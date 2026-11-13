Providence Health Plan will not offer Medicare Advantage plans in 2027, and its members have until Dec. 7 to pick other coverage that starts Jan. 1. The insurer, which sells Medicare plans in Oregon, also says its Medicare Supplement coverage ends March 31, 2027, three months after the Advantage plans stop. Members of either product need a replacement lined up before then.

Who has to pick new coverage, and when

Anyone in a Providence Medicare Advantage plan needs another plan before Jan. 1, and anyone in a Providence Medicare Supplement policy needs a new policy that starts April 1, 2027, so there is no gap. Which of those two groups a member belongs to decides the date. Members of an Advantage plan have the annual enrollment window to work with, and Supplement members have a few more months.

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Providence’s own member page says plainly: “Providence will not offer Medicare Advantage plans in 2027 or beyond.” The announcement on the Providence Health Plan status update is dated Aug. 20 and was updated in October. It does not say how many Medicare Advantage members are affected.

How the Dec. 7 deadline works for Advantage members

Medicare.gov says the yearly enrollment period lets people join, drop or switch to another Medicare Advantage plan, with or without drug coverage, from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Coverage starts Jan. 1, but the new plan has to receive the request by Dec. 7.

Providence tells members to compare plans on Medicare.gov, talk with an agent or broker, and confirm that their providers are in the new plan’s network. It points people who want help comparing options to 1-800-MEDICARE.

Medicare.gov also lists a special enrollment period for people whose Medicare Advantage plan contract is not renewed. It runs from Dec. 8 through the last day of February of the following year. Providence’s own page lists only the Dec. 7 deadline, so the safest plan is to choose before it passes.

Members who join another Medicare Advantage plan for 2027 get a second look. Medicare.gov describes a separate Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment from Jan. 1 to March 31 for people already in an Advantage plan. They can switch to a different Advantage plan or return to Original Medicare, and coverage generally starts the first of the month after the request.

Help is available by phone. Medicare’s line, 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227), is open 24 hours a day, and Providence lists it as the place to call for help comparing options.

Medicare Supplement members have until March 31

Providence says its Medicare Supplement coverage ends March 31, 2027. The insurer tells those members to start reviewing options now and to choose a new plan that takes effect April 1, 2027 to avoid a gap. It adds that members may also consider a Medicare Advantage plan.

That second point matters because the two products work differently. A Medicare Supplement policy sits on top of Original Medicare, while a Medicare Advantage plan replaces it, with its own network and its own rules. A member who moves from one to the other is changing more than the insurer’s name.

Dates matter because Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement end at different times. The Advantage plans stop after Dec. 31, 2026, so the choice has to be made in the enrollment window that closes Dec. 7. The Supplement policies run three months longer, to March 31, 2027, which gives those members time but also makes it easy to put the decision off.

The exit goes well beyond Medicare

Medicare members are one group among several. The status page says Providence will not offer individual and family plans in 2027 or beyond, and those plans run through Dec. 31, 2026. Small group plans end Dec. 31, and employers get at least 180 days’ notice. Individual and family open enrollment begins Nov. 1, 2026.

Medicaid members in Health Share of Oregon move to CareOregon on Jan. 1, 2027, and keep their Oregon Health Plan coverage, according to the status page. Some large-group employer plans may continue into 2027, and self-funded employer plans are unchanged while their coverage is current.

Providence first said in May that it would leave most of its insurance business, and members have started receiving written notices, the Daily Tidings in Southern Oregon reported. The paper said coverage, doctor visits, prescriptions, claims and authorizations are unchanged through the end of 2026. The Oregon Health Authority says continuity of care is its top priority. Employers will share more information about their own 2027 options when it is available, the paper said, so workers on a Providence employer plan should expect that word from the company, not from Medicare.

Providence’s page says what is ending and when. It does not name a replacement plan, and it does not say whether a particular doctor will accept a particular plan next year. That answer has to come from the doctor’s office and the new plan.

The open question for each member is which 2027 plan keeps the doctors and drugs already in use, and the date to settle it is Dec. 7.

Which 2027 plan keeps a Providence member’s doctors?

Providence members who miss the Dec. 7 deadline can end up with a plan that does not cover their doctors or their drugs, and a Medicare Supplement member who lets March 31 pass has no policy at all. Both dates arrive quickly.

The 2027 Medicare Open Enrollment Decision Kit includes a cost calculator spreadsheet that compares plans on cost, drugs and doctors, plus a prescription-by-plan comparison. The 55-page kit also has a provider call script for asking a new plan whether a doctor is in network, and the Open Enrollment calendar.

Get the plan-comparison spreadsheet and doctor call script for Providence members →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.