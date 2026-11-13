HUD will let lenders who make Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans score applicants with two newer credit models, FICO 10T and VantageScore 4.0, on any loan with a case number assigned on or after Jan. 1, 2027. The same HUD letter says reverse mortgage applicants face no minimum credit score at all.

The change matters to older homeowners who plan to buy, refinance or tap home equity next year. The choice of score model belongs to the lender, not the borrower. Anyone shopping for an FHA loan or a reverse mortgage in 2027 can ask each lender which models it plans to use and what score it will treat as the borrower’s own.

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Two new score models join Classic FICO

HUD’s Mortgagee Letter 2026-11, dated Oct. 8 and signed by Joseph M. Gormley, who performs the duties of the assistant secretary for housing, adds FICO 10T and VantageScore 4.0 alongside Classic FICO. It applies to case numbers assigned on or after Jan. 1, 2027. A case number is the identifier an FHA lender orders when a loan application begins.

For an older homeowner, the ordinary FHA loans are the ones used to buy a smaller home or refinance a current one. HUD’s materials are written for lenders and offer no direct guidance to borrowers. Borrowers with questions can reach the FHA Resource Center at (800) 225-5342 or answers@hud.gov.

The letter covers all FHA Title II single-family programs, including forward mortgages, the ordinary loans used to buy or refinance a home. Lenders can submit one model or several, but every borrower on a loan has to be scored with the same models. The tri-merge credit report, which pulls scores from all three credit bureaus, is still required. The report in the case file has to include every model the lender submitted, and it may include others, such as Classic FICO.

Lenders choose the model, and the lowest score counts

HUD’s Oct. 8 question-and-answer sheet says plainly that “FHA does not recommend a particular Credit Score Model Type.” The sheet is written for lenders and does not address any borrower choice. It says a lender may cancel an existing case number and order a new one on or after Jan. 1 to submit the new models.

HUD’s preparation guide adds a catch for lenders who submit several models. All of them must get an Accept recommendation from FHA’s automated TOTAL Scorecard for the final result to be an Accept. A single Refer makes the final result a Refer, which sends the loan to manual underwriting under the current handbook. Lenders can ask the credit providers to remove models and resubmit, and when a loan is rescored they may switch models as long as every borrower is still scored the same way.

Until Jan. 1, the guide says, lenders keep following the credit report rules in HUD Handbook 4000.1. The mortgagee letter says its changes will also be written into a forthcoming update of that handbook.

For each borrower, the lender takes the middle score if three differ, the lower if two differ, or the single score if only one is reported. The loan’s decision score is the lowest of those across all borrowers. A couple applying together are therefore judged on the weaker file. For example, if one spouse’s decision score is 600 and the other’s is 570, the loan is judged at 570, which falls in the 500-to-579 band and caps financing at 90%.

The minimum scores do not move

The score thresholds stay where they are for the new models. A decision score below 500 makes a loan ineligible for FHA-insured financing. A score of 500 to 579 caps the loan at 90% of the home’s value. A score of 580 or higher allows maximum financing, which reaches 97.75% on a refinance, the letter says.

HUD’s question-and-answer sheet also lists 620 among the established thresholds. For loans that go to manual underwriting, a score below 580 or no score caps the qualifying ratios at 31% for housing costs and 43% for total debt.

Reverse mortgages lose the credit score line

The letter says the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage, FHA’s reverse mortgage, “does not rely on credit scores as an underwriting component.” HUD deleted the minimum decision credit score reference from the general eligibility requirements for the program. The handbook’s replacement wording is: “There is no MDCS for a HECM.”

The Home Equity Conversion Mortgage lets a homeowner borrow against the home’s value, and the change removes a score test that applicants once had to clear. The deleted line was Handbook 4000.1 section II.B.2.b.ii(A)(8), and the sections after it are renumbered. HUD says reverse mortgages are touched only by this removal, not by the new score models, which apply to forward loans. The letter describes no other reverse mortgage changes, and the question-and-answer sheet says the new score models have no effect on those loans. Questions go to the FHA Resource Center at (800) 225-5342 or answers@hud.gov.

Weighing a reverse mortgage or a HELOC?

A credit rule decides which loans a lender will write. The bigger question for a homeowner is which way of using the house makes sense, and a reverse mortgage with no minimum score is one answer among several. A wrong pick can cost thousands in fees and interest.

Cut Your House Costs puts home equity options compared, from a HELOC to a reverse mortgage, in one guide. It also shows a lower home insurance bill by shopping and asking for every discount, and ends with the home-cost audit worksheet for the numbers.

Get the home equity comparison guide with a reverse mortgage worksheet →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.