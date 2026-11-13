A widow or widower who sells the family home within two years of a spouse’s death can exclude up to $500,000 of the profit from federal income tax, the IRS says. That is double the $250,000 limit that applies to a single owner. The larger amount is not automatic, and it depends on the date of the sale and on whether the survivor has remarried.

The two-year clock on the $500,000 exclusion

The rule is in IRS Publication 523, the agency’s home-sale guide. The publication says a surviving spouse may be able to raise the exclusion from $250,000 to $500,000 if four conditions are met.

The sale has to happen within two years of the spouse’s death. The survivor cannot have remarried by the time of the sale. Neither spouse can have used the exclusion on another home sold less than two years before this sale. And the survivor has to meet the two-year ownership and residence tests, which can count the late spouse’s time in the home.

The exclusion applies to gain, which is the sale price minus what the owners paid for the home and what they spent on improvements, minus selling costs. A home bought for $120,000 decades ago and sold for $600,000 has a large gain on paper. For a couple, the first $500,000 of that gain is not taxed.

Anyone selling a home after a spouse’s death should look at the date of death first. The two years run from that date and the sale itself has to fall inside it. A sale that slips past the second anniversary drops the limit back to $250,000.

That is the question most surviving spouses face: whether the sale can close inside the window. A survivor who is not remarried, who lived in the house with the late spouse, and who can close within two years of the death keeps the larger exclusion. A survivor who waits longer gets the single-owner amount.

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The ownership and residence tests still apply

The $500,000 amount does not cancel the usual home-sale tests. The IRS says a seller must have owned the home and lived in it as a main home for at least two years of the five-year period that ends on the sale date.

The surviving spouse gets help here. Publication 523 says a survivor who has not remarried may count any time the late spouse owned and lived in the home. A widow who moved into the house after the marriage can count her husband’s years there toward the test.

IRS Publication 554, the tax guide for seniors, adds that for the larger exclusion the couple must have met the use test when the spouse died, and at least one of them must have met the ownership test. The same guide says a survivor who has not remarried is treated as having owned and lived in the home for any period the spouse did.

Remarriage and recent sales

Remarriage before the sale ends the larger exclusion. Publication 523 lists “has not remarried” among its four conditions, so the survivor has to be unmarried on the day the home is sold.

The exclusion also has a spacing rule. Neither spouse can have taken the exclusion on another home sold less than two years before this sale. A couple that used the exclusion on a house 18 months before the death would not qualify for a second exclusion on the next sale inside that gap.

Only a main home counts. The IRS says gain from any other home is taxable, and a loss on the sale of a main home is not deductible. A widow who sells a second property, such as a lake cabin, cannot use this rule for it.

How the home’s tax basis changes after a death

The size of the gain is often smaller than a widow expects. When a spouse dies, the late spouse’s share of a jointly owned home gets a new tax basis. Publication 523 says the new basis for the deceased spouse’s share “will be its fair market value on the date of death.”

That step-up can erase years of paper gain on the late spouse’s half. A survivor who sells soon after the death may owe little or no tax even before the exclusion is applied.

Here is how the step-up works in a simple case. A couple bought a house for $100,000 and it was worth $500,000 when the husband died. His half now has a basis of $250,000 instead of $50,000, so $200,000 of paper gain on his half is gone before the sale is figured.

The IRS publication in use for 2025 returns says its online version carries later changes in the law, so a seller closing in 2026 or 2027 should read the current page at the link above. The IRS says people who exclude all of the gain generally do not have to report the sale on their return, unless they received a Form 1099-S from the closing agent. A seller who gets that form has to report the sale even when no tax is due.

Selling the house after a spouse’s death?

A widow who lets the second anniversary pass loses half of the exclusion that a couple had, and a sale made in a hurry can leave the next set of decisions undone. A beneficiary form that still names the late spouse, or a house with no plan for who gets it next, can cost the family more than the tax does.

The Pass It On Checklist is an 11-page guide with ten moves for what a person owns, including every beneficiary form checked, with a primary and a backup named. It also covers a transfer-on-death deed so the house can skip probate in many states, plus a worksheet for the beneficiary audit.

Get the Pass It On Checklist for the house and beneficiary forms after a spouse’s death →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.