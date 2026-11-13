The $163,699 net worth limit for a VA pension claim applies only through Nov. 30, 2026, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. VA’s pension rates page does not yet list a limit or payment rates for the period starting Dec. 1, and the agency says the pension amounts are adjusted every year for cost-of-living increases. For wartime veterans and surviving spouses weighing a claim, the next few weeks are the stretch where the old numbers are still on the page.

The pension is for wartime veterans with limited income and savings, and the net worth limit is one of the two money tests. VA says a person’s yearly family income and net worth must both fall within limits set by Congress.

What the current numbers say

VA’s pension rates page says that from Dec. 1, 2025, to Nov. 30, 2026, the net worth limit to be eligible for Veterans Pension benefits is $163,699. The yearly maximum rates that took effect Dec. 1, 2025, rose 2.8 percent. For a veteran with no dependents, they are $17,441 for the basic pension, $21,313 for Housebound and $29,093 for Aid and Attendance.

A veteran with one dependent has maximums of $22,839 for basic, $26,710 for Housebound and $34,488 for Aid and Attendance. Each additional dependent adds $2,984. VA lists a separate penalty-period rate of $2,874, which comes up below.

Anyone thinking about a claim has one first job: add up what the household owns and owes against the $163,699 line, leaving out the home and car, and note any gifts from the last three years. VA’s pension pages show the rates and rules, and the claim itself is filed on VA Form 21P-527EZ.

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What counts toward net worth

VA’s eligibility page says net worth includes all personal property a person owns, minus debts. A veteran’s house, car and most home furnishings are excluded. A spouse’s net worth counts toward the veteran’s. A VA final rule explains that the excluded home covers the primary residence and up to 2 acres of residential lot, with any extra land counting as an asset unless it cannot be sold.

Net worth is not the only requirement. The veteran must have served at least one day during a wartime period and not been dishonorably discharged. The applicant must also be 65 or older, or have a permanent and total disability, or live in a nursing home for long-term care, or receive Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income.

The $163,699 figure is a ceiling on total countable assets, and it is the same for a single veteran and a married couple, because a spouse’s net worth is added to the veteran’s. A veteran with $60,000 in savings and a paid-off house is far under the limit. A veteran whose savings, investments and a second property add up to more than $163,699 is over it, whatever the monthly income.

Those two examples are illustrations of how VA describes the test, not VA figures. VA’s pages do not publish a worksheet for the sum, which is why the exclusions matter to anyone adding up a household’s assets by hand: the house, the car and most furnishings stay out, while everything else the household owns goes in, minus what it owes.

Why gifts in the last three years matter

The net worth limit is not the only way assets can block a claim. In a 2018 final rule that took effect Oct. 18, 2018, VA set a three-year look-back: assets transferred during the three years before a claim can bring a penalty. The rule cut the longest penalty from 10 years to 5 years, and it applies only to the part of the transfer that would have pushed net worth over the limit.

The penalty is figured by dividing the amount transferred by a single divisor, the maximum pension rate in effect on the date of the claim. That is why VA’s rates page lists a penalty-period rate. The same rule set the net worth limit at the standard maximum community spouse resource amount, the Medicaid figure that Congress sets each year.

What is not yet posted for Dec. 1

VA’s rates page does not list figures for Dec. 1, 2026. It says only that the maximum rates are adjusted each year for cost-of-living increases and that the $163,699 limit runs through Nov. 30. The Social Security Administration has already announced a 3.6 percent cost-of-living adjustment for 2027, but VA has not said what factor it will use for the pension, so no new dollar figure can be stated yet.

Anyone planning to file can start the application, VA Form 21P-527EZ, online, by mail, in person or with help from a trained professional, according to VA. The new limit and rates should show on the same two VA pages once the agency posts them, and the numbers above are the ones to compare against for any claim that is filed before then.

The open question for each household is a simple sum on paper: what the veteran and spouse own, minus what they owe, excluding the home and car, and whether any gifts or transfers fall inside the last three years. That total, not the veteran’s income alone, decides whether the limit stands in the way.

Filing for a VA pension while the $163,699 limit stands?

A gift to a grandchild or a transfer to a child within three years of a claim can trigger a penalty of up to five years, and the veteran may not find out until the claim comes back. The pension also comes with three different levels, and the wrong one on the form can leave money unclaimed.

The Veterans Benefits Action Kit is a 75-page guide for exactly this job. It lays out the three VA pension levels including Aid & Attendance, walks through how to file for free with VA Form 21P-527EZ, and includes a claim tracker plus warning signs of the paid pension helpers who charge for what a veteran can do alone.

Get the VA pension levels, Form 21P-527EZ steps and claim tracker for the $163,699 net worth limit →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.