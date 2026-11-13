The IRS says IRA owners can send up to $57,000 in 2027 to a charitable gift annuity or a charitable trust as a one-time qualified charitable distribution, up from $55,000 this year. The figure was in Notice 2026-66, released Nov. 12 with the agency’s list of 2027 retirement limits. The one-time election is separate from the ordinary QCD limit, which rises to $114,000.

A qualified charitable distribution, or QCD, is a gift sent directly from an IRA to a charity by someone 70½ or older. Most QCDs go to a charity for its current work. This one-time version lets an IRA owner use IRA money to fund a gift that pays something back.

What the $57,000 election covers

The term split-interest means two parties share the gift. One is a person who receives payments for a time, and the other is the charity that receives what remains. A regular QCD gives the charity everything at once. Here the IRA money goes into the annuity or trust, and the payments come back to the person or people the arrangement names.

Under the SECURE 2.0 law, a one-time distribution can go to a so-called split-interest entity, the Congressional Research Service says. That includes a charitable gift annuity, a charitable remainder unitrust and a charitable remainder annuity trust. Each pays income to someone for a period, with what is left going to charity afterward.

The dollar limit is in the IRS notice, which says the amount “is increased from $55,000 to $57,000.” The Congressional Research Service put the 2026 maximum at $55,000, up from $54,000 in 2025. That is a $1,000 increase from 2025 to 2026 and a $2,000 increase for 2027.

Anyone 70½ or older with a traditional IRA who is thinking about a gift annuity should check what the charity offers and whether the IRA company will send money to it. The election is one time only, so it cannot be repeated if the first transfer goes to the wrong place. The next step is a request to the IRA company, naming the charity and the exact amount, with the charity’s own paperwork for the annuity or trust in hand.

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The ordinary QCD rules still apply

The one-time gift is a form of QCD, so the basic QCD rules come first. The owner has to be 70½ or older when the gift is made. The money has to move as a direct transfer from the IRA to the recipient, and QCDs generally come from traditional IRAs. The Congressional Research Service says they cannot come from a 401(k), a 403(b) or an ongoing SEP or SIMPLE IRA.

A regular QCD is left out of taxable income and counts toward the required minimum distribution, the yearly withdrawal most IRA owners must take. The IRS says in Publication 590-B that a qualified charitable distribution counts toward the required minimum distribution. That publication has a separate section on the one-time election for a split-interest entity and on how to report it on Form 1040.

The recipient matters as much as the amount. In an earlier year-end reminder, the IRS said donor-advised funds and supporting organizations are not eligible QCD recipients. A charity offering a gift annuity should be able to say in writing that it is an eligible charity before any IRA money moves.

The notice gives the dollar figure but not the full list of conditions. Those are in the publication and the tax law, and a charity’s gift annuity office or a tax preparer can explain how they apply to a particular annuity or trust. Anyone planning a 2027 gift should have those conditions in writing before the IRA company sends money.

How it differs from the $114,000 limit

The same notice raises the ordinary QCD limit from $111,000 in 2026 to $114,000 in 2027. That limit covers gifts to charities for their ongoing work, and the Congressional Research Service says each spouse on a joint return can give up to the full amount. The $57,000 election is a different figure, aimed at gifts that pay an annuity or trust income.

The IRS announcement that came with the notice, release IR-2026-136, also lists the 2027 limit for 401(k) plans at $25,500 and keeps the IRA contribution limit at $7,500. Those numbers apply to money going into accounts. The $57,000 and $114,000 figures apply to money coming out of an IRA for charity.

IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano said the agency is giving out the numbers “needed to make retirement planning decisions for the year ahead.” For a gift annuity, that planning has three parts: the charity’s terms, the IRA company’s process and the tax form that reports the gift. Each is handled by a different office, so each needs its own call or letter.

The new figure takes effect for 2027, so a gift made before Jan. 1 falls under the 2026 limit. Anyone who wants to use the election in 2026 would be working with the $55,000 figure the notice shows as the earlier amount.

Weighing a gift annuity from an IRA?

The one-time election can be used only once in a lifetime, so a gift sent to the wrong kind of account, or reported the wrong way, cannot be tried again next year. A form that does not say QCD can leave a tax-free gift looking like income.

Give From Your IRA (QCDs) is a 13-page guide that covers the limits, including the one-time gift annuity option, and checking that you can: the age, and which accounts work. It also includes a giving log and a request letter for your IRA company.

Get the gift annuity QCD limits guide and IRA request letter →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.