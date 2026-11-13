Social Security will cap the user fee it charges lawyers who are paid straight out of a claimant’s back benefits at $128 starting in December, up from $123. The agency’s notice sets the fee at 6.3 percent of the lawyer’s fee, whichever is lower. The lawyer cannot pass the charge on to the client.

The new $128 ceiling

Social Security’s Oct. 26 notice on 2027 cost-of-living determinations, filed under docket SSA-2026-1024, says the user fee for direct payment of representatives’ fees is the lesser of 6.3 percent of the authorized or awarded fee or a dollar cap. It adds that the cap for December 2026 is $128. The notice, titled Cost-of-Living Increase and Other Determinations for 2027, is Federal Register document 2026-21796 and carries the agency’s yearly set of fee figures, so the new cap is part of a routine annual update, not a new program.

The earlier cap was $123. The agency’s December 2025 notice set the rate at 6.3 percent for 2026 and gave the dollar limit as $123, which the agency had announced in a Nov. 3, 2025 Federal Register notice. The rate is unchanged. Only the ceiling moves, by $5. The handbook page says the limit is $128 “effective December 2026, or a higher amount based on annual adjustments,” so later years depend on the yearly calculation.

For a claimant, the useful point is who pays. Anyone with a lawyer on a Social Security or disability case who is expecting back pay should know that this charge comes out of the lawyer’s fee, not the award. The agency’s handbook says plainly that the representative cannot charge or collect the expense from the claimant.

Stay ahead of government payment news: Miss an enrollment or claim deadline and the money can be gone. Join the Retirement Money Brief, one email every weekday from Ellen at RetireShield, and we’ll send you our 2026 Government Check Reality Tracker as a welcome gift.

Get the Brief + the check tracker →

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The fee applies when Social Security pays an authorized representative’s fee, or a court-awarded fee, directly from a claimant’s past-due benefits. It is an administrative charge the agency takes from the lawyer’s fee for handling the payment.

How the fee works out in dollars

At 6.3 percent, the cap starts to bite once a representative’s fee passes about $2,032. Below that, the charge is simply 6.3 percent. A $1,000 fee carries a $63 charge. A $3,000 fee would come to $189 at 6.3 percent, but the cap holds it at $128. A $2,000 fee comes to $126, which was over the old $123 ceiling and sits under the new one, so that fee pays $3 more in December than it would have before.

For a lawyer, the December change is small. A fee big enough to hit the cap pays $5 more than it did under the $123 limit, and a smaller one pays the same as before.

Who pays and when the lawyer is paid

The agency’s handbook page on direct payment says Social Security pays an authorized fee soon after it decides the amount, unless someone asks for a review first. If a review is requested, the payment is held until the review is finished.

Social Security can pay the fee directly out of withheld past-due benefits. If those benefits do not cover the whole fee, the representative has to collect the balance from the claimant and from any other family members getting benefits on the record. The 25 percent of past-due benefits that the agency withholds for this purpose is described in the background of the December 2025 notice.

Without a fee agreement, a representative has to file a fee petition or a notice of intent within 60 days of the award notice. If a claimant already put the fee into an escrow account, Social Security reduces its direct payment by that amount and by any other payments made toward the fee.

The lawyer’s fee and the user fee both come out of back pay before the claimant sees a deposit. That makes the first Social Security payment after an award the one to watch. A claimant with a lawyer should expect the deposit to be smaller than the total the agency says is owed, because the withheld fee is paid first.

The same notice sets payee fee limits for 2027

The Oct. 26 notice also covers organizations that serve as representative payees, the people or groups that manage a Social Security check for someone who cannot. The agency says it raises the current limits by 3.6 percent, to $59 a month for 2027 and $110 a month for beneficiaries who are disabled, have an alcoholism or drug addiction condition and cannot manage their benefits.

Social Security’s payee fee page shows the 2026 limits for comparison: $57 a month in general, which is also capped at 10 percent of the monthly benefit, and $106 for the addiction and alcoholism group. A payee organization therefore keeps up to $2 more a month in general and $4 more in the second group. The 10 percent rule still limits small checks: on a $500 monthly benefit, the 2026 fee cannot top $50.

The user fee and the payee limits are separate. One is paid by lawyers out of their fees, and the other is a ceiling on what an organization can take out of a beneficiary’s check.

Waiting on back pay from a Social Security award?

The fee notice is about lawyers, but the money question is the claimant’s: how much arrives, and when. A first deposit that is late or short after an award is easy to miss without a date to check it against. The kit finishes that related job.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit includes the 2026 payment calendar and a first-24-hours plan for a late or missing payment, so a claimant has a date and a next step ready.

Get the back-pay payment calendar and late-deposit plan kit →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.