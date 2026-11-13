Social Security can reduce an SSI payment by $25 to $100 each time a recipient fails to report a change on time. The agency says changes must be reported as soon as possible and no later than 10 days after the end of the month in which they happen. A $100 cut would take nearly 10 percent out of the $1,029 maximum individual payment set for 2027.

The penalty is not a single flat charge. Social Security’s handbook sets it at $25 for a first failure, $50 for a second and $100 for each one after that, deducted from later benefit payments.

How the $25, $50 and $100 steps work

The SSA Handbook, section 2126, lays out the ladder in three lines: a “$25 penalty for the first time,” a “$50 penalty for the second time” and “$100 for each subsequent failure.” Social Security’s reporting page for SSI recipients puts the same range in a warning: the agency may apply a penalty that reduces the SSI payment by $25 to $100 for each time a recipient fails to report a change.

The 10-day clock starts when the month ends

The deadline counts from the end of the month, not from the day something happens. A raise that starts March 3 and a move on March 28 both have to be reported by April 10. A change that happens on Feb. 2 is due by March 10. The manual says mailed reports are judged by postmark date.

People on SSI avoid the penalty by reporting each change inside that window. Anyone who has already missed one is still exposed to a $25, $50 or $100 cut, but both the handbook and the manual say Social Security does not impose a penalty on a person who was without fault or had good cause for not reporting.

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The agency’s operating manual, POMS SI 02301.100, adds limits that the headline range does not show. A penalty applies only when a late report causes a reduction, suspension or termination of the payment, and the change creates an excess federal SSI payment that the recipient accepts. It does not apply when good cause exists.

The manual also says a recipient gets only one deduction per penalty period, no matter how many failures or excess payments fall in that period. Each member of a couple gets a full deduction for a penalty period. Only capable adult recipients can be penalized, not children or payees.

Good cause, the manual says, can include a physical, mental, educational or language limitation that kept the person from understanding the requirement, or an attempt to report on time. It treats a recipient who fully understood the rule and deliberately skipped the report as a willful failure.

The federal SSI maximum for 2027 is $1,029 for an individual and $1,544 for a couple, according to Social Security’s 2027 payment table. Those are ceilings. Many recipients get less, and the penalty comes out of whatever the check would otherwise be.

For a recipient living on the full individual amount, a $100 deduction equals about 9.7 percent of a month’s payment. A $25 first penalty is about 2.4 percent. The manual says the deduction can apply even when it is larger than the excess payment that triggered it.

The changes Social Security wants to hear about

Social Security’s list is long, and it covers more than a new job. The agency says recipients must report:

a new address or a change in living arrangements

earned income and unearned income, including a spouse’s income or, for a child, a parent’s income

new resources, sales or transfers of resources, and changes in what they are worth

the death of a spouse or a household member

marital status, including a new marriage

citizenship or immigration status

help with living expenses from friends or relatives

admission to or discharge from an institution

leaving the country for a full calendar month or 30 or more consecutive days

Social Security also lists eligibility for other benefits, school attendance changes for anyone under 22, sponsor changes for noncitizens and unsatisfied felony or escape-related arrest warrants.

Recipients who get SSI because of a disability have more to report. The agency lists medical improvement, starting or stopping work, changes in pay or hours, changes in Ticket to Work status and changes in work or PASS expenses.

The reporting page does not spell out how to file a report. It points recipients to the agency’s general contact options and a list of local offices, and the page’s own instruction is to report as soon as possible.

Knowing false reports carry a harsher sanction

The $25-to-$100 deductions apply to reports that are late or missing. A separate and tougher sanction applies to knowing misconduct. Social Security says that when a person knowingly makes a false or misleading statement, or knowingly fails to report an important change, it may withhold payments. “The first sanction period is a withholding of payments for 6 months,” the page says, with later periods of 12 months and then 24 months.

Those periods are far larger than a $100 deduction. The agency ties them to knowing conduct, not to an honest miss, and the good-cause protection applies to the smaller penalty.

Which change is the next one to report?

The penalty is small beside a monthly check, but it repeats at $25, then $50, then $100, and a missed change can also leave the payment running on wrong numbers. People near the SSI income or savings limit have the most to lose from a late report.

The SSI & Disability Action Kit is a 74-page guide with the review and reporting steps, the 2026 SSI income and resource limits and an income and resource organizer. Part 5 covers reviews, reporting and overpayments, so a recipient can see which changes count before the next 10-day clock starts. It comes from RetireShield and is not a Social Security product.

Get the SSI income and resource organizer and late-report steps →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.