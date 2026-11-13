Social Security will shut off online and automated phone access to a person’s record at their request, so that no one can review or change it that way. The agency says the block applies to everyone, the record’s owner included. It is a step that people worried about identity theft can ask for at any time, for any reason, with no fee listed on the agency’s page.

What the block shuts off

Social Security’s block-access page says that once electronic access is blocked, no one, including the person the record belongs to, can review or change personal information online or through the automated telephone service. That covers the my Social Security account on the website and the automated phone menu.

The agency lists no fee and no waiting period. It says the block can be placed at any time and for any reason, and it names several kinds of people who may want one: victims of domestic violence, victims of identity theft, and anyone who simply does not want the record available electronically.

The page is short on detail beyond that. It does not describe a form or a set of steps for placing the block. It points people to its contact-us link, and Social Security has not published more on the page about how a request is handled.

The question for anyone thinking of a block is what they would be giving up. If the owner cannot sign in either, then checking an estimate, downloading a statement or changing contact details online is off the table until the block is lifted. People who rely on the website for those jobs should weigh that before asking, and should know that a request to lift the block is also made through Social Security.

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Who it is meant for

The block works against one kind of problem: a stranger who gets into a record through the website or the automated line. A person with a Social Security number exposed in a breach, or someone whose personal details are in the wrong hands, can take away that route entirely.

Anyone who has already had their identity misused has a longer list of tasks. The agency’s identity theft booklet tells victims to report the theft and get a recovery plan at IdentityTheft.gov, the Federal Trade Commission’s site. The FTC’s number for that is 1-877-438-4338.

The same booklet says that when identity theft causes tax trouble, the IRS should be contacted at 1-800-908-4490, because scammers may file a fake return to claim a refund. It also says free credit reports are available at annualcreditreport.com, and that anyone who thinks a stranger is using their number for work should tell Social Security, which will go over the earnings record with them.

Lifting the block later

Social Security says a person who changes their mind can ask the agency to unblock the record. The block-access page does not spell out how long that takes or whether identity must be proven again, so anyone planning a block should expect to deal with the agency directly to undo it.

Social Security’s phone line is 1-800-772-1213, or 1-800-325-0778 for TTY, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. according to the identity theft booklet. Automated services run around the clock, which is the part of the system a block turns off. The agency’s contact page is the route the block-access page itself points to.

For people in danger from an abuser, the block-access page also links to the agency’s publication on new Social Security numbers for domestic violence victims, New Numbers for Domestic Violence Victims. A block is a separate step from getting a new number.

What a block does not touch

A block applies to the Social Security record and to electronic access only. It does not freeze a credit report, lock a bank login or stop a stranger from using a stolen number somewhere else. The agency’s identity theft booklet says as much by pointing victims to the FTC, the IRS and the credit reports as separate steps.

The booklet also warns that a new Social Security number is not an easy fix. The agency may assign one only after the victim has done everything possible to clear up the problems and someone is still using the old number. A new number does not guarantee a fresh start, since agencies and credit bureaus may still link the old records, especially if the name and address stay the same.

The booklet also points people to a my Social Security account at ssa.gov/myaccount for estimating future benefits. That account is the tool a block closes, so a person who wants both a block and online estimates has to choose one at a time.

That leaves the block as one lock on one door. The money a thief usually goes after sits in bank accounts, credit lines and tax refunds, none of which the block covers.

Which other doors are still open to a thief?

A Social Security block leaves credit reports, bank logins and tax filings exactly as they were. A thief who already has a number can still open a credit line or file a return, and the block does not see any of it.

Scam-Proof Your Accounts in a Weekend covers those other doors. It includes how to freeze your credit at all three bureaus, free by federal law, and how to lock your bank logins with two-step login, alerts and a verbal password, all in a 13-page set of moves ordered so the one that protects the most money comes first.

Get the account-lock checklist for the doors a Social Security block leaves open →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.