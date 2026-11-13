TRICARE Open Season runs Nov. 9 to Dec. 8, 2026, and anyone with TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Select who wants a different plan for 2027 has to make the change in that window. Dental and vision coverage through the federal FEDVIP program has a slightly longer window, Nov. 9 to Dec. 14. Changes in both take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

Staying put takes no action at all. Anyone who wants to switch plans or move between individual and family coverage has less than four weeks left.

Who has to pay attention to the Dec. 8 date

TRICARE’s Open Season page says the window applies to people who have or are eligible for a TRICARE Prime option, including the Uniformed Services Family Health Plan and the TRICARE Prime Demo, or for TRICARE Select. During the window, they can stay in their current plan without re-enrolling, enroll if they are eligible but not enrolled, change plans, or switch between individual and family enrollment.

The page names who is left out: active duty service members, people on TRICARE For Life, and those in TRICARE Reserve Select, TRICARE Retired Reserve or TRICARE Young Adult. Those groups follow their own rules and do not have to do anything by Dec. 8. For everyone else on Prime or Select, the question is whether the plan still fits where they live and which doctors they use.

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What happens if nothing is done

TRICARE says enrolled members simply stay in their current plan. People who are eligible but not enrolled get a harder deal: they can be seen only at a military hospital or clinic, and only when space is available. Outside open season, TRICARE says, enrollment changes need a qualifying life event, and its enrollment page says that event opens a 90-day window to make the change.

The same page says Prime and Select enrollment is limited to a qualifying life event or the annual fall open season. A missed Dec. 8 does not lock anyone out of care, but it can lock them into a plan for most of 2027 unless something like a move, marriage or a loss of other coverage opens a new window.

A missed window is not always final. TRICARE’s qualifying life events page lists the events that open a 90-day period to change enrollment. Examples include getting married or divorced, having or adopting a child, a family death, moving to a new ZIP code or region, losing or gaining other health insurance, and losing eligibility because of age or Medicare.

The sequence matters. TRICARE says the change has to be reported in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System, known as DEERS, first, and the plan change comes after it shows there. Coverage starts on the date of the event, even when the paperwork is finished later. Retirees must choose a plan within 90 days of retiring, or their TRICARE coverage ends and care is limited to military facilities when space is available.

How to enroll or change plans

TRICARE lists three routes. People can change plans online through milConnect, by phone with their TRICARE regional contractor, or by mail or fax with an enrollment form sent to that contractor. Step-by-step instructions are on the enrollment page, which also says to pay any enrollment fees or premiums due during the period.

Costs depend on the plan, the beneficiary category and the beneficiary group. TRICARE’s 2027 cost page shows how wide the gap can be. For active duty family members, for example, in-network primary care is $0 under Prime and $30 under Select, and specialty care is $0 under Prime and $39 under Select. Retiree figures are different, so retirees need the retiree tables on that site, not that example.

The dental and vision deadline is six days later

The Federal Benefits Open Season for dental and vision runs Nov. 9 to Dec. 14, 2026, with coverage starting Jan. 1, 2027. The Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program, known as FEDVIP, is managed by the Office of Personnel Management and enrolled through BENEFEDS. Eligibility depends on beneficiary status. TRICARE says people can check eligibility, compare plans and rates, and enroll on that site, so the comparison can be done before any choice is made.

One rule connects the two programs. TRICARE says a person must have coverage in a TRICARE health plan to be eligible for FEDVIP vision coverage. So anyone dropping or changing a TRICARE plan should sort out the health plan first, then the vision plan. Outside the Dec. 14 window, FEDVIP changes also need a qualifying life event, and TRICARE notes that some FEDVIP events differ from TRICARE’s.

The steps are short: confirm the plan on the enrollment record, decide by Dec. 8, and use Dec. 14 for dental and vision. For anyone who already knows the current plan works, and who is not adding or dropping a family member, the only task is making sure the enrollment record in milConnect still shows the right plan and the right family members.

Which TRICARE plan before Dec. 8?

A plan choice made in a rush can leave a military family paying more than it planned or using a network that does not fit. TRICARE open season is about health coverage, and a related job usually sits right behind it: the VA benefits a wartime veteran with limited income may be leaving unclaimed.

The Veterans Benefits Action Kit covers that job. The 75-page guide lays out the three VA pension levels including Aid & Attendance, and it includes a deadline calendar and worksheets for keeping the paperwork in order.

Get the VA pension levels guide and deadline calendar for military families sorting out 2027 coverage →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.