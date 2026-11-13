A bank has to make a Social Security direct deposit available no later than the business day after the bank received it. That is the federal rule for electronic payments, and it leaves no room for a longer hold on a benefit payment that came in electronically. A bank that sits on the money past that point is breaking the rule.

What the rule says

The requirement sits in Regulation CC, the federal funds availability rule, at 12 CFR 229.10. Paragraph (b) says a bank must make funds received for deposit by an electronic payment available for withdrawal “not later than the business day after the banking day on which the bank received the electronic payment,” according to the regulation text.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says the same thing in plain words. On its page about direct deposit, the bureau says a bank or credit union must make the funds available on the next business day after the day it received the deposit. The page was last reviewed Dec. 18, 2024.

For a person who counts on a monthly Social Security payment, the question is simple. If the payment arrives by direct deposit and the account balance does not show it as available by the next business day, the bank is holding it longer than federal rules allow. A payment that lands late on a Friday is due by the next business day, which in most weeks is Monday.

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When the bank counts a deposit as received

The clock does not start when Social Security sends the payment. The regulation says an electronic payment is received when the receiving bank has both the actual, finally collected funds and the information on the account and amount to be credited. A bank cannot start the clock before it has both.

The distinction matters because a bank’s posted balance and the funds it must release are not always the same thing. The rule speaks to when funds are available for withdrawal, so a balance that shows a deposit as pending after the deadline is the thing to question.

Most banks do not use the full time. The CFPB notes that many banks and credit unions make electronically deposited payroll funds available immediately, though they must still meet the one-business-day limit. The next business day is the outer boundary, not the normal wait.

Why the usual hold reasons do not apply

Banks do have reasons to hold some deposits longer. Regulation CC lets them extend holds on checks for new accounts, repeated overdrafts, large deposits, doubts about collection and emergencies. Those exceptions are in 12 CFR 229.13, and they are written for check deposits.

For new accounts, the regulation keeps cash and electronic payments on the next-business-day schedule. The nine-business-day extension for new accounts reaches only checks. In plain terms, a bank that has just opened an account for a customer still owes the direct deposit by the next business day.

The text of each exception points the same way. The repeated-overdrafts exception covers the check availability sections, 229.10(c) and 229.12, and does not mention 229.10(b), the electronic payment paragraph. The reasonable-cause exception is written for a check deposited at a bank, and the emergency-conditions exception covers funds deposited by check.

That is why a longer hold on a benefit payment stands out. The exceptions a bank might lean on for a check do not reach an electronic payment, so a bank has no listed exception to point to for holding a direct deposit past that deadline.

What the bank must say about a hold

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which supervises national banks, says banks may not exceed the maximum hold times set by Regulation CC unless an exception applies. Its consumer guide says banks must promptly notify customers if a hold is placed on a deposit. A notice for an extended hold has to say why the funds are held and when they will be available.

The OCC’s guide states the general rule in one sentence: certain deposits, such as cash and electronic payments, must generally be made available the next business day. It does not name direct deposit or Social Security, but the regulation’s electronic payment paragraph and the CFPB’s direct deposit page cover that point directly. Together the three pages give a customer the same answer: a deposit that arrives electronically is due out by the next business day, and the OCC adds that a bank has to say so when it extends a hold.

Anyone who runs into a longer hold on a direct deposit can start with the bank itself and ask why the money is being held. If the answer does not square with the next-business-day rule, the CFPB lists a complaint form at consumerfinance.gov/complaint and a phone line at (855) 411-2372. The OCC points to HelpWithMyBank.gov for complaints about banks it supervises, and notes that the National Credit Union Administration regulates most credit unions.

The CFPB also warns about one related trap. Direct deposit advances, which some banks offer against an expected deposit, may carry high fees, according to the bureau’s page.

Is a bank holding a Social Security deposit past the next business day?

The cost of a bad hold is concrete. Rent or a prescription comes due while the benefit payment sits unavailable, and a frozen account can make the problem bigger than a one-day delay.

The Bank Account & Debt Protection Kit is a 75-page guide that covers how Social Security is protected in a bank account. It includes the 2-month bank protection rule and the frozen-account response, and Part 3 covers keeping benefits provably exempt. The kit is about protecting benefit money in an account, not about the funds availability rule itself.

Get the benefit-deposit 2-month protection rule and frozen-account response guide →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.