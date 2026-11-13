Medicare patients who receive a drug bought through the 340B program in a hospital outpatient department are expected to save an average of $900 in drug costs in 2027, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says. The savings come from a final outpatient payment rule issued Nov. 4 that cuts what Medicare pays hospitals for those drugs starting Jan. 1.

The $900 is an average for patients who get a qualifying drug, not a flat credit on every Medicare bill. CMS puts the total drop in what beneficiaries pay for these drugs at about $1.1 billion in 2027.

Who sees the $900

CMS says the savings go to Original Medicare patients who receive a qualifying drug in a hospital outpatient department. In its Nov. 4 announcement, the agency estimates beneficiaries will save about $1.1 billion and taxpayers about $4.35 billion in drug spending, for a total reduction of about $5.45 billion.

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz framed the rule as a way to make Medicare more affordable for current beneficiaries by “right-sizing payments and rooting out waste.” A patient who gets an infusion or injection at a hospital clinic is the person the number describes. Anyone who gets drugs there can ask the hospital’s billing office whether a given drug is a 340B drug, since the lower rate applies only to those.

The $900 and the $1.1 billion describe the same group of patients. CMS lists them together in its fact sheet: average savings of $900 per beneficiary receiving a qualifying drug, with beneficiary drug payments falling by $1.1 billion in the first year. A patient who gets no 340B-acquired drug in a hospital outpatient department is not part of that estimate, and CMS does not state any savings for that patient from this change.

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What the 340B change does

The 340B program lets certain hospitals buy outpatient drugs at a discount from manufacturers. Medicare has been paying hospitals for those drugs at the drug’s average sales price plus 6%, a rate that does not reflect the discount. CMS says a survey of hospitals found they acquire 340B drugs well below that average sales price.

For 2027, CMS will pay for 340B-acquired drugs at the average sales price minus 28%, the agency’s fact sheet on the final rule says. The rule takes effect Jan. 1, 2027, according to the Federal Register text.

That is a smaller cut than CMS first floated. In July the agency proposed paying average sales price minus 33.4%, according to its proposed-rule fact sheet. Covington, a law firm that follows the rule, reports that CMS finalized the smaller figure after commenters raised concerns about underpayment.

Other outpatient changes for 2027

The same rule changes how Medicare pays for imaging at some hospital-run clinics. Imaging without contrast, such as X-rays, ultrasounds, CT scans, MRIs and certain bone density scans, will be paid at the lower Physician Fee Schedule equivalent rate at off-campus provider-based departments. CMS estimates that cuts beneficiary cost-sharing by about $70 million in 2027, and the fact sheet says rural sole community hospitals are exempt.

CMS also says the imaging change lowers Part B premiums by about $70 million in total. Across all beneficiaries that is a small sum, and the agency does not state a per-person figure for the premium or the imaging copay.

On surgery, the rule removes 637 services from the Inpatient Only list, the second year of a three-year phase-out, so Medicare can pay for them in outpatient settings when a doctor judges that clinically appropriate. CMS adds that moving a procedure to the outpatient side often lowers cost-sharing. The release also says the rule adds several hundred procedures to the list Medicare covers at ambulatory surgical centers.

Hospital outpatient claims for eight more botulinum toxin injection codes will need prior authorization in 2027. In plain terms, the hospital has to get Medicare’s approval before the shot, not after. CMS says Medicare will keep covering medically necessary injections, including for chronic migraines, when a physician documents the need.

The rule also lifts the overall hospital outpatient payment rate by 2.3% for 2027, according to the Federal Register text. That figure is the market-basket increase of 3.2% minus a 0.9 percentage point productivity adjustment.

Where the 340B money goes

The drug cut is built to be budget neutral. Under the Federal Register text, CMS estimates a 7.50% increase in payments for non-drug services at hospitals to offset the lower 340B drug rate. The lower rate lands on the drugs themselves, and that is where the patient savings come from.

CMS gives the $900 as an average per patient who receives a qualifying drug, and it does not break the amount out by drug or by hospital. The date and the formula are set. On Jan. 1, 2027, Medicare begins paying the lower rate, and the first 2027 hospital statements will show how much of it reaches the patient’s share.

Getting a drug at a hospital clinic in 2027?

An average of $900 only helps if the bill is right. A hospital statement can carry a wrong charge, and Medicare appeals have deadlines that pass quietly.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.