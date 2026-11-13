Social Security now charges $49 for a detailed record of a worker’s yearly earnings, with employer names and addresses, and $151 for a paper copy of a person’s folder. Both fees apply to requests the agency received on or after Oct. 1. The yearly earnings totals that show on the free online Social Security Statement carry no charge at all.

The $49 record and the free version

The fee notice Social Security published Sept. 21 lists Form SSA-7050, detailed yearly earnings information, at $49. A person who also needs the record certified pays another $30 on top, for $79. The detailed version names the employers behind each year’s earnings, which the free tools do not.

The free route is the online account. The notice says non-certified yearly earnings totals are available at no charge through my Social Security, and through Form SSA-7004 as well. The agency says those online statements show uncertified yearly earnings “free of charge,” but without employer information.

That split decides who should pay. A worker who only wants to confirm that each year’s total looks right can sign in and look. Someone who needs to know which employer reported what, or who has been told to obtain a certified earnings record, is the person the $49 and $79 prices are aimed at. The form says certification is usually not necessary unless someone specifically asks for it, so the extra $30 is avoidable for most requests.

The first step for anyone checking an earnings record is the free one. People who are about to mail a check for $49 should first sign in to the my Social Security account and see whether the yearly totals answer the question. If the totals do, there is nothing to pay. If the employer names are needed, Form SSA-7050 is the request.

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What a paper folder copy costs

The same notice sets $151 for copying a paper folder and $75 for copying an electronic folder. Social Security’s table lists the two services side by side, so the choice between paper and electronic comes down to $76 on the notice.

The notice adds that the amounts can differ depending on whether pages need redactions and whether special services are requested. Requests that do not appear on the schedule are priced case by case.

The charges cover information requests unrelated to running Social Security’s own programs, the form says. The notice does not describe what a folder holds or say which requests count as program-related, so a person who is unsure which category a request falls into can ask the agency on 1-800-772-1213 before sending money.

The rest of the fee table

The Oct. 1 schedule has eleven lines. Besides the $49 earnings record and the two folder prices, it lists:

$54 for each W-2 or W-3 requested

$74 for a manual Social Security number verification for a third party

$65 for a certification issued by field operations headquarters, regional offices or field offices, and $30 for a certification from Central Processing

$46 for a record extract processed in a field office

$23 for a copy of the original Form SS-5, the application for a Social Security card

$22 for a copy of the Numident record, the computer extract of that application

Social Security says it has to review the fees at least every two years. The last schedule was published Aug. 23, 2024. The agency closed comments on the new notice, which appears as 91 Federal Register 59832 under docket SSA-2026-0793.

How to ask and how to pay

Payment is due in advance and is not refundable, the notice says. Social Security does not accept cash. It takes a check, a money order or a credit card, and one form of payment has to cover the whole fee for each request. A fee cannot be split across two methods.

Checks and money orders go out payable to the Social Security Administration, and the form tells people to write the Social Security number on the memo line. Each request needs its own payment.

The printed Form SSA-7050 on the agency’s site still shows $61 for the itemized statement and $96 with certification, the earlier prices. The form says the request takes about 120 days to process, and it tells people not to use it just to get yearly totals. Anyone mailing a check should use the $49 and $79 amounts from the new notice.

For questions about the schedule, the notice names Stephen Hull of Social Security’s Accounting office, at 6401 Security Boulevard in Baltimore, with a phone number of (410) 966-1890. The agency’s general line is 1-800-772-1213, and 1-800-325-0778 for TTY.

The prices add up for people who order several records. A W-2 copy at $54 and a certified earnings record at $79 together cost $133, and the W-2 fee is charged per W-2 or W-3, so a request for two of them runs $108 before anything else is added.

Paying for a Social Security record that may be free?

The fee question starts with a record and ends with a payment: a person who spends $49 on paperwork is usually trying to make sure a Social Security check is right. The kit finishes that related job, keeping the payments and paperwork in order once the record checks out.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit includes the 2026 payment calendar and an overpayment response worksheet, so a late, short or wrong deposit has a plan attached to it.

Get the Social Security payment calendar and overpayment worksheet kit →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.