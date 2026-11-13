Winter shutoff protections open in three states over the next two weeks, and each works differently. Michigan has protected customers 65 and older from utility shutoffs since Nov. 1, Massachusetts begins its hardship heat protection on Nov. 15, and West Virginia’s pre-LIEAP heating aid applications are due Nov. 25.

What a household has to do depends on the state. In Michigan, anyone 65 or older calls the utility to confirm the protection applies. In Massachusetts, a customer who is shut off for heat and in financial hardship calls the utility, then the state Department of Public Utilities if service is not restored. In West Virginia, a household mails or files the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) application by Nov. 25.

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Michigan’s 65-and-older shutoff protection runs to March 31

The Michigan Public Service Commission’s utility help page lists a Senior Citizen Shutoff Protection that covers customers 65 and older from Nov. 1 through March 31. The commission tells customers to contact their utility to verify eligibility. It also says some protections may not be offered by municipal or electric cooperative utilities.

A second program, the Low Income Winter Protection Plan, runs the same dates. It covers households at or below 150% of the federal poverty level, or those receiving state cash assistance, Supplemental Security Income, SNAP or Medicaid. The 2025-2026 limit is $23,475 for one person, $31,725 for two, $39,975 for three and $48,225 for four.

Customers in that plan pay at least 7% of the estimated annual bill each month, and past-due balances are paid in equal monthly installments. Applicants have to show they applied for state or federal heating assistance. The commission lists Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 and DTE Energy at 800-477-4747.

Other utilities have their own numbers on the commission’s page. Callers who are not sure which utility serves them can dial 2-1-1 or use the commission’s contact page. Municipal and cooperative customers should ask directly what their utility offers, because the commission says those providers may not match the state programs.

Massachusetts ties the Nov. 15 start to hardship

The Massachusetts state guide to utility shutoffs says protection runs from Nov. 15 to March 15 when the service is needed to heat the home. The customer must be in financial hardship and meet one more test. Someone in the home may be seriously ill, an infant under 12 months may live there, all adults may be 65 or older with a minor child, or the service may simply be needed for heat.

The guide adds a separate rule for older households. If every resident is 65 or older, electric or gas service cannot be shut off without permission from the Department of Public Utilities. The page does not attach a hardship requirement to that rule.

To use the protection, a customer calls the utility and asks for service to be restored or kept on. The utility may ask for proof, such as a doctor’s note or income paperwork. If service is not restored, the department takes complaints at (617) 737-2836 or 1-877-886-5066. Oil, propane and wood have no such protection. Those customers can file a complaint with the attorney general’s consumer office.

Water service has its own rules. A private water company cannot shut off a home where everyone is 65 or older, someone is seriously ill, an infant under 12 months lives there, or the adults are 65 or older with a minor child. City and town water customers contact the municipality directly to restore service.

The state guide also points households to help with the bill itself. A local fuel assistance office can take an application, and a customer does not need to be unemployed to qualify. The guide says to ask the utility about discount, budget or payment plans. The shutoff protection holds service in place, and those programs are what lower what is owed.

West Virginia’s Nov. 25 date is for pre-LIEAP applications

The West Virginia Department of Human Services said in an Oct. 30 release that it began mailing LIEAP applications on Nov. 2 and set Nov. 25, 2026, as the pre-LIEAP application deadline. The release does not say when the regular season opens.

Mailings go to households that received regular LIEAP last season and to those with a child under 6, an adult 60 or older, or a person with a disability. Eligibility rests on gross monthly income for federal fiscal year 2027. The limit is $2,550 for one person and $3,335 for two, and Social Security and veterans benefits are not counted.

The maximum benefit is $2,000 per household. Funding is limited and awarded first come, first served. Applicants can return the mailed form, drop it at a local department office or apply at wvpath.org. Households that heat with a utility regulated by the Public Service Commission must include a current bill, and bulk-fuel households need a supplier verification and a receipt. The department’s client services unit answers questions at 1-800-642-8589.

Last winter’s season is a reminder of the first-come rule. The department’s Feb. 6 notice said applications would stop after Feb. 9, 2026, because regular LIEAP funding had run out.

Which date comes first, Nov. 15 or Nov. 25?

Shutoff rules keep the heat on while a bill is open. They do not pay it, and the related job is finding help with the bills and keeping track of each application. A missed form or a missed phone call is how a household ends up with a balance and no protection.

The Senior Property Tax & Home-Cost Relief Kit is a 64-page guide with heating, cooling and home-repair help and an application log and renewal calendar. Part 5 covers utilities and home costs, so one binder holds the utility dates beside the tax and repair ones.

Get the heating help guide with a Nov. 25 application log →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.