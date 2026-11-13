The Federal Trade Commission says a debt collection operation that posed as a law firm collected more than $20 million from people, most of whom did not owe the money. A federal judge in California froze the operation’s assets on Nov. 5 at the FTC’s request, and a court-appointed receiver now controls the company while the case goes on.

The FTC announced the order on Nov. 9. It names McDonnell & Associates LLC, which also does business as First Capital Group, along with Maxwell & Bryant Group and Lewis, McDonnell & Associate LLC. Two owners, Oscar Gerardo Gonzalez Martin and Oscar Ruiz Canela, are named too. The agency says people often paid hundreds of dollars or more.

How the FTC says the scheme worked

The FTC’s complaint, filed Nov. 2 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, says the operation ran out of Orange, California, and collected from people across the country. The agency says it began at least as far back as March 2021 and was still going when the complaint was filed.

It started with a voicemail. One message said it came from the legal department of Maxwell & Bryant Group and described an urgent matter. Another warned that the file was entering a phase where “workplace verification” could be used. The FTC says the messages were built to make people call back, and that they threatened contact with employers and family.

What to do after a call like this

People who got a voicemail like these, or any call from a collector about a debt they do not recognize, have a first move that does not involve paying anyone on the phone: ask for the debt in writing and dispute it within 30 days. The FTC’s consumer guidance says a collector must give the amount owed, the creditor’s name and the collector’s own name and mailing address, either on first contact or within five days of it.

Stay ahead of bank account and debt news: We explain each bank account and debt update in plain English, with the one step to take. Join the Retirement Money Brief, one email every weekday from Ellen at RetireShield, and we’ll send you our Bank, Debt & Protected-Benefit Checkup as a welcome gift.

Get the Brief + the bank checkup →

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The FTC advises sending a dispute letter by certified mail with a return receipt and keeping a copy. Once the collector receives it, the collector has to stop collecting until it sends written verification of the debt. A person who misses the 30-day window is treated by the collector as owing the money, the agency says.

Asking for that paperwork matters here because the FTC says the defendants did not tell people they were debt collectors and did not send the written validation notices federal law requires. A real collector can put the creditor and the amount on paper. A caller who will only talk by phone and keeps pushing for a card number is following the pattern the FTC describes in this case.

The agency lists other limits that apply to every collector. They cannot pretend to be an attorney or a government official, cannot threaten arrest or a lawsuit they do not intend to file, and cannot call more than seven times in seven days about one debt. They also cannot tell other people about a debt, which is why a call to a relative or an employer deserves a note on the calendar and a report.

What the complaint alleges and what the court has decided

The complaint describes calls to relatives as well. In one case, the collectors allegedly phoned a man’s parents and sister, said they needed contact details to serve legal papers, and told his wife that papers would arrive in 30 minutes. The FTC says the operation also claimed that lawsuits had been filed or were about to be, with wage garnishment and property liens to follow, and in some cases told people that not paying amounted to fraud, bank fraud or wire fraud.

Most of the people contacted did not owe the debts, or the defendants had no authority to collect them, the FTC says. The complaint ties some of the accounts to Tempoe, a lease-to-own company whose consumer leasing debts were extinguished under a 2023 settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. It alleges the defendants still reported thousands of those debts to a credit reporting company in 2024 and 2025.

The Nov. 5 order is temporary. The FTC’s complaint alleges violations of the FTC Act, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, and the agency says the court will decide the case. The Commission voted 2-0 to authorize the complaint. None of the defendants has been found liable, and the release does not say how many people paid.

The relief the FTC is seeking includes a permanent ban on future violations, refunds to consumers, and an asset freeze, immediate access to the business premises and a receiver, which the court has already ordered in part. Christopher Mufarrige, who directs the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said the agency is pleased the court stopped the scheme. The FTC has not said whether or when refunds will be paid, and it has not announced a claim process.

Where to report a fake collector

The FTC takes reports of fake or abusive collectors at ReportFraud.ftc.gov, and its consumer guidance also points people to their state attorney general and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Many states have their own debt collection laws on top of the federal ones, the agency notes, and a state attorney general’s office can explain them.

The FTC repeats a line it uses in many of its scam alerts: the agency itself will never demand money, make threats, tell anyone to transfer money or promise a prize. The Nov. 9 release describes people hearing threats about employers, family and garnishment from a company that never said it was a debt collector. Whether any of the more than $20 million comes back to them is the part of this case that is still open.

Got a voicemail from a “legal department” about a debt?

A voicemail that threatens a call to an employer or a lawsuit by Friday is built to rush a payment before anyone asks for proof. People who paid the wrong collector often cannot get the money back, and a debt that is not theirs can keep showing up on a credit report.

The Bank Account & Debt Protection Kit lays out the debt-validation steps, with the dispute letter and a debt inventory, call log and deadline tracker, so a collector’s claims and dates go on paper. Part 4 of its 75 pages, “When a Collector Calls,” covers what to say and what to ask for first.

Get the debt-validation steps and call-log tracker for a fake-collector voicemail →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.