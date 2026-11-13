Medicare’s next round of drug price talks has a hard date. By Feb. 1, 2027, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services must publish a list of up to 20 drugs, covered under Part D, payable under Part B, or both, that it has picked for the fourth round of negotiations. Any prices agreed in that round would take effect Jan. 1, 2029.

The list will not change what anyone pays at the pharmacy or the doctor’s office next year. It starts a clock that runs through all of 2027 and reaches patients two years later. The schedule, and the earlier rounds that do hit bills sooner, are worth knowing before the list lands.

What CMS has to name on Feb. 1

CMS’s timeline for the fourth cycle says the agency will “publish the list of up to 20 drugs payable under Part B and/or covered under Part D” for what it calls initial price applicability year 2029. That is the year the negotiated prices would start. CMS also releases the list of up to 30 top negotiation-eligible drugs the selections come from, according to the agency’s timeline for the final rule.

Part D drugs are the ones filled at a pharmacy under a drug plan. Part B drugs are generally the ones given in a doctor’s office or outpatient setting. Anyone who takes a brand-name drug from either group can watch for it on Feb. 1, but a spot on the list does not lower a bill right away, and nothing is final until a drugmaker and CMS agree on a price.

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Lower prices already on the calendar

Two earlier rounds are further along. The prices from the second round, covering 15 drugs, take effect Jan. 1, 2027. The third round, announced earlier this year, also named 15 drugs, and its prices start Jan. 1, 2028. Health Exec reported that the third list was the first to include drugs covered under Part B.

CMS laid out the third-round rules in guidance issued Sept. 30, 2025. Chris Klomp, the Medicare director, said in that announcement that negotiating fair prices for high-cost drugs protects beneficiaries from unaffordable out-of-pocket costs. The agency’s release confirms that those negotiated prices take effect Jan. 1, 2028.

So the order runs like this: second-round prices in 2027, third-round prices in 2028, and, if talks succeed, fourth-round prices in 2029. A drug picked on Feb. 1 would not reach the front of that line for another two years.

How the 2027 negotiations would run

CMS’s milestone chart for the fourth cycle sets out the steps once the list is out:

June 1, 2027: CMS sends its initial offers to drugmakers.

July 1, 2027: manufacturers respond.

Sept. 30, 2027: CMS makes its final offer.

Oct. 31, 2027: manufacturers accept or reject it.

Nov. 1, 2027: the negotiation period ends.

Nov. 30, 2027: CMS must publish any agreed prices.

CMS then has until March 1, 2028, to publish an explanation of any agreed prices, per its milestone chart. The agreed prices would take effect Jan. 1, 2029.

CMS proposed a permanent rulebook for the program on June 12, 2026. CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said in the agency’s announcement: “This proposed rule lowers drug prices for seniors and ensures continued savings.” The proposal covers negotiation and renegotiation of high-cost, single-source drugs starting with the 2029 round.

The comment period closed Aug. 17, 2026. In its fact sheet on the proposal, CMS says it will select up to 20 drugs for 2029 and for each later year, and that renegotiation can add drugs beyond those 20. It also proposes a temporary price floor for qualifying small biotech drugs in 2029 and 2030, which limits how low CMS can go in talks on those products.

The same fact sheet sets a signing deadline for drugmakers. A company whose drug is picked must sign an agreement to take part by 11:59 p.m. Pacific time on Feb. 28 after the list is published, which would be Feb. 28, 2027. CMS also proposes grouping a combination product with another product from the same company when the combination adds a component that creates a new formulation and route of administration, so a small reformulation does not take a drug out of the program.

The fact sheet restates that Part D plans must include selected drugs on their formularies once a negotiated price is in effect. That matters for anyone on a plan that might otherwise drop a costly brand-name drug.

What it means for 2027 drug bills

Open enrollment for 2027 plans runs through Dec. 7, and the drugs on the Feb. 1 list will not be in anyone’s 2027 price. The costs that matter this winter are the ones set by each plan’s formulary, deductible and the annual drug cap, along with the second-round prices that begin Jan. 1.

For the drug bills that arrive in the next few months, the figures that apply are the ones already published for 2026 and 2027. The negotiation program is a long game, and a person on a fixed income gets more from checking this winter’s plan costs than from guessing which medicines CMS will pick.

CMS has not said which drugs are on the fourth list, and it will not until Feb. 1. People who take a high-cost brand-name drug can keep the name and the pharmacy price handy, then compare it with the list when it posts on cms.gov.

Will the brand-name drug in the pill organizer be on the Feb. 1 list?

A negotiated price on a drug picked Feb. 1 is two years away, and the plan choice that sets next year’s costs closes Dec. 7. A person who waits for the list can miss the cheaper plan that was on the table all fall.

Cut Your Medicare Bill is an 11-page guide to paying less for the same care. It lays out the $2,100 drug cap for 2026, and what counts toward it, and includes a worksheet for the fall plan check, with sources from CMS, Medicare.gov and Social Security.

Get the brand-name drug-cost guide and fall plan worksheet →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.