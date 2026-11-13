A mortgage servicer generally cannot make the first foreclosure notice or court filing until a borrower is more than 120 days behind. A homeowner who sends in a complete application for help during that waiting period can stop the filing from moving forward while the servicer reviews it.

The protection comes from federal mortgage servicing rules written by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Homeowners who miss a payment have a window to act, and what they send in during it matters. Anyone who has fallen behind should find out which documents their servicer requires, because only a complete application triggers the pause.

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The 120-day waiting period

The rule, known as Regulation X, says in section 1024.41 that a servicer may not make “the first notice or filing required by applicable law” for a foreclosure unless one of three conditions is met. The first is that the borrower’s mortgage obligation is “more than 120 days delinquent.”

The other two are narrow. A servicer may start earlier if the foreclosure is based on a violation of a due-on-sale clause, which lets a lender demand repayment when a property is transferred. It may also start earlier if it is joining a foreclosure already brought by a lender holding a superior or junior lien. The CFPB’s consumer guidance says a servicer cannot start the foreclosure process until at least 120 days after a borrower becomes delinquent, with rare exceptions.

The waiting period applies to small servicers, too. Paragraph (j) of the rule keeps the 120-day prohibition in force for them.

What a complete help application does

The rule defines a complete loss mitigation application as one in which the servicer has received all the information it requires from the borrower to evaluate the options available. Loss mitigation is the industry term for help such as a loan modification. The servicer must use reasonable diligence in getting any missing documents.

When a borrower submits a complete application during the 120-day period, or before the servicer has made its first notice or filing, the servicer still cannot make that filing. Three events end the hold. The servicer may send a notice that the borrower is not eligible for any option, and either no appeal applies, the borrower missed the appeal deadline or the appeal was denied. The borrower may reject every option the servicer offered. Or the borrower may fail to keep up with a loss mitigation agreement.

In practice, the rule leaves a homeowner three jobs. The first is asking the servicer which documents it requires. The second is returning all of them. The third is reading the servicer’s written acknowledgment, which must arrive within 5 business days and says whether the file is complete. An application the servicer calls incomplete does not start the hold, so that letter is the first thing to check.

Timelines after the application arrives

If a servicer receives an application 45 days or more before a foreclosure sale, the rule requires it to review the application promptly. It must also notify the borrower in writing within 5 days, not counting holidays, Saturdays and Sundays. The notice acknowledges receipt and says whether the application is complete. If it is not, the servicer lists the missing documents and gives a reasonable deadline.

Once an application is complete, the servicer has 30 days to evaluate it when it arrives more than 37 days before a foreclosure sale. A borrower then has 14 days after an offer to appeal. The CFPB’s consumer page on late payments says a borrower should get a complete application to the servicer more than 37 days before a scheduled sale, and that a servicer receiving one later does not necessarily have to review it.

The same page says a servicer should answer in writing within 30 days. It may offer an option, deny the request or ask for more documents. It adds that the borrower “should give the servicer what it asks for as soon as possible.” A borrower whose complete application arrived at least 90 days before a scheduled sale and who is denied a loan modification may have a right to appeal.

The CFPB’s consumer page also notes that other rules may apply to a late application depending on the loan type, so a late applicant should ask the servicer which rules cover that particular loan.

What the rule does not decide

The rule sets timing. It does not guarantee that a servicer will offer a modification or any other help, and a foreclosure can still go ahead after a denial, a rejected offer or a missed agreement. How long a foreclosure takes from first filing to sale depends on state law, the CFPB says. Its page on payment options suggests checking with a county clerk’s office or a legal services provider about how foreclosure works locally. It also lists the bureau’s number, (855) 411-2372.

A servicer that denies a loan modification must tell the borrower exactly why, the CFPB says. That explanation is the starting point for an appeal or a corrected application.

Short on the mortgage and weighing options?

The 120-day rule buys time, and it does not shrink the bills behind the missed payments. A homeowner who uses that time to look at every housing cost has more to work with when the servicer answers.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.