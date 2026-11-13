Federal SNAP rules let a state certify a household for up to 24 months, twice the usual 12, when every adult in it is 60 or older or disabled. The choice belongs to each state, and the rule says only that a state “may” do it. Kansas does, and its food assistance manual applies the 24-month period to all-elderly-or-disabled households with no earned income.

A certification period is the stretch before a household has to renew. For older and disabled households, a 24-month period can mean one renewal where there would otherwise be two.

What the federal rule says

The rule is 7 CFR 273.10, and the text says: “The State agency may certify for up to 24 months households in which all adult members are elderly or disabled.” The regulation adds that a state must have at least one contact with each household every 12 months, by any method the state chooses. Outside this group, a certification period cannot exceed 12 months.

USDA’s 17th State Options Report, which covers options as of Oct. 1, 2024, describes the group in plain terms, as households where all adult members are 60 or older or have disabilities. The same report says other households can be certified for a maximum of 12 months.

The question for a household is whether every adult fits. A couple who are 62 and 70 qualifies on age, and so does one older adult living alone. A household with a 45-year-old adult who is neither disabled nor elderly does not, because the rule asks about all adult members. What to do now is simple to say: find the certification end date on the state’s approval notice, since a state that lengthens a period must tell the household the new end date, and write down the date of the 12-month contact as well.

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Which states use the 24-month option

USDA’s report does not break out which states use the option for older and disabled households. Its state profiles list 24 months among the certification lengths for Kansas, Kentucky and Maryland, and the report says states choose their own lengths. A household has to look at its own state’s rule, because the federal text only makes the option available.

Kansas states its rule outright. The Kansas Department for Children and Families’ food assistance manual says households where all adults are elderly or disabled with no earned income are certified for a 24-month period. A household in that state with a paycheck in the house would not get the longer period under that wording. Households unsure which rule applies can ask the state agency that issued the approval notice.

The 12-month check-in still has a deadline

A 24-month period does not mean two years without paperwork. In Kansas, the manual says a mid-review contact must happen in the 12th month, and the system sends a 12-Month Report Form automatically about five days before the month ends. If the household does not return it by month-end, the food assistance case closes automatically, though the household can be reinstated if it responds the next month.

That matches the federal minimum. The regulation requires one contact every 12 months and leaves the method to the state, so a form, a call or a visit could all count in different places. Each state sets the details, which is why the end date and the mid-period date both belong on the household’s own calendar.

Two other tools exist and should not be confused with the 24-month period. USDA’s report says ten states, Alaska, Colorado, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Oklahoma, held a waiver letting them skip the recertification interview for households with no earned income where all adults are 60 or older or disabled. The report lists the Elderly Simplified Application Project separately, with 36-month certifications, as a demonstration project and not the 24-month option.

What can shorten or extend a period

The regulation limits when a state can end a period early. A state can cut one short when it learns the household is ineligible, when the household fails to comply with reporting requirements, or when other rules require it. The text says “loss of public assistance or a change in employment status is not sufficient in and of itself.”

A state can also lengthen a period, but the total cannot pass 24 months for all-elderly-or-disabled households or 12 months for everyone else. Households living on a reservation that must file monthly reports are certified for 24 months unless USDA approves a shorter period after hearing from the tribal organization.

Shorter periods are the norm for households the rule treats as less predictable. Most households are to get at least six months, and households with unstable circumstances, such as zero net income, or with an able-bodied adult without dependents generally get at least three. A state can assign one or two months when a household looks likely to become ineligible soon.

Is a 24-month period on the table for this household?

A longer certification period means fewer renewals, but the paperwork in the middle still has a date. A household that misses its 12-month form can see the case close for a missed form, not for being ineligible.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer includes 51 state packs and a renewal document checklist, plus a renewal and reporting calendar, so a household can see its own state’s recertification and mid-period dates in one place. It also explains the SNAP work-rule time limit and who is exempt.

Get the SNAP renewal document checklist and a state pack for 24-month certification in one organizer →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.