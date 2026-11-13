Workers who are 60 to 63 can add an extra $11,750 to a 401(k) in 2027 on top of the $25,500 limit, the IRS said Nov. 12. That is the higher catch-up amount, and it replaces the usual $8,500 catch-up for people in that age range. Workers can use it only if their plan allows catch-up contributions.

The figures come from IRS release IR-2026-136, which sets the 2027 limits for 401(k), 403(b), most 457 plans and the federal Thrift Savings Plan. For a worker in the 60-to-63 group who uses every dollar, the total is $37,250 for the year.

How the 60 to 63 catch-up is figured

The regular employee limit rises to $25,500 in 2027, up from $24,500 in 2026. Workers 50 and older can add a catch-up of $8,500, up from $8,000. Workers who are 60, 61, 62 or 63 get the larger $11,750 catch-up instead, so the extra amount is not stacked on top of the $8,500.

The larger catch-up is a SECURE 2.0 feature. The IRS says on its catch-up contributions page that it applies to employees who turn 60, 61, 62 or 63 in a calendar year, in most 401(k), 403(b) and governmental 457 plans and in the federal Thrift Savings Plan. The same page lists $11,250 as the 2026 figure, so the 2027 amount is $500 higher.

People who turn 60 through 63 during 2027 are the ones affected, which means workers born from 1964 through 1967. Anyone in that group who wants the larger amount should ask the plan administrator whether the plan allows catch-up contributions, and set a new percentage or dollar amount in the payroll system before January.

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Who falls just outside the window

The age test is tied to the calendar year, so the exact birthday does not matter. A worker who turns 60 on Dec. 30, 2027 gets the larger catch-up for the whole year, while a worker who turned 60 in 2026 already had it in 2026. A worker who turns 64 in 2027 goes back to the regular $8,500 catch-up for that year.

Workers who turn 59 in 2027 are in the regular group and get $8,500. They move up to the larger amount in the year they turn 60, which for them is 2028, when the IRS will publish new figures. The 2028 limits will not be known until the agency issues its next annual notice.

People in this age range are often close to retirement and may be deciding whether to spread savings between the workplace plan and an IRA. The IRA numbers are lower, with a $7,500 limit and a $1,100 catch-up, so the 401(k) is where the larger catch-up room sits.

What the numbers look like in a paycheck

Spread over 26 biweekly pay periods, $37,250 comes to about $1,433 per paycheck. Over 12 monthly pay periods it is about $3,104. Few workers will reach that level, and the limit is a ceiling, not a target. A worker who stops short still gets the benefit of every dollar saved.

For comparison, a worker in the same age range in 2026 can put in $24,500 plus the $11,250 catch-up, or $35,750. The 2027 total is $1,500 higher. Workers 50 to 59, or 64 and older, have a smaller ceiling of $34,000 because they get the regular $8,500 catch-up.

The annual limit is counted by calendar year, so a worker who raises the contribution rate late in 2027 has fewer paychecks left to reach the limit. Setting the amount before the first paycheck of the year spreads the saving across all of them. Workers paid on a percentage basis should work out what percentage reaches the dollar limit they have in mind.

IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano said in the announcement that the higher pension limits “will help American families keep more of their hard-earned income” and that the agency is providing “the information needed to make retirement planning decisions for the year ahead.”

What else changed for 2027

The IRA contribution limit stays at $7,500 and the IRA catch-up for workers 50 and older stays at $1,100, the IRS said. SIMPLE retirement accounts rise to $17,500 from $17,000, with a catch-up of $5,250 for workers 60 to 63 that did not change.

A separate rule affects higher earners. Notice 2026-66 raises the wage line for the Roth-only catch-up rule from $150,000 to $155,000. Workers over that line will have to make their catch-up contributions to a Roth account, which means paying tax on them up front.

Roth IRA contribution limits phase out at higher incomes in 2027 as well. The range is $158,000 to $173,000 for single filers, up from $153,000 to $168,000, and $250,000 to $260,000 for married couples filing jointly, up from $242,000 to $252,000.

The release also raises deduction phase-outs for traditional IRAs. For a single worker covered by a workplace plan, the 2027 range is $83,000 to $93,000, up from $81,000 to $91,000. For married couples filing jointly where the contributing spouse is covered, it is $133,000 to $153,000, up from $129,000 to $149,000.

Turning 60 to 63 next year?

A bigger catch-up means more money going into a retirement account, and more taxable income to plan around when it comes back out. The tax bill on those savings is one of the leaks that quietly drains a retirement.

The Keep-It Starter Bundle is nine guides in one download, one per money leak. Step 2 covers how to cut the tax bill: the senior deduction, RMDs, QCDs and the Roth window, with a worked example. It does not cover plan rules for catch-up contributions, which come from the employer.

Get the nine-guide Keep-It bundle for 60-to-63 catch-up savers →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.