2026 income tax return still has to file the form by itself, in the place a 1040 would go. The instructions say a Form 5329 filed alone cannot be filed electronically, so it goes in the mail with an address on page 1 and a signature and date on page 3.

For a missed RMD from an earlier year with no other changes, the instructions say to file that year’s version of Form 5329 by itself. If other items on the return changed, it goes with a Form 1040-X amended return.

Taking the money before Dec. 31 avoids all of it: no 25% tax, no letter, no separate mailing. The withdrawal is taxable income either way, so the tax cost of an on-time RMD is the same as it always was.

Is this year’s RMD fully out of the account?

A missed 2026 RMD turns into a 25% tax on the shortfall, and a waiver letter is a request the IRS can turn down. The cheaper fix is a withdrawal made before the year ends.

Cut Your Retirement Tax Bill: 12 Moves is a 14-page guide that covers RMDs on time, without the 25% penalty or the first-year trap. It also covers giving from your IRA straight to charity, left out of your taxable income, with the forms to use, including Form 5329.

Get the year-end RMD penalty-and-waiver guide with the Form 5329 steps →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.