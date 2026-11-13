Disabled veterans in Minnesota have until Dec. 31 to ask their county assessor to exclude up to $300,000 of a home’s market value from property tax for next year. South Dakota exempts up to $150,000 of assessed value for veterans rated permanently and totally disabled, and Massachusetts cuts bills by a set amount, or all of them, depending on the veteran’s disability.

The three states use different tools and different dates, so a veteran’s rating and address decide which one applies. Minnesota’s deadline is seven weeks away. South Dakota’s has already passed for this year, and Massachusetts allows filing into spring. Veterans and surviving spouses in any of the three can start with the VA rating letter.

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Minnesota’s $300,000 exclusion needs a Dec. 31 filing

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says its disabled veteran homestead market value exclusion has two levels. A veteran with a 100% permanent and total disability rating gets $300,000 excluded. A veteran with a service-connected rating of 70% or higher gets $150,000. The veteran must be honorably discharged and own and live in the homestead on Dec. 31.

The department says to apply to the county assessor’s office by Dec. 31 to qualify for taxes payable in the next year. Some manufactured homes are taxed in the same year they are assessed, and owners of those should apply as soon as possible. The page was updated Sept. 9, 2026.

Surviving spouses can receive the $300,000 level if they get Dependency and Indemnity Compensation, or if the veteran had a 100% permanent and total rating, even when the veteran never received the exclusion. Primary family caregivers can also qualify, at $300,000 for a veteran with a 100% permanent and total rating and $150,000 for a rating of 70% or higher. Veterans work with their county veteran service officer to get the disability rating on file. The exclusion ends when a spouse remarries or the property is transferred, with limited exceptions for a move to a new homestead.

On an agricultural homestead, the exclusion covers the house, garage and surrounding one acre. The property must already be classified as a homestead, and the exclusion does not stack with the regular homestead market value exclusion. St. Louis County’s assessor adds a warning for veterans whose ratings go up: reapply immediately if the rating becomes total and permanent, so the larger exclusion can start. That office takes rating-change filings by the same Dec. 31 deadline.

South Dakota exempts $150,000, but the filing date has passed

The South Dakota Department of Revenue says its disabled veteran program exempts up to $150,000 of the assessed value of qualifying property. The property must be owned and lived in by a veteran rated permanently and totally disabled because of a service-connected disability, or by an unremarried surviving spouse.

Applications are due on or before Nov. 1, the state page says, without naming a year. That date has now passed for this year. The application comes from the county courthouse or the state Property Tax Division and goes to the local county assessor’s office.

A veteran who was already approved does not need to refile. When the department announced the program’s first deadline, it said the exemption continues automatically until the property changes ownership or is no longer owner-occupied. Veterans who missed this year’s date can ask the county assessor about next steps, since the state page lists no other date.

Massachusetts reduces bills by clause

Massachusetts does not use a single dollar figure. The state Department of Revenue’s veterans exemption fact sheet sorts exemptions by clause. Clause 22 covers veterans with a service-connected disability of 10% or more, and Clause 22E covers a 100% service-connected disability. Clause 22F gives a full exemption to paraplegic veterans or those with 100% service-connected blindness, and Clause 22D gives one to certain surviving spouses of service members who died from service-related causes.

The fact sheet is dated 7/2019, so current dollar amounts are best taken from local assessors. Boston’s assessing department lists fiscal 2027 amounts of $423 for Clause 22 and $793 to $1,586 for Clauses 22A through 22C and 22E, with full exemptions under 22D and 22F. Other cities and towns set their own figures within the state’s framework.

The state sheet says applications are due April 1 or three months after the actual tax bills are mailed, whichever is later, and filing on time is required. Boston lists April 1, 2027, for fiscal 2027. Applications go to the local board of assessors, not to the state, and Boston requires domicile in the home as of July 1.

Boston adds a residency test for the veteran: Massachusetts residence for at least six months before entering service, or at least one year in the state after discharge before filing. Its application becomes available after third-quarter tax bills go out in December, and approved exemptions show up on the third-quarter bill issued in late December. A denied applicant can appeal to the Appellate Tax Board within three months. Veterans elsewhere in the state should check the same points with their own city or town assessor.

Which application does a veteran’s home need?

These programs run on separate calendars, and a late filing in any of them costs a year of savings. A veteran in Minnesota who misses Dec. 31 waits for the next filing season.

The Senior Property Tax & Home-Cost Relief Kit is a 64-page guide with the 5 kinds of property-tax relief and the circuit-breaker credit that includes renters. Its application log and renewal calendar keep each state’s date and each renewal in one place.

Get the property tax relief kit with a veteran exemption filing calendar →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.