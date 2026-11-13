Families who adopt a child can claim a federal tax credit of up to $18,250 for 2027, up from $17,670 for 2026, and up to $5,280 of it can come back as a refund, the IRS says. The credit starts to shrink when modified adjusted gross income passes $273,680 and disappears at $313,680. The new amounts apply to tax year 2027, so families claim them on returns filed in 2028.

What the 2027 adoption credit is worth

The amounts are in Revenue Procedure 2026-35, the IRS notice that resets next year’s tax figures for inflation. The agency released it Nov. 5 with news release IR-2026-133. In it, IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank Bisignano says “American individuals and businesses will see increased tax benefits next tax year.”

The notice sets the maximum credit for other adoptions at the amount of qualified adoption expenses up to $18,250, and the credit for adopting a child with special needs at $18,250. The IRS release puts the 2026 figure at $17,670, a $580 increase.

The refundable part, the share a family can receive even if it owes no federal income tax, is $5,280 for 2027. The IRS adoption credit page lists $5,120 for 2026, so that portion rises $160.

The question families ask first is whether the credit applies to them in 2027. It does when a family has qualified adoption expenses for an eligible child, or an adoption of a child with special needs, and income below the limit. The credit is figured per child, not per year, and families file Form 8839 with the return to claim it.

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The income window moves up

The credit shrinks as income rises. For 2026, the IRS says the full credit goes to families with modified adjusted gross income of $265,080 or less, a reduced credit applies from $265,081 to $305,079, and no credit is allowed at $305,080 or more.

For 2027 the notice moves the start of the phase-out to income above $273,680 and the end to $313,680. Both lines rise by $8,600 from 2026. A family with income of $290,000 gets a reduced credit in 2027, and a family at $313,680 or more gets none.

Modified adjusted gross income is a family’s adjusted gross income with some items added back. The IRS Form 8839 instructions show how it is figured, and they subtract any employer adoption benefits from income before the credit is calculated.

Special needs adoptions and refunds

A child with special needs is defined by the state. The IRS adoption credit page says a state or tribal government must determine that the child cannot or should not return to the parents’ home and is unlikely to be adopted without help. The child must be a U.S. citizen or resident.

For those adoptions, the IRS says a family can claim the full credit even with no qualifying expenses. The credit for a special needs adoption is claimed in the year the adoption becomes final.

The credit has two parts. The IRS page says it is split into a nonrefundable part and a refundable part, and that Schedule 3-A with Form 1040 is required to claim the refundable portion for 2026. Any nonrefundable part left over can be carried forward for up to five years, and the IRS says whatever remains after that is lost.

The 2025 tax year has its own rule. The IRS page says unused carryforwards from 2020 through 2024 may be refundable up to $5,000 per eligible child for 2025 only, and that most of those refunds are being issued automatically by Dec. 31, 2026. That one-time carryforward refund does not carry into 2027.

Which expenses count and when to claim them

Qualified expenses include adoption fees, attorney fees, court costs, travel costs such as meals and lodging, and other costs tied directly to the legal adoption, according to the IRS. Costs paid before a child is identified, such as a home study fee, count too.

Some costs are excluded. The IRS lists expenses to adopt a spouse’s child, surrogacy costs, expenses reimbursed by an employer or paid by a government program, and any expense that violates state or federal law.

Timing depends on the kind of adoption. Under the IRS’s schedule, a finalized domestic adoption claims expenses in each year they are paid. A domestic adoption still in progress claims them the year after payment. A foreign adoption is claimed in the year it becomes final.

Paperwork starts with the child. Form 8839 asks for each child’s Social Security number, adoption taxpayer identification number or individual taxpayer identification number. For a pending U.S. adoption, the IRS says to apply for the adoption number with Form W-7A. Families that claimed the credit for the same child in earlier years subtract those amounts from what remains.

Families who receive adoption benefits from an employer can exclude up to $17,670 of those benefits in 2026, shown on the W-2 in box 12 with code T. The IRS says the exclusion has to be claimed first, and the same expenses cannot be used for both the credit and the exclusion.

Adopting a child in 2027?

Most retirees will never claim an adoption credit, but the same IRS notice resets the numbers behind a retiree’s own tax bill every November. The turn from this story to that job is plain: the credit is a rule for adopting families, and the related question is where a retiree’s own taxes can be trimmed.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.