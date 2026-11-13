SIMPLE IRA savers can defer up to $17,500 of their pay in 2027, up from $17,000, and some plans allow $19,100, the IRS said Nov. 12. The higher figure applies to certain applicable SIMPLE plans, up from $18,100 in 2026. Workers 50 and older can add a catch-up on top of either limit.

A SIMPLE IRA is a retirement plan offered mainly by small employers. Its limits are lower than the ones for a 401(k), where the 2027 employee limit is $25,500. The new SIMPLE figures come from IRS release IR-2026-136 and Notice 2026-66, which set the 2027 cost-of-living adjustments for retirement plans.

The 2027 SIMPLE limits

The IRS release says the general SIMPLE limit rises to $17,500 from $17,000. A higher limit of $19,100 applies to certain applicable SIMPLE accounts, up from $18,100. The release describes the higher group only as certain applicable SIMPLE accounts, so workers should ask the plan administrator which limit their plan uses.

The notice cites sections of the tax code for the two figures. It lists $17,500 as the salary-reduction limit and $19,100 as the limit for employee elective deferrals for “certain eligible employers.” The notice also raises one more SIMPLE figure, additional nonelective contributions, to $5,400 from $5,300, according to Notice 2026-66.

Anyone who saves through a SIMPLE IRA at work should compare the 2027 limit with what their current payroll election would add up to over the year. The next step is to ask the employer or plan administrator which limit applies and whether the election needs to change before January pay begins.

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What the limit means per paycheck

Over 26 biweekly paychecks, $17,500 works out to about $673 per pay period, and $19,100 to about $735. On a monthly schedule the figures are about $1,458 and $1,592. A worker who wants to reach the limit has to set the election high enough from the first paycheck of the year, since the limit is a calendar-year total.

The IRS explains on its catch-up contributions page that for SIMPLE IRAs, salary reductions count as catch-up contributions only above the general limit, which was $17,000 for 2026. In 2027 that dividing line moves to $17,500. A worker 50 or older who stops short of the line is not yet using the catch-up room.

Catch-up amounts did not change

The IRS says the adjustments apply to tax year 2027, so nothing changes for contributions made through the rest of 2026. Workers who are still deferring pay this year are working under the $17,000 limit, or the $18,100 limit in the plans that use the higher one, until the calendar turns.

Workers 50 and older can add more than the general limit. The IRS says the catch-up stays at $4,000 for most SIMPLE plans and $3,850 for certain applicable SIMPLE plans. For workers who are 60 to 63, the SIMPLE catch-up stays at $5,250.

Those amounts mean a worker 50 or older in a regular SIMPLE plan can defer up to $21,500 in 2027, which is $17,500 plus $4,000. A worker 60 to 63 in the same kind of plan can defer up to $22,750, which is $17,500 plus $5,250. In a plan with the $19,100 limit, a worker 50 or older can reach $22,950 with the $3,850 catch-up.

Year over year, the totals for workers 50 and older rise by the same amounts as the limits, since the catch-ups did not move. In a regular plan the combined figure goes from $21,000 in 2026 to $21,500 in 2027. In a plan with the higher limit, it goes from $21,950 to $22,950. For workers 60 to 63 in a regular plan, it goes from $22,250 to $22,750.

IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano said the higher pension limits “will help American families keep more of their hard-earned income.” For SIMPLE savers, that is a $500 increase in the general limit and a $1,000 increase in the higher one.

How the limits compare with other accounts

The IRS release shows that other accounts also move. The 401(k), 403(b), most 457 plans and the federal Thrift Savings Plan go to $25,500 from $24,500, with an $8,500 catch-up. The IRA contribution limit stays at $7,500, and the IRA catch-up for workers 50 and older stays at $1,100.

The SIMPLE limits are lower than the 401(k) limits. For workers whose only workplace plan is a SIMPLE IRA, the IRA limit is the other place to add retirement savings, and the release shows traditional IRA deduction phase-outs of $83,000 to $93,000 for single filers covered by a workplace plan, up from $81,000 to $91,000.

Cash held outside any of these accounts is a different question, and it does not depend on the IRS limits at all. A worker who maxes out a SIMPLE IRA can still keep the rest of their savings in a bank account that pays very little. Savings kept for emergencies or near-term bills do not count toward any retirement limit, and their only job is to be safe, insured and available when needed.

Saving through a SIMPLE IRA in 2027?

A higher contribution limit does not help workers whose cash outside the plan sits in an account paying close to nothing. The retirement account gets the attention while the savings cushion earns almost nothing.

Make Your Savings Pay You is the related job here: it covers what your cash earns now, found on your statement in five minutes, and every dollar insured, even above $250,000 at one bank. It includes a ladder so money comes due on a schedule and a cash map worksheet. It does not cover SIMPLE plan rules.

Get the safe-savings guide and cash map worksheet for SIMPLE IRA savers →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.