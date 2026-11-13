Workers who earn more than $184,500 will pay up to $483.60 more in Social Security tax in 2027, because the wage limit on that tax rises to $192,300. The Social Security Administration publishes both figures, and the 6.2 percent tax rate stays the same. The Medicare tax of 1.45 percent has no wage limit at all.

The change falls on one group: people whose pay for the year goes past $184,500. Everyone earning less pays 6.2 percent on every dollar in both years, and nothing about their paycheck tax changes.

What SSA’s 2027 numbers say

SSA’s contribution and benefit base page says that for earnings in 2027 the base is $192,300. That is the most pay the Social Security part of the payroll tax applies to. The page sets the rate by statute at 6.2 percent for employees and employers each, and 12.4 percent for self-employment income.

The SSA 2027 fact sheet shows the 2026 base at $184,500, so the base rises by $7,800. SSA lists the 2027 maximum employee tax at $11,922.60. The 2026 maximum is 6.2 percent of $184,500, or $11,439.00, which makes the increase $483.60 for an employee. The employer pays the same amount on its side.

Anyone paid above $184,500 can use these figures to find the 2027 effect on their own check: 6.2 percent of the extra $7,800 is $483.60 at most, and it only applies to pay that actually reaches the new limit. Workers earning less see no change in the Social Security tax.

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People who work for themselves pay both halves. Twelve point four percent of $192,300 is $23,845.20, against $22,878.00 on $184,500, a difference of $967.20. Those two totals are arithmetic on SSA’s own figures, not numbers SSA publishes.

Medicare works differently. SSA’s base page says that since 1993 there has been no limit on earnings subject to the Medicare tax. Employees and employers each pay 1.45 percent, and self-employed workers pay 2.9 percent. The fact sheet adds an extra 0.9 percent Medicare tax on earnings above $200,000, or $250,000 for joint filers.

The IRS says on its Topic 751 page that Social Security tax is 6.2 percent for the employer and 6.2 percent for the employee, 12.4 percent in all, and Medicare is 1.45 percent each, 2.9 percent in all. The IRS page still shows the 2026 wage base, $184,500, and refers readers to its employer guide for the current limit. The IRS also says there is no wage base limit for Medicare tax.

The same page covers the extra Medicare tax. Employers withhold an added 0.9 percent on wages above $200,000 in a calendar year, regardless of filing status, and there is no employer match for it. That is separate from the Social Security cap, so a high earner can see the Social Security line stop and the extra Medicare line start in the same year.

When the Social Security tax stops coming out

Higher earners notice the cap late in the year, when the Social Security line on the pay stub disappears and take-home pay jumps. The timing moves later when the cap goes up. The dates below are simple arithmetic on SSA’s figures, assuming the same pay in every check and no bonuses.

A worker paid $250,000 reaches the 2026 limit of $184,500 after about 74 percent of the year, around the end of September. In 2027 the same worker reaches $192,300 after about 77 percent, in early October. A worker paid $200,000 hits the 2026 limit in early December and the 2027 limit in mid-December.

Someone paid $190,000 is a different case. In 2026 that worker passes the $184,500 limit and stops paying, while in 2027 every dollar of the $190,000 is taxed, so the Social Security tax runs all year. A year-end bonus or a stock payout can also push pay across the line, and the tax then continues on that pay up to $192,300.

The cap makes the tax easy to compute for anyone paid above it. A worker earning $300,000 in 2027 pays 6.2 percent on the first $192,300, which is $11,922.60, and nothing more to Social Security. Medicare is 1.45 percent of all $300,000, or $4,350, plus the extra 0.9 percent on the $100,000 above $200,000, or $900. The Social Security tax is the same whether pay is $192,300 or $2 million.

That flat ceiling is why the cap matters most to people in the middle of the high-earner range. A raise that lifts pay from $184,500 to $192,300 is taxed at 6.2 percent for Social Security, while a raise from $192,300 upward is not.

What to rebuild in next year’s budget

For a salaried worker, the extra $483.60 arrives through the year as a larger Social Security withholding line, then ends once pay passes $192,300. The 2027 cost-of-living raise is a separate change. SSA’s fact sheet puts it at 3.6 percent for people already getting benefits, and it does not touch paychecks.

Anyone planning next year’s take-home pay can work from SSA’s rates: 6.2 percent on pay up to $192,300, 1.45 percent on all pay, and the extra 0.9 percent Medicare tax on wages above $200,000. Whether a given paycheck carries all three lines depends on the year-to-date total, and the pay stub shows it.

Earning near the $192,300 cap?

Payroll tax is one place a paycheck loses money to the government before anyone sees it. For people a few years from retirement, the next big tax line is usually the one on retirement income, and the moves that shrink it are easy to miss.

The Keep-It Starter Bundle moves from this payroll-tax story to that job. It is nine guides in one download, one per money leak, across 95 pages, and one of them covers how to cut the tax bill: the senior deduction, RMDs, QCDs and the Roth window.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.