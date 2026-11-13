Workers 50 and older who were paid more than $155,000 in 2026 by the employer that runs their 401(k) must put their 2027 catch-up contributions in a Roth account, the IRS said Nov. 12. The wage line was $150,000 for 2026. For those workers, the extra savings will be taxed this year instead of when the money comes out in retirement.

The figure is in IRS Notice 2026-66, which lists the 2027 cost-of-living adjustments for retirement plans. It calls $155,000 “the Roth catch-up wage threshold for 2026.” Workers at or under the line are not covered by the Roth-only rule, and their plan can keep taking catch-up money before tax.

How the Roth catch-up rule works

A catch-up contribution is the extra amount that workers 50 and older can add above the regular 401(k) limit. For 2027 that limit is $25,500, and the catch-up is $8,500, up from $8,000, the IRS said in release IR-2026-136. That makes $34,000 for a worker who uses both.

The Roth rule says that for higher earners, the catch-up part cannot be pre-tax. The IRS says on its catch-up contributions page that participants in plans with Roth features must make catch-up contributions on a Roth basis if “prior-year wages with the plan sponsor” topped the threshold. The page gave $150,000 for 2026.

Anyone 50 or older whose pay from the company that sponsors the plan was near or above $155,000 in 2026 should check their pay records now. The test looks at wages from that plan sponsor in the prior year, so 2026 pay decides how 2027 catch-up money is handled. The next step is to ask the plan administrator or payroll office how the plan applies the rule and whether it offers a Roth option.

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Which wages count

The wording the IRS uses is wages “with the plan sponsor.” That ties the test to the employer that offers the 401(k), 403(b) or similar plan, not to the worker’s total income from every source. A person with a spouse’s pay, rental income or investment income does not count it toward this line.

The $155,000 figure comes from Notice 2026-66, which lists the dollar threshold without a worked example, and IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano’s announcement did not add one. Plan sponsors and their payroll providers apply the wage test, so the answer for a particular worker usually comes from the employer and the plan documents rather than from the IRS.

What changes in the paycheck

Catch-up contributions made on a Roth basis are taxed in the year they are made, so take-home pay can fall by more than the contribution would under a pre-tax setup. A worker who puts in the full $8,500 catch-up would be taxed on that amount this year, with no tax on later qualified withdrawals under normal Roth rules.

The same IRS announcement lists a higher catch-up of $11,750 in 2027 for workers who are 60 to 63, instead of $8,500. The IRS catch-up page does not say whether the Roth rule reaches that larger amount, so workers in that age group should ask their plan administrator how it handles the larger amount.

The IRA side did not change. The release says the IRA contribution limit stays at $7,500 and the IRA catch-up at $1,100. Roth IRA income limits rise in 2027 to $158,000 to $173,000 for single filers and $250,000 to $260,000 for married couples filing jointly.

What the rule does not change

The IRS describes the Roth-only requirement for plans that have Roth features. Workers who are not sure their plan has a Roth option should ask the plan administrator before the first 2027 paycheck, because the answer decides how the catch-up money gets handled once January payroll begins.

The threshold applies only to the catch-up part. The regular $25,500 can still go in before tax or as Roth, depending on what the plan offers. A worker over the wage line can keep a pre-tax regular deferral and send only the extra $8,500 to the Roth side, as long as the plan allows both.

The rule is not new for 2027. The IRS page says it began in 2026, when the line was $150,000. What changes for 2027 is the line itself, which the IRS raised by $5,000 in its yearly cost-of-living adjustment. A worker whose 2025 pay landed between $150,000 and $155,000 was covered last year, and 2026 pay of that size would not trigger the rule for 2027.

Pay records for 2026 will settle which group a worker falls in. The final 2026 pay stub, or the wage total the employer reports after year-end, is the number to compare with $155,000. Workers who expect a raise, a bonus or a payout late in the year should add it in before assuming they are under the line.

A Roth account takes after-tax money, and the growth is not taxed again if the withdrawal is a qualified one. That is the trade the rule forces on higher earners. They pay tax now on the catch-up dollars, and in return the money comes out later without a tax bill on it, under the usual Roth rules.

Does the $155,000 line reach a 2027 paycheck?

For workers over the line, catch-up money that used to lower this year’s tax bill will now be taxed up front. People who learn that from a January pay stub have already lost the chance to plan the bracket around it.

The Roth Conversion Window is a guide to the tax side of Roth money. It covers finding your window: the years before Social Security and RMDs, and filling the bracket, and stopping at the line, and it includes a room finder and a multi-year planner worksheet. It is about Roth conversions, a related job, and does not cover plan rules for catch-up contributions.

Get the Roth room finder and multi-year bracket planner for catch-up savers →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.