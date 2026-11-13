A caller who says a Medicare enrollee must join a Part D drug plan or lose coverage is a scammer, Michigan regulators warn. The prescription drug plan is “completely voluntary,” according to the state’s Department of Insurance and Financial Services and its health department, and Medicare’s yearly open enrollment period, which runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, is when these calls tend to pick up.

The warning is aimed at older adults who are choosing plans right now. The state officials say pressure to act on the phone is itself a sign the call is not from Medicare, and they point people to a number that does reach the program.

What the Michigan warning says about Part D calls

The two departments issued the warning on Oct. 12, three days before open enrollment began. Anita Fox, who directs the Department of Insurance and Financial Services, said bad actors may try to steal personal information or money and told people never to share information with anyone who contacts them unexpectedly.

The release lists the pressure line outright: callers who claim a person has to join a Part D prescription drug plan or lose coverage. It says the drug plan is completely voluntary. Michigan’s attorney general makes the same point on a separate consumer alert, which says scammers tell people they must join “their” prescription plan or lose their Medicare coverage.

Several other tricks sit alongside it. Callers pose as Medicare. Agents claim Medicare approves or endorses their plan, which agents and brokers are not allowed to say. Postcards and mailings are made to look like government notices, with the disclaimer buried in small print. Some calls use spoofed caller ID so the number on the screen looks like a trusted agency or business.

The question for anyone who got one of these calls is simple: did the caller start the conversation? Medicare’s agency does not call or visit homes uninvited, the Michigan release says, and the attorney general’s alert adds that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will never call to ask for or check a Medicare number.

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Is Part D really optional?

Yes, with one cost attached. Nobody is required to sign up for drug coverage. But Medicare.gov says a person who goes 63 or more days in a row without creditable drug coverage after first becoming eligible can owe a late enrollment penalty. That penalty is 1% of the national base beneficiary premium, which is $38.99 in 2026, for each full month without coverage, and it is added to the Part D premium for as long as the person has the coverage. People who get Extra Help do not pay it.

So the choice about drug coverage is real, but it is the enrollee’s choice, made with Medicare or a plan the person picked, not a caller who phoned unprompted. People who already have drug coverage through a retiree plan, a union or the VA should find out whether it counts as creditable before dropping anything, and the place to ask is the plan itself or 1-800-MEDICARE.

The number that works, and where to report

The state’s advice is to hang up and call 1-800-MEDICARE, which is 1-800-633-4227, because caller ID cannot be trusted. A Medicare ID number is only needed when a person is actually enrolling in a plan, and plans can be researched without giving one. Anyone who wants to compare plans with a person rather than a website can reach a Michigan counselor free at MI Options, 800-803-7174. Amy Epkey, who is acting director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said certified counselors are available at no charge.

Scam attempts can be reported to the Michigan Senior Medicare Patrol at 844-677-6424, to the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Team at 517-335-7599, or to the insurance department at 877-999-6442 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Those are Michigan numbers. The 1-800-MEDICARE line is national.

Why the Dec. 7 date matters

Dec. 7 is the last day to change a Medicare Advantage or Part D plan for coverage that starts Jan. 1. Scammers lean on that date because a real deadline makes a fake demand sound believable. A call that says a person has until the end of the day to read out a Medicare number or card number is using the calendar, not describing it.

The release also reminds people of the real changes in 2026 that give callers something to talk about: Part B premiums rose, base Part D premiums rose, and Medicare began negotiated prices for several high-cost drugs. The Medicare Prescription Payment Plan renews on its own each year unless an enrollee opts out. All of that can be checked on Medicare.gov, with the plan’s own notice or with a counselor, none of which requires giving a number to a stranger on the phone.

What the officials have not said is how many Michigan residents have reported these calls this fall. The release gives no count. It gives a rule that holds for every enrollee: unsolicited, urgent and “must join” are three signs of a scam.

Did a caller say Part D was required before Dec. 7?

A caller who hurries a Medicare enrollee toward a Dec. 7 deadline is usually after a Medicare number, a bank login or a card number. Once a thief has those, the damage shows up later as charges, a drained account or accounts opened in the enrollee’s name.

Scam-Proof Your Accounts in a Weekend is a 13-page guide with how to freeze your credit at all three bureaus, free by federal law, and how to lock your bank logins with two-step login, alerts and a verbal password. It also has the first-hour plan for the day a scam gets through anyway, and a large-print edition.

Get the weekend scam-lockdown guide before the next Part D enrollment call →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.